THUNDERBOLTS* Star Geraldine Viswanathan Responds To Rumors She's Playing The MCU's Songbird

THUNDERBOLTS* Star Geraldine Viswanathan Responds To Rumors She's Playing The MCU's Songbird

Thunderbolts* star Geraldine Viswanathan has weighed in on recent rumours she's been cast as the MCU's Songbird and her coy response to the possibility has left fans convinced she's playing Melissa Gold...

News
By JoshWilding - Jan 31, 2025 01:01 PM EST
Filed Under: Thunderbolts
Source: Screen Rant

Following last year's San Diego Comic-Con, an officially released video from Marvel Entertainment confirmed that Geraldine Viswanathan is playing a character called "Mel" in Thunderbolts*

The Drive-Away Dolls star has previously said that she's Valentina Allegra de Fontaine's "little righthand man." However, fans have put the pieces together and come to the conclusion that Viswanathan must have been cast as the MCU's Melissa Gold, a.k.a. Songbird. 

Whether she'll have the same supersonic sound abilities as her comic book counterpart remains to be seen. Unfortunately, this is likely another example of Marvel Studios plucking a relatively obscure character from the source material - who admittedly has significant ties to the Thunderbolts - and giving them a new role to play.  

Talking to Screen Rant, Viswanathan was asked if her mysterious Thunderbolts* character has any relation to a "songbird." To that, she replied, "I have no idea what you're talking about. Never in my life have I heard something like that," the actor claimed. "Yeah. Oh, look what you've done. Now, I'm all nervous. In this film, in You're Cordially Invited, I sing. I sing a song, but I'm not a bird. That's right."

So, while we're pretty sure she is Songbird after reading those remarks, that still doesn't necessarily mean she'll suit up (unless Val has found herself a superhuman who, while unassuming on the surface, is capable of protecting her). 

Songbird, originally known as Screaming Mimi, debuted in the pages of Marvel Two-in-One #54 in 1979. She was created by Mark Gruenwald, Ralph Macchio, and John Byrne, later becoming the superhero known as Songbird after joining the Thunderbolts. The original members of that team don't appear to be a priority for Marvel Studios; instead, the focus has shifted to characters from existing MCU franchises. 

"The scale of [Thunderbolts*] was ridiculous and terrifying in a new way," Viswanathan explained in another recent interview. "It was like, 'Oh, there are 500 extras and a helicopter in this scene, so I’d better not [frick] up my line.'"

"[Julia Louis-Dreyfus] is the actual queen. I call her the most perfect person in America," she added. "It was insane to work with her and then be watching puppy videos together."

Marvel Studios, and a crew of indie veterans, who definitely sold out, present Thunderbolts*, an irreverent team-up featuring depressed assassin Yelena Belova alongside the MCU’s least anticipated band of misfits.

The cast of Thunderbolts* will be led by Florence Pugh as Yelena Boleva, Sebastian Stan as Bucky Barnes, David Harbour as Red Guardian, Wyatt Russell as U.S. Agent, Hannah John-Kamen as Ghost, Olga Kurylenko as Taskmaster, Julia Louis-Dreyfus as Valentina Allegra de Fontaine, and Lewis Pullman as "Bob."

Written by Eric Pearson, Lee Sung Jin, and Joanna Calo, and directed by Jake Schreier, Thunderbolts* is currently set to be released in theaters on May 5, 2025.

THUNDERBOLTS*: Geraldine Viswanathan On Her Mysterious Character And Terrifying MCU Debut
Related:

THUNDERBOLTS*: Geraldine Viswanathan On Her Mysterious Character And "Terrifying" MCU Debut
THUNDERBOLTS*: A First Look At (Part Of) Sentry's Costume May Have Leaked Online
Recommended For You:

THUNDERBOLTS*: A First Look At (Part Of) Sentry's Costume May Have Leaked Online

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
WakandaTech
WakandaTech - 1/31/2025, 1:24 PM
Marvel can have major hype for Thunderbolts after Superbowl Sunday if they reveal


User Comment Image
Apophis71
Apophis71 - 1/31/2025, 1:47 PM
@WakandaTech - Can see it now, half the GA would go 'Superman's costume is the wrong color' the other half go 'who' and a small group of us nerds are jumping up and down in joy whilst getting very strange looks from all the non-nerd GA, lol
MakeAmericaGrea
MakeAmericaGrea - 1/31/2025, 2:04 PM
@WakandaTech -

Maybe minimal hype.

I think most people are pretty over all this leftist Marxist antiwhite shit.
Vigor
Vigor - 1/31/2025, 2:27 PM
@Apophis71 - precisely lol
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 1/31/2025, 1:52 PM
I definitely think she is Melissa Gold aka Songbird aswell and I like the idea of her being this outwardly normal assistant to Val but in actuality , she’s meant to be her bodyguard and has sound & vocal manipulation powers etc.

Geraldine Vishwanathan is a good actress too from what I’ve seen of her work such as Bad Education or Miracle Workers so I’m sure she‘ll be able to pull off the role…

I am interested to see how she factors into the film but I do have a feeling by the end , she’ll be an official part of the team!!.

User Comment Image
Vigor
Vigor - 1/31/2025, 2:15 PM
@TheVisionary25 - i really hope she is songbird and this is not another fan-manifesYed MEPHISTO moment
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 1/31/2025, 2:17 PM
@Vigor - I hope so too
MakeAmericaGrea
MakeAmericaGrea - 1/31/2025, 2:02 PM
But Songbird is a White woman.
Vigor
Vigor - 1/31/2025, 2:14 PM
@MakeAmericaGrea - stfu
Vigor
Vigor - 1/31/2025, 2:15 PM
@MakeAmericaGrea - nvm, just gonna block ya

Toodles ✌️

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder