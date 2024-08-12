THUNDERBOLTS* Trailer Screenshots Leak Online And Show Yelena Belova Battling U.S. Agent

Another MCU leak has hit social media this evening, with screenshots from the Comic-Con Thunderbolts* trailer showing Florence Pugh's Yelena Belova clashing with Wyatt Russell's U.S. Agent. Check it out!

News
By JoshWilding - Aug 12, 2024 04:08 PM EST
Filed Under: Thunderbolts

For whatever reason, Marvel Studios didn't bring Thunderbolts* to D23 this past weekend. However, we're sure you'll recall that a new trailer was shown at last month's San Diego Comic-Con, and a Hall H leak has just hit social media. 

While the footage itself has yet to surface, several screenshots from the sneak peek are doing the rounds on X. Those show Florence Pugh's Yelena Belova doing battle with John Walker, a.k.a. U.S. Agent (Wyatt Russell).

Looking back at various trailer descriptions published in July, we believe this is the scene where the Thunderbolts meet "Bob" (a.k.a Robert Reynolds/The Sentry) for the first time, though there are conflicting takes on whether they were sent there or are being set up by Val.

After being described as Thunderbolts*'s standout by co-star Sebastian Stan, Pugh recently said, "I was very, very chuffed that he said that about me. Also, it's so kind when people that you look up to and respect and love working with say wonderful things about you."

"It just makes you fill yourself with confidence and makes you feel that the thing you appreciate is also appreciating you and it's a lovely feeling. And he's been in the MCU for such a long time so to hear that from him is very special."

Check out these leaked screengrabs below and stay tuned for a potential Thunderbolts* trailer leak imminently...

Marvel Studios, and a crew of indie veterans, who definitely sold out, present Thunderbolts*, an irreverent team-up featuring depressed assassin Yelena Belova alongside the MCU’s least anticipated band of misfits.

Confirmed cast members for Thunderbolts* include Julia Louis-Dreyfus as Valentina Allegra de Fontaine, Florence Pugh as Yelena Boleva, Sebastian Stan as Bucky Barnes, David Harbour as Red Guardian, Wyatt Russell as U.S. Agent, Hannah John-Kamen as Ghost, and Olga Kurylenko as Taskmaster.

Recently, Geraldine Viswanathan replaced Ayo Edebiri in an undisclosed role now believed to be Songbird, while Lewis Pullman has taken over as The Sentry following Steve Yeun's shock departure from the movie. Both he and Edebiri are said to have left due to scheduling issues.

Written by Eric Pearson, Lee Sung Jin, and Joanna Calo, and directed by Jake Schreier, Thunderbolts* is currently set to be released in theaters on May 5, 2025.

Gabimaru
Gabimaru - 8/12/2024, 4:18 PM
Someone should just leak the whole damn video
KennKathleen
KennKathleen - 8/12/2024, 4:23 PM
@Gabimaru - at least 7 people have to care 1st. Once seven people thumb up this comment, I'll see what i can do...

User Comment Image
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 8/12/2024, 4:35 PM
@Gabimaru - 5 articles more.
DiegoMD
DiegoMD - 8/12/2024, 4:40 PM
@KennKathleen - Do you have it?
Nomis929
Nomis929 - 8/12/2024, 4:19 PM
User Comment Image
MarvelZombie616
MarvelZombie616 - 8/12/2024, 4:26 PM
@Nomis929 - John Byrnes West Coast Avengers #45!
Nomis929
Nomis929 - 8/12/2024, 4:43 PM
@MarvelZombie616 -

User Comment Image
MarvelZombie616
MarvelZombie616 - 8/12/2024, 4:22 PM
Someone should just leak the whole damn movie.
KennKathleen
KennKathleen - 8/12/2024, 4:25 PM
@MarvelZombie616 - at least 14 people have to care 1st. Once seven people thumb up this comment, I'll see what i can do...

User Comment Image

User Comment Image
RitoRevolto
RitoRevolto - 8/12/2024, 4:24 PM
I'm not sure I like the new haircut but I'm looking forward to seeing more Yelena Belova.
thedrudo
thedrudo - 8/12/2024, 4:30 PM
@RitoRevolto - I agree and I agree.
HashTagSwagg
HashTagSwagg - 8/12/2024, 4:28 PM
I take it she beats his ass despite him being a super soldier.
Drace24
Drace24 - 8/12/2024, 4:34 PM
@HashTagSwagg - I hope so. She is awesome and he sucks, lol.
Shivermetimbers
Shivermetimbers - 8/12/2024, 4:29 PM
This synopsis really cracks me up. "Marvel Studios, and a crew of indie veterans, who definitely sold out, present Thunderbolts*, an irreverent team-up featuring depressed assassin Yelena Belova alongside the MCU’s least anticipated band of misfits."
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 8/12/2024, 4:32 PM
Cool , I like haircut/style on Yelena in this…

Tbh like Brave New World , I am also interested to see how this movie balances the grounded tone given most of the main characters with the more fantastical elements such as Sentry and apparently Songbird.

Anyway looking forward to it , most excited right now for the character interactions between the team!!.
CaptainFlapjaks
CaptainFlapjaks - 8/12/2024, 4:34 PM
So BOB (aka BOB or according to hangman: baby on board) is playing another bob? Kinda funny actually.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 8/12/2024, 4:37 PM
@CaptainFlapjaks - yep lol

The man can’t outrun or outfly it

User Comment Image
JFerguson
JFerguson - 8/12/2024, 4:39 PM
@CaptainFlapjaks - or in this case, it stands for Nepobaby on board
MisterDoctor217
MisterDoctor217 - 8/12/2024, 4:40 PM
What’s with not letting the Black Widows have long hair after their first appearances? 😭

They look so much better with long hair.

