THUNDERBOLTS* Star Julia Louis-Dreyfus Has Finished Filming Her Scenes As Val; Rumored Composer Revealed

Though Marvel Studios' Thunderbolts* is still shooting, Julia Louis-Dreyfus has finished filming her scenes as the scheming Contessa Valentina Allegra de Fontaine.

The Seinfeld star revealed that she had now wrapped on the movie, although she declined to share any more details when asked if she performed any stunts while working on the project.

"I don’t know if you’re familiar with the Marvel Universe, but when you join it, you sign your life away in an NDA. So, if I say anything to you right now, I will be executed by the universe."

Does this indicate that Val will have a smaller role in the movie than we'd been led to believe? Not necessarily, but she was never likely to have as much screen time as the characters who make up the team, and we're hearing that the movie is scheduled to wrap within the next couple of weeks, anyway.

In related news, The Cosmic Circus' Alex Perez is reporting that Lorne Balfe (Black Widow, Mission: Impossible) will compose the score for the film.

A recent rumor may have revealed some new plot details about Thunderbolts*.

According to Daniel Richtman, the movie will begin with Yelena Belova, US Agent, Ghost and Taskmaster being sent by Val to take out an unknown target "in a vault." We don't know who this character is, but the crew soon realize that they were sent there to die, and decide to team-up to bring Val down.

How Sentry factors in remains to be seen, but there's a decent chance he'll be the person the team is set to eliminate. We'd also bet on Val enlisting Sentry to protect her against reprisals at some point.

Olga Kurylenko - who will reprise her Black Widow role as Taskmaster - was asked about that asterisk during a recent interview with Screen Rant, and while she chose her words carefully, the actress did confirm that the project has undergone some changes since it was first announced.

"Well, they changed a couple of things. [Laughs] That's all I can say, but that also doesn't say anything, because obviously every movie is different, and in every movie, things change. But yeah, it will be different, we'll see. There's nothing I can say."

Still not much to go on, obviously, but we'd say Thunderbolts* turning out to be a completely different movie - maybe even Dark Avengers - is the most likely explanation.

Florence Pugh is here to show you a few things she can't show you.



Marvel Studios’ Thunderbolts* is now in production. pic.twitter.com/XGkNWFm5zC — Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) March 27, 2024

Though other characters might well be added, the Thunderbolts roster currently consists of Red Guardian (David Harbour), Ghost (Hannah John-Kamen), Yelena Belova (Florence Pugh), Bucky Barnes/The Winter Soldier (Sebastian Stan), John Walker/U.S. Agent (Wyatt Russell), and Taskmaster (Kurylenko).

Allegra de Fontaine will put the team together, and rumor has it that she may also be partially responsible for Sentry's creation.

As for Sentry, Lewis Pullman (Salem's Lot, Top Gun Maverick) recently joined the cast as the powerful, unstable character, replacing The Walking Dead alum Steven Yeun in the role.

There were rumors that Harrison Ford's Thaddeus "Thunderbolt" Ross would be involved, but that's yet to be confirmed. Black Widow's Melina Vostokoff (Rachel Weisz) and Bill Foster (Laurence Fishburne) from Ant-Man and the Wasp are also rumored to appear.

Thunderbolts* is currently set to be released in theaters on May 2, 2025.