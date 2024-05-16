THUNDERBOLTS* Star Lewis Pullman Breaks Silence On Playing The MCU's Sentry: "What A Beautiful Costume..."

THUNDERBOLTS* Star Lewis Pullman Breaks Silence On Playing The MCU's Sentry: &quot;What A Beautiful Costume...&quot; THUNDERBOLTS* Star Lewis Pullman Breaks Silence On Playing The MCU's Sentry: &quot;What A Beautiful Costume...&quot;

Thunderbolts* star Lewis Pullman has finally commented on his MCU role as The Sentry, sharing his thoughts on the franchise and whether he's a comic book fan. Find out what he had to say after the jump!

News
By JoshWilding - May 16, 2024 08:05 AM EST
Filed Under: Thunderbolts

Marvel Studios originally enlisted The Walking Dead and Beef star Steven Yeun to play The Sentry in Thunderbolts*. However, after supposed scheduling conflicts led to the actor leaving the movie, Top Gun: Maverick's Lewis Pullman was quickly enlisted to replace him.

Talking to Josh Horowitz, Pullman refused to confirm whether he's joined the movie (he has) but praised the Marvel Cinematic Universe. 

"You know, I think the MCU is always something that I've watched and felt like is a beautiful world that is kind of untouchable," he started. "I think there is something about joining that world which is similar to joining television in that whenever somebody joins in, you want it to be as a character you can live in for a long time and an aspect of the world you want to be in."

Horowitz continued pushing Pullman for details, going so far as to show him a photo of the comic book Sentry. All he'd say about that was, "What a beautiful costume. Look at those locks, my God."

He then deflected and started talking about which superpower he'd want, suggesting being a shapeshifter would be the best possible pick. The interviewer jokingly took that as "confirmation" The Sentry will have that power, prompting Pullman to respond, "I haven't looked into Sentry. First time I've heard this name. The Sentry sounds like a snakey, shapeshifter kind of vibe, if you read the comics."

That has to be a nod to The Void, right?

Regardless, the Lessons in Chemistry star admitted that, regardless of his rumoured Thunderbolts* role, "I love graphic novels and comics. I think there's something so cool about that world because it's basically mythology."

You can check out the full interview below.

Confirmed cast members for Thunderbolts* include Julia Louis-Dreyfus as Valentina Allegra de Fontaine, Florence Pugh as Yelena Boleva, Sebastian Stan as Bucky Barnes, David Harbour as Red Guardian, Wyatt Russell as U.S. Agent, Hannah John-Kamen as Ghost, and Olga Kurylenko as Taskmaster.

Recently, Geraldine Viswanathan replaced Ayo Edebiri in an undisclosed role, while Lewis Pullman has taken over as The Sentry following Steve Yeun's shock departure from the movie. Both he and Edebiri are said to have left due to scheduling issues.

Written by Eric Pearson, Lee Sung Jin, and Joanna Calo, and directed by Jake Schreier, Thunderbolts* is currently set to be released in theaters on May 2, 2025.

THUNDERBOLTS* Rumored To Introduce Valentina Allegra De Fontaine's [SPOILER] Group
Related:

THUNDERBOLTS* Rumored To Introduce Valentina Allegra De Fontaine's [SPOILER] Group
THUNDERBOLTS* High Quality Set Photos Reveal Best Shots Yet Of Sebastian Stan’s New Look Bucky Barnes
Recommended For You:

THUNDERBOLTS* High Quality Set Photos Reveal Best Shots Yet Of Sebastian Stan’s New Look Bucky Barnes
DISCLAIMER: ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]

ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
1 2
LSHF
LSHF - 5/16/2024, 8:17 AM
How come when someone says something for the first time, they are "breaking silence" or "opening up"?
IAmAHoot
IAmAHoot - 5/16/2024, 8:27 AM
@LSHF - (Typing in silence so I don't accidentally open up about something...)
TheNewYorker
TheNewYorker - 5/16/2024, 8:20 AM
Will never be able to take Bob seriously.
Arthorious
Arthorious - 5/16/2024, 8:56 AM
@TheNewYorker - Baby on board
Evansly
Evansly - 5/16/2024, 8:23 AM
Only really seen him in Top Gun Maveric but was a fan of the Naval base he originated from.

Hopefully he can do justice to one of my favorite characters
Origame
Origame - 5/16/2024, 8:23 AM
I mean, at least no race swap.
supermanrex
supermanrex - 5/16/2024, 9:19 AM
@Origame - you motherfucckers have no mother[frick]iing shame. i cant [frick]iing stand [frick]iing people.
ObserverIO
ObserverIO - 5/16/2024, 8:25 AM
Y'all wanted a white guy. Now eat.
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 5/16/2024, 8:41 AM
@ObserverIO - Getting the look right is a step in the right direction, BUT now its whether or not the writers stay true to the character from the source material.
ObserverIO
ObserverIO - 5/16/2024, 8:44 AM
@harryba11zack - If you had to choose between getting the character right but having an asian play him and getting the character wrong but with a white guy playing him, which one would you choose?
bobevanz
bobevanz - 5/16/2024, 8:49 AM
@ObserverIO - all you see is color. It's sad
Vigor
Vigor - 5/16/2024, 8:52 AM
@ObserverIO - gotta throw em a bone every now and then. Fill em up and satiate them until mcu's xmen come about. Which will have them losing their cot Damm minds
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 5/16/2024, 8:54 AM
@ObserverIO - I'd prefer Neither, as they would not be be staying true to the source material. but interesting to think about User Comment Image
ObserverIO
ObserverIO - 5/16/2024, 8:57 AM
@bobevanz - All I see is Sentry. Whether he's white or Asian.
HashTagSwagg
HashTagSwagg - 5/16/2024, 9:02 AM
@ObserverIO - Could an Asian guy play him? ...... sure but I don't see Steven Yeun as remotely intimidating, dude was miscast from the start.
ObserverIO
ObserverIO - 5/16/2024, 9:05 AM
@HashTagSwagg - Lewis Pullman is like 0.35% more intimidating. But I guess that's at least a step in the right direction.
HashTagSwagg
HashTagSwagg - 5/16/2024, 9:11 AM
@ObserverIO - That dude can go from awkward nerd to stone cold killer, (Spoilers) see Bad Times At the El Royale.
ObserverIO
ObserverIO - 5/16/2024, 9:15 AM
@HashTagSwagg - I saw that but I don't remember him. Hold on I have it on blu ray somewhere. I'll make sure I watch it again before talking too much shit about him.

