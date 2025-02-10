THUNDERBOLTS* Trailer 4K Screenshots Reveal First Glimpse Of Sentry's Costume

Marvel Studios released a new trailer for Thunderbolts* last night during the Super Bowl, and the teaser gave us a first look at Sentry - or more accurately, the character's genocidal alter-ego, The Void - in action as he sets about laying waste to New York City and its panicked denizens.

Though Sentry is mostly kept in the shadows (we do see him taking flight in silhouette form), a couple of shots towards the end of the trailer do give us a (very) brief first glimpse of the powerful villain's costume.

As Sentry blasts Red Guardian out of a window, his arm and blonde hair pass into view, and we can see that he is sporting a comic-accurate gold/yellow suit.

A description of the entire costume did the rounds online late last year.

"The material has a metallic sheen. Key features of the suit include a Collar and Chest: A high, black collar contrasts with the gold of the suit, extending into black accents around the shoulders and upper chest. The belt has a large circular buckle with an embossed "S" design in gold and black. The golden suit extends down the legs, with reinforced black knee and shin guards that blend seamlessly into black boots. These boots look sturdy and add a practical, armored touch."

Sounds about right!

You can check out some 4K screenshots courtesy of @Cryptic4KQual in the thread below.

Marvel Studios also announced the exciting news that Son Lux will be scoring Thunderbolts*. The three-member, American experimental band was Oscar and BAFTA- nominated for their score for 2022’s best picture, Everything Everywhere All at Once.

In Thunderbolts*, Marvel Studios assembles an unconventional team of antiheroes — Yelena Belova, Bucky Barnes, Red Guardian, Ghost, Taskmaster and John Walker. After finding themselves ensnared in a death trap set by Valentina Allegra de Fontaine, these disillusioned castoffs must embark on a dangerous mission that will force them to confront the darkest corners of their pasts. Will this dysfunctional group tear themselves apart, or find redemption and unite as something much more before it’s too late?

Returning to their Marvel Cinematic Universe roles are Florence Pugh, Sebastian Stan, David Harbour, Wyatt Russell, Olga Kurylenko, Hannah John-Kamen and Julia Louis-Dreyfus. The cast also includes newcomers to the MCU—Lewis Pullman, Geraldine Viswanathan, Chris Bauer and Wendell Edward Pierce.

Jake Schreier directs Thunderbolts* with Kevin Feige producing. Louis D’Esposito, Brian Chapek and Jason Tamez serve as executive producers.

Marvel Studios’ Thunderbolts* opens in U.S. theaters on May 2, 2025.