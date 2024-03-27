THUNDERBOLTS: Rumored New Story Details Reveal How The Team Gets Its Name And Who The Leads Are
JonAwesome
JonAwesome - 3/27/2024, 6:29 PM
I can’t make out who is in the scene they are shooting
Oberlin4Prez
Oberlin4Prez - 3/27/2024, 6:36 PM
@JonAwesome - it’s her
TheUnworthyThor
TheUnworthyThor - 3/27/2024, 6:31 PM
That was fun.
DrReedRichards
DrReedRichards - 3/27/2024, 6:36 PM
Love Flo's playful vibe, but this has to be the most basic and uninspired font for a title. Like, ever.
Oberlin4Prez
Oberlin4Prez - 3/27/2024, 6:37 PM
If they don’t say, “So what are we? Some kind of thunderbolts?” We riot
BreakTheCode
BreakTheCode - 3/27/2024, 6:45 PM
@Oberlin4Prez - Lmfao
Origame
Origame - 3/27/2024, 6:49 PM
@Oberlin4Prez - this is sentry. HE'S GOT MY BACK!
Oberlin4Prez
Oberlin4Prez - 3/27/2024, 7:09 PM
@Origame - hahaha
Forthas
Forthas - 3/27/2024, 6:37 PM
Even though I thought she did great job in Dune Part 2 as Irulan, I think they could have cast the character a bit better. I see Florence Pugh as more of a - "Kick your ass" "Tom Boy" type which fits her role in Thunderbolts. She does not strike me as a pampered sheltetred princess that Irulan should be.
McMurdo
McMurdo - 3/27/2024, 6:49 PM
@Forthas - this is precisely how I feel about Chani. Total miscast and held the movie back from elevating.
Forthas
Forthas - 3/27/2024, 6:58 PM
@McMurdo - First...Pugh did not harm the film ...and second....you are literally the only one I have ever heard from that attacks Zendaya's performance. Every other person I have heard from think she did perfectly fine and that is my opinion as well.
GeneralZod
GeneralZod - 3/27/2024, 6:38 PM
Glad that she is the new Black Widow and she enjoys it.
MCUKnight11
MCUKnight11 - 3/27/2024, 6:39 PM
Hopefully this movie turns out well and is a pleasant surprise. Also, total smokeshow.
MotherGooseUPus
MotherGooseUPus - 3/27/2024, 7:57 PM
@MCUKnight11 - 100% agree. I have super low to no expectations but will be glad to be proven wrong... and yes.. she's definitely a smoke
Drace24
Drace24 - 3/27/2024, 6:39 PM
Yelena may be one of my favorite additions to the MCU post-Endgame. She is so fun! :D
HulkisHoly
HulkisHoly - 3/27/2024, 6:53 PM
@Drace24 -

She and Moon Knight and Ms Marvel to a lesser degree are they only standouts i can think of.
RolandD
RolandD - 3/27/2024, 6:56 PM
@Drace24 - So what are you doing, Kate Bishop?
FoolishJester
FoolishJester - 3/27/2024, 6:58 PM
@HulkisHoly - whoa, no love for Shang Chi??
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 3/27/2024, 7:07 PM
@Drace24 - same

I have liked the character & Flo’s performance thus far so looking forward to seeing more of her!!.

User Comment Image

Look the new shorter hair and outfit too!!.
Drace24
Drace24 - 3/27/2024, 7:26 PM
@HulkisHoly - Yelena, Ms Marvel, Makkari, Monica, Kahori...
Drace24
Drace24 - 3/27/2024, 7:26 PM
@TheVisionary25 - Perfect Gif. "It's my first day in New York!"
bl0odwerk
bl0odwerk - 3/27/2024, 6:42 PM
When do I get to see the splinter cell-looking costume?
theprophet
theprophet - 3/27/2024, 7:25 PM
@bl0odwerk - i believe she wore it in the Hawkeye series

