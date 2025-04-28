THUNDERBOLTS* Star Lewis Pullman Teases The Sentry's Role In AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY - Possible SPOILERS

The Sentry's comic book history is incredibly convoluted, and while fans have long hoped to see Robert Reynolds in the MCU, the character isn't necessarily the simplest to bring to the big screen.

He's an ex-drug addict, has a split personality, and the power of a million exploding suns...and he's about to take on Bucky Barnes and company in Thunderbolts*. Invincible star Steven Yeun was originally cast as the character, though scheduling issues led to him being replaced by Top Gun: Maverick's Lewis Pullman.

The trailers have confirmed that "Bob" will be depicted in both his Sentry and Void forms. Looking to the future, the character is bound to be a game-changer when the Multiverse's Mightiest Heroes assemble to battle Doctor Doom in Avengers: Doomsday (Pullman is among those confirmed for the movie).

Talking to Screen Rant, the actor was asked whether knowing The Sentry's story will continue next year changes how he thought about his Thunderbolts* role.

"Yes, it does. Definitely. And I'm really curious to see how," the actor said. "Obviously, he's such an intricate character because in many ways his biggest Achilles Heel is himself, so what does the future look like for a guy like that with that much power, but with also that kind of soft spot? It's a pretty big kind of weakness."

"But now we also know that he has this help with the Thunderbolts*. They have taken him under their wing, and maybe there's a future there, where there's some sort of ability to control it or some sort of safety net there," Pullman teased. "So, I'm curious to see what that might look like."

Based on Pullman's comments, the Thunderbolts will help Bob control his powers after battling The Void. That could be crucial when the Multiverse is at stake, though we wouldn't be surprised if Marvel Studios finds a way to somewhat nerf his Superman-like abilities.

If you'd like to learn more about how The Sentry will likely factor into Avengers: Doomsday, you can read our Thunderbolts* spoiler breakdown by clicking here.

"Being a hero, there is no higher calling" ⚡️ Marvel Studios’ #Thunderbolts* is only in theaters Friday. Get tickets now: https://t.co/bFq0RNfp6K pic.twitter.com/vCa1GZHcL6 — Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) April 27, 2025

In Thunderbolts*, Marvel Studios assembles an unconventional team of antiheroes - Yelena Belova, Bucky Barnes, Red Guardian, Ghost, Taskmaster and John Walker. After finding themselves ensnared in a death trap set by Valentina Allegra de Fontaine, these disillusioned castoffs must embark on a dangerous mission that will force them to confront the darkest corners of their pasts.

Will this dysfunctional group tear themselves apart, or find redemption and unite as something much more before it’s too late?

The cast of Thunderbolts* will be led by Florence Pugh as Yelena Boleva, Sebastian Stan as Bucky Barnes, David Harbour as Red Guardian, Wyatt Russell as U.S. Agent, Hannah John-Kamen as Ghost, Olga Kurylenko as Taskmaster, Julia Louis-Dreyfus as Valentina Allegra de Fontaine, and Lewis Pullman as "Bob."

Written by Eric Pearson, Lee Sung Jin, and Joanna Calo, and directed by Jake Schreier, Thunderbolts* is currently set to be released in theaters on May 2, 2025.