But from that video he just seems like a little boy. The romantic type, not the rough and tumble type.
MotherGooseUPus
MotherGooseUPus - 5/16/2024, 9:16 AM
@HashTagSwagg - he was Great in that movie.
supermanrex
supermanrex - 5/16/2024, 9:21 AM
@ObserverIO - this comment section is making want to punch walls right now. i cant believe these freaks are still bitching. i wish they had recast sentry as a woman to spite them.
HashTagSwagg
HashTagSwagg - 5/16/2024, 8:30 AM
He been good in everything I've seen him in so I'm not worried about the actor, more so how the writer's intend on using the character.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 5/16/2024, 8:32 AM
Yep , he’s definitely Sentry lol.

He wouldn’t have been my pick for the role but it seems like they are going for a rather specific take on the character…

My theory is that the team is sent to retrieve a “package” by Val until they get there and realize it’s this perhaps timid yet mentally unstable mysterious young man who holds a great yet dark power within which i could see him pull off given his work in Bad Times At The El Royale or Top Gun:Maverick

Anyway , looking forward to his version of the character aswell as the film itself!!.

User Comment Image
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 5/16/2024, 8:37 AM
they better get the bulge right
Vigor
Vigor - 5/16/2024, 8:53 AM
@harryba11zack - lol agreed
PC04
PC04 - 5/16/2024, 8:38 AM
I really think this guy is going to pull it off. He does look the part, which is the first part of selling the character to the audience. He's a solid actor so let's see what he can do with bringing Sentry to life.
BobbyDrake
BobbyDrake - 5/16/2024, 8:39 AM
Solid casting for Sentry right there!!!
marvel72
marvel72 - 5/16/2024, 8:41 AM
The Sentry is the only interesting thing about Thunderbolts.
vectorsigma
vectorsigma - 5/16/2024, 8:46 AM
I am really interested on how Marvel chooses their directors. Like the director of this and Cap 4 having critically panned movies (RT based) before getting hired.

Aside from being cheap and being possible yes men, i wonder what else are the criteria.

Also, been looking at Shawn Levy's filmography. As much as I loved Real Steel (didnt realize he directed that) his average score doesnt give that much confidence.
vectorsigma
vectorsigma - 5/16/2024, 8:49 AM
Im getting a Chris Pratt vibes on this guy. Hope his Sentry is written well and becomes successful.

I dont know about the character, but can he be an MCU Superman?
Vigor
Vigor - 5/16/2024, 8:54 AM
@vectorsigma - kinda. But he has a wicked bad side. Hyperion is more like superman. Maybe Gladiator
ObserverIO
ObserverIO - 5/16/2024, 8:59 AM
@vectorsigma - In 9 years time, Superman can be the MCU Superman.
vectorsigma
vectorsigma - 5/16/2024, 9:03 AM
@ObserverIO - with that Max-Disney deal, not far from reality anymore.

But id rather have them as rivals and the crossover just a limited collaboration.

I guess it all depends on the success of both in the next 5 years.
vectorsigma
vectorsigma - 5/16/2024, 9:06 AM
@Vigor - If they want a black Superman Gladiator can be it. But being Royal guard might not be that appealing.

Hyperion i only saw on that Avengers animated series, the one that replaced EMH

Marvel might have a hidden gem here in Sentry if handled properly
Vigor
Vigor - 5/16/2024, 9:18 AM
@vectorsigma - the "black superman" is blue Marvel. Look him up. He's pretty awesome
elgaz
elgaz - 5/16/2024, 8:50 AM
I think he'll do a good job. He's been excellent in Outer Range, as well as Bad Times at the El Royale
Vigor
Vigor - 5/16/2024, 8:51 AM
Damn he dropped a lot of hints there haha
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 5/16/2024, 9:18 AM
@Vigor - yeah

It seems like he won’t be a one-off atleast.
WakandaTech
WakandaTech - 5/16/2024, 9:02 AM
I just hope he’s not a one and done character

Sentery has the chance to be the MCU Superman
HashTagSwagg
HashTagSwagg - 5/16/2024, 9:06 AM
@WakandaTech - He should be a main stay but with all the previous actor's ducking out of the role, that tells me he's gonna be another one and done.
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 5/16/2024, 9:14 AM
@WakandaTech - MCU already has their superman and she is beloved by all!! a55 or no a55 User Comment Image
1 2

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Related Headlines
Latest Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Cartoons & Animated Features

Gaming

Anime & Manga

Horror

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Cartoons & Animated Features

Gaming

Anime & Manga

Horror

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder