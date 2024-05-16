THUNDERBOLTS* Star Lewis Pullman Breaks Silence On Playing The MCU's Sentry: "What A Beautiful Costume..."

Marvel Studios originally enlisted The Walking Dead and Beef star Steven Yeun to play The Sentry in Thunderbolts*. However, after supposed scheduling conflicts led to the actor leaving the movie, Top Gun: Maverick's Lewis Pullman was quickly enlisted to replace him.

Talking to Josh Horowitz, Pullman refused to confirm whether he's joined the movie (he has) but praised the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

"You know, I think the MCU is always something that I've watched and felt like is a beautiful world that is kind of untouchable," he started. "I think there is something about joining that world which is similar to joining television in that whenever somebody joins in, you want it to be as a character you can live in for a long time and an aspect of the world you want to be in."

Horowitz continued pushing Pullman for details, going so far as to show him a photo of the comic book Sentry. All he'd say about that was, "What a beautiful costume. Look at those locks, my God."

He then deflected and started talking about which superpower he'd want, suggesting being a shapeshifter would be the best possible pick. The interviewer jokingly took that as "confirmation" The Sentry will have that power, prompting Pullman to respond, "I haven't looked into Sentry. First time I've heard this name. The Sentry sounds like a snakey, shapeshifter kind of vibe, if you read the comics."

That has to be a nod to The Void, right?

Regardless, the Lessons in Chemistry star admitted that, regardless of his rumoured Thunderbolts* role, "I love graphic novels and comics. I think there's something so cool about that world because it's basically mythology."

You can check out the full interview below.

A small taste of my interrogation of Lewis Pullman about playing Sentry in THUNDERBOLTS.



Watch the entire #happysadconfused chat here: https://t.co/q9VRQks4rA pic.twitter.com/bLfVs8Cvx1 — Josh Horowitz (@joshuahorowitz) May 16, 2024

Confirmed cast members for Thunderbolts* include Julia Louis-Dreyfus as Valentina Allegra de Fontaine, Florence Pugh as Yelena Boleva, Sebastian Stan as Bucky Barnes, David Harbour as Red Guardian, Wyatt Russell as U.S. Agent, Hannah John-Kamen as Ghost, and Olga Kurylenko as Taskmaster.

Recently, Geraldine Viswanathan replaced Ayo Edebiri in an undisclosed role, while Lewis Pullman has taken over as The Sentry following Steve Yeun's shock departure from the movie. Both he and Edebiri are said to have left due to scheduling issues.

Written by Eric Pearson, Lee Sung Jin, and Joanna Calo, and directed by Jake Schreier, Thunderbolts* is currently set to be released in theaters on May 2, 2025.