User Comment Image
RedFury
RedFury - 3/27/2024, 6:49 PM
I like the look of that costume! Very cool.
WhatIfRickJames
WhatIfRickJames - 3/27/2024, 6:52 PM
She’s a treasure. Just seems like a good person in general.
ThorArms
ThorArms - 3/27/2024, 6:55 PM
if you are ever bored watching YouTube, interviews with her are always so chill and funny. Genuinely seems like a cool person
WhatIfRickJames
WhatIfRickJames - 3/27/2024, 7:03 PM
@ThorArms - her Hot Ones episode was really fun
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 3/27/2024, 7:05 PM
𝐓𝐡𝐮𝐧𝐝𝐞𝐫𝐛𝐨𝐥𝐭𝐬 𝐝𝐨𝐞𝐬𝐧'𝐭 𝐞𝐱𝐚𝐜𝐭𝐥𝐲 𝐛𝐨𝐚𝐬𝐭 𝐚 𝐜𝐨𝐦𝐢𝐜-𝐚𝐜𝐜𝐮𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐞 𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐬𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐨𝐟 𝐚 𝐠𝐫𝐨𝐮𝐩 𝐰𝐡𝐢𝐜𝐡 𝐢𝐬 𝐭𝐲𝐩𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐥𝐥𝐲 𝐜𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐫𝐢𝐬𝐞𝐝 𝐨𝐟 𝐬𝐮𝐩𝐞𝐫𝐯𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐚𝐢𝐧𝐬…

I get yah but the team has had various iterations over the years , some of which have leaned more towards the covert ops version this seems to be focusing on..

Also throughout those various incarnations , we have had some if not most of these characters on the team.

User Comment Image
RedFury
RedFury - 3/27/2024, 7:14 PM
@TheVisionary25 - I actually love covert-ops films, so if this is the vibe they're leaning into I think I'll enjoy it.

I know a lot of people are weirded out about the team being very similar in powersets... but I like to look at it like I would look at a spec-ops team. They're all trained to do the same thing, and the slight differences are usually in their weaponry, and or title. You usually have a team lead, standard assault class, heavy gunner, sniper, comms, spy, and pilot. So the team being alike I think kind of makes sense.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 3/27/2024, 7:21 PM
@RedFury - agreed

Ghost can be the stealthy spy whose used for infiltration & espionage due to her abilities

Yelena could go undercover while Alexei , Bucky Walker , Antonia are soldiers/assassins

While Val gets to be their Nick Fury/Amanda Waller

User Comment Image
RedFury
RedFury - 3/27/2024, 7:39 PM
@TheVisionary25 - yeah exactly, when it's all broken down like that I think it vibes well. Here's hoping they go with a tone more akin to what the Russos did with the Winter Soldier. I think that would pull it all together nicely.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 3/27/2024, 7:44 PM
@RedFury - agreed

I think they are , I think it’ll be more serious tone atleast.
TheBlueMorpho
TheBlueMorpho - 3/27/2024, 7:16 PM
This and Cap 4 are the only comic book movies I'm currently excited about.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 3/27/2024, 7:29 PM
“𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐓𝐡𝐮𝐧𝐝𝐞𝐫𝐛𝐨𝐥𝐭𝐬 𝐚𝐫𝐞 𝐬𝐮𝐩𝐩𝐨𝐬𝐞𝐝𝐥𝐲 𝐧𝐚𝐦𝐞𝐝 𝐚𝐟𝐭𝐞𝐫 𝐘𝐞𝐥𝐞𝐧𝐚 𝐁𝐞𝐥𝐨𝐯𝐚'𝐬 𝐜𝐡𝐢𝐥𝐝𝐡𝐨𝐨𝐝 𝐬𝐨𝐜𝐜𝐞𝐫 𝐭𝐞𝐚𝐦, 𝐩𝐫𝐞𝐬𝐮𝐦𝐚𝐛𝐥𝐲 𝐚𝐬 𝐚 𝐠𝐚𝐠 𝐨𝐟 𝐬𝐨𝐦𝐞 𝐬𝐨𝐫𝐭“.

The name thing could initially be a dismissive gag but I could see it turning into something heartfelt if they all embrace it by the end after having bonded enough hopefully.

Maybe she tells them a story about the team during a down moment and how it relates to them.

Plus , the name came from different sources in the comics…

User Comment Image
MisterDoctor217
MisterDoctor217 - 3/27/2024, 7:48 PM
She’s so cool hehe


I’m just sad about the rumors of Bucky not having a big role.

They both should be leads of the movie
LSHF
LSHF - 3/27/2024, 7:57 PM
Thank you, Florence, for speaking in a soft, whisper-like English accent. Very, very sexy.

