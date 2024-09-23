THUNDERBOLTS* Trailer Breakdown: 7 Biggest Reveals And Possible Spoilers In The Action-Packed Teaser

At this past July's San Diego Comic-Con, Marvel Studios shared the first Thunderbolts* trailer with fans. It took no time at all for that to leak online but the version released today...well, there are some key differences. With all signs pointing to that asterisk being a reference to the New (or Dark) Avengers, there's no disputing the importance of this movie to the wider MCU. Remember, Kevin Feige has confirmed these characters will appear in Doomsday and Secret Wars. In this feature, we break down all the biggest moments and reveals from today's teaser, ranging from U.S. Agent's new shield to those big hints about The Sentry and exactly what's going on between Bucky Barnes and Yelena Belova's new team. Then, there's the mysterious and sinister Val and whatever she's really up to. To read through this Thunderbolts* trailer breakdown, simply click the "Next"/"View List" buttons below.

7. A Family Reunion The Thunderbolts* trailer opens with Yelena Belova tracking down her father, Alexei. It doesn't appear he has much going on in his life since we last saw him in Black Widow, though he has finally made a home for himself in America...where he largely just slobs around and orders DoorDash! Yelena tells her father that there's an emptiness in her and that, despite throwing herself into work, she has no purpose. It's then we see the former Black Widow making short work of various people she encounters, though she may have given up being a contract killer after Hawkeye. At one stage, she attacks what looks like a lab of some sort and leaves with a guinea pig as it blows up behind her; could it be that Yelena, while directionless, is now trying to make her sister proud?



6. "Fall Of A Hero" During Yelena's voiceover, we also catch sight John Walker at home. He has a child now and, while sitting by her crib, is clearly despondent while reading a news article on his phone titled, "Fall Of A Hero: The John Walker Story." In The Falcon and The Winter Soldier, John was named the new Captain America but grew increasingly unhinged and eventually took the Super Soldier Serum. However, he also murdered one of the Flag Smashers, leaving him with no other choice but to give up the mantle and shield. Valentina Allegra de Fontaine later made him her "U.S. Agent" but it seems she's used him in black ops rather than as a public figure. Bucky, meanwhile, is now a Congressman but may be similarly unfulfilled with where he finds himself.



5. An Unexpected First Meeting We later follow Yelena as she breaks into a mysterious facility of some sort. While the hero looks around, U.S. Agent shows up and attempts to gun her down, with a fight ensuing. The assassin is saved by Taskmaster, only for Ghost to also show up. This seems to be the first time the members of this team cross paths and it's confirmed they were all "sent" there. After Yelena points out how they've all done bad things and someone must want them gone, the facility is suddenly put in lockdown. A one-minute timer begins counting down and things aren't looking good for them as they face the prospect of being burned alive. Has an unknown foe set these four up to die or could this have something to do with the mysterious new character they encounter?



4. John Walker's New Shield Forced by The Falcon and Bucky to give up Captain America's shield, the unhinged John Walker later made his own version (and, unsurprisingly, it didn't exactly have the same staying power as a Vibranium version). Now, he has a new version which looks comic-accurate right down to the black circle in the middle. John didn't have a shield when Val first made him U.S. Agent and given Val's interest in Wakanda, perhaps it too is Vibranium...or Adamantium after Captain America: Brave New World! Also worth pointing out is that the gala Bucky observes Val at is themed after the Battle of New York in The Avengers. Loki's sceptre is impossible to miss and we'd bet on this scene being full of nods to the 2012 movie.



3. Bob Back to Bob and, before that lockdown begins, Yelena, U.S. Agent, Taskmaster, and Ghost meet Lewis Pullman's mysterious character. He wasn't sent there and it seems this is where he was being kept before everyone else left. Of course, we know that "Bob" is Robert Reynolds, a.k.a. The Sentry. The world's most powerful super soldier has an inner darkness called The Void, leaving us to wonder whether the apparent disappearance of the scientists and agents who once manned this facility is the villain's doing. Were these four meant to save Bob, kill him, or simply retrieve him? We don't know, but we do see his iconic Sentry logo on a belt clasp a little later in the trailer, confirming he'll suit up. Bob is also confronted by a plethora of armed guards, though their hundreds of bullets have no effect.



2. Val Returns We first met Valentina Allegra de Fontaine in The Falcon and The Winter Soldier where, as we mentioned above, she recruited John Walker to be her U.S. Agent. Later, she sent Yelena Belova to kill Hawkeye after claiming Clint Barton had murdered her sister. Next up was an appearance in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever which revealed Val as the Director of the C.I.A. She has big plans and is set up as Thunderbolts*' big bad courtesy of an ominous voiceover and tense confrontation with the team. Based on how beaten up they all look, it seems this is near the end of the movie and that Val will be revealed as an Amanda Waller-style figure manipulating these wannabe heroes from the shadows. Have they passed the test and become her Dark Avengers?

