THUNDERBOLTS* Star Olga Kurylenko On That Mysterious Asterisk: "They Changed A Few Things"

Back in March, Florence Pugh announced that cameras were officially rolling on Thunderbolts by sharing a video from the set to her Instagram page.

The brief clip highlighted Pugh's updated outfit, a first look at Yelena Belova taking aim on one of the monitors, and the movie's official logo on the back of a chair, which appeared to reveal the addition of an asterisk to the title.

Marvel Studios later shared the video, confirming that the supervillain (well, anti-hero) movie will now officially be known as Thunderbolts*.

What does this signify? There are several theories, the most popular of which speculates that Thunderbolts* is actually going to be a Dark Avengers movie. Kevin Feige did address the title change during CinemaCon last month, but said we'd have to wait until the film was in theaters to find out what it means.

Olga Kurylenko - who will reprise her Black Widow role as Taskmaster - was asked about the asterisk during an interview with Screen Rant, and while she chose her words carefully, the actress did confirm that the project has undergone some changes since it was first announced.

"Well, they changed a couple of things. [Laughs] That's all I can say, but that also doesn't say anything, because obviously every movie is different, and in every movie, things change. But yeah, it will be different, we'll see. There's nothing I can say."

Still not much to go on, obviously, but we'd say Thunderbolts* turning out to be a completely different movie is the most likely explanation.

Florence Pugh is here to show you a few things she can't show you.



Marvel Studios’ Thunderbolts* is now in production. pic.twitter.com/XGkNWFm5zC — Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) March 27, 2024

Though other characters might well be added, the Thunderbolts roster currently consists of Red Guardian (David Harbour), Ghost (Hannah John-Kamen), Yelena Belova (Florence Pugh), Bucky Barnes/The Winter Soldier (Sebastian Stan), John Walker/U.S. Agent (Wyatt Russell), and Taskmaster (Kurylenko).

Contessa Valentina Allegra de Fontaine (Julie Louis Dreyfus) will put the team together, and rumor has it that she may also be partially responsible for Sentry's creation.

As for Sentry, Lewis Pullman (Salem's Lot, Top Gun Maverick) recently joined the cast as the powerful, unstable character, replacing The Walking Dead alum Steven Yeun in the role.

There were rumors that Harrison Ford's Thaddeus "Thunderbolt" Ross would be involved, but that's yet to be confirmed. Black Widow's Melina Vostokoff (Rachel Weisz) and Bill Foster (Laurence Fishburne) from Ant-Man and the Wasp are also rumored to appear.

Thunderbolts* is currently set to be released in theaters on May 2, 2025.