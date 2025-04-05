THUNDERBOLTS* TV Spot Sees Bucky Set Out To Assemble A New Team In A World Without The Avengers

THUNDERBOLTS* TV Spot Sees Bucky Set Out To Assemble A New Team In A World Without The Avengers

Marvel Studios has released an extended TV spot for Thunderbolts* that sees Bucky Barnes assemble a team - the New Avengers? - to take on the villainous Void. Take a look at what's to come right here...

News
By JoshWilding - Apr 05, 2025 03:04 PM EST
Filed Under: Thunderbolts

The cast of Thunderbolts* has been officially added to Avengers: Doomsday, but is this team of heroes the "Thunderbolts" or the "New Avengers"? That asterisk stands for something, and the latter seems likely.

A new extended TV spot for Thunderbolts* has been released today, and it sees Bucky Barnes set out to assemble a reluctant team made up of characters from the likes of The Falcon and The Winter Soldier, Black Widow, and Ant-Man and The Wasp

They need to assemble to battle The Sentry (The Void?) in a world without The Avengers. Can they possibly put their differences aside and prove themselves true heroes, given their respective pasts? That looks set to be a huge part of this movie's story. 

"I've seen a lot of synopses out there that just say, as though it's a fact, that it's a team assembled by Valentina to go do bad things," Thunderbolts* director Jake Schreier explained in a recent interview. "I understand why that would be the assumption, but that is not the story."

"[Yelena Belova is] front and center. Yelena is in a certain place at the beginning of the film, and how she finds her way out of that place, and who she finds herself out of that place with, is at the heart of the story."

“It’s exciting to think of movies like Ronin or Reservoir Dogs, where you have a group of people that has no reason to trust each other," the filmmaker added. "Could they even learn to work together? What sort of conflicts would arise?"

Tickets for Thunderbolts* go on sale this Monday, and at the very least, we're anticipating new posters from premium format screen companies like IMAX, 4DX, and Screen X. Will The Sentry finally be revealed? For now, Marvel Studios is making us wait.

You can watch this new Thunderbolts* TV spot in the player below. 

In Thunderbolts*, Marvel Studios assembles an unconventional team of antiheroes - Yelena Belova, Bucky Barnes, Red Guardian, Ghost, Taskmaster and John Walker. After finding themselves ensnared in a death trap set by Valentina Allegra de Fontaine, these disillusioned castoffs must embark on a dangerous mission that will force them to confront the darkest corners of their pasts.

Will this dysfunctional group tear themselves apart, or find redemption and unite as something much more before it’s too late?

The cast of Thunderbolts* will be led by Florence Pugh as Yelena Boleva, Sebastian Stan as Bucky Barnes, David Harbour as Red Guardian, Wyatt Russell as U.S. Agent, Hannah John-Kamen as Ghost, Olga Kurylenko as Taskmaster, Julia Louis-Dreyfus as Valentina Allegra de Fontaine, and Lewis Pullman as "Bob."

Written by Eric Pearson, Lee Sung Jin, and Joanna Calo, and directed by Jake Schreier, Thunderbolts* is currently set to be released in theaters on May 2, 2025.

THUNDERBOLTS* CinemaCon Extended Sneak Peek Description Reveals Unexpected Bucky Barnes Development - SPOILERS
Related:

THUNDERBOLTS* CinemaCon Extended Sneak Peek Description Reveals Unexpected Bucky Barnes Development - SPOILERS
Marvel Studios Reveals When THUNDERBOLTS* Tickets Go On Sale In Promo Taking A Shot At AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY
Recommended For You:

Marvel Studios Reveals When THUNDERBOLTS* Tickets Go On Sale In Promo Taking A Shot At AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
ObserverIO
ObserverIO - 4/5/2025, 3:25 PM
This world without an Avengers is such a good universe.
AllsNotGood
AllsNotGood - 4/5/2025, 3:34 PM
Want a world without red guardian
CreateNowSlpL8r
CreateNowSlpL8r - 4/5/2025, 3:38 PM
No heroes? Why doesn't Bucky call his best buddy Falcon Cap? How about Rhodey? Doesn't he have deep ties with Wakanda? Why not give Shuri Panther a ring?

I think this movie will be fine but Marvel writing is stupid. We just saw Bucky in Falcon Cap. Bucky knows all the living Avengers.
ObserverIO
ObserverIO - 4/5/2025, 3:44 PM
@CreateNowSlpL8r - * Bucky knows all the living "Avengers".
Taonrey
Taonrey - 4/5/2025, 3:51 PM
@CreateNowSlpL8r - that’s just the problem with doing a big universe (comics have had this issue for as long as they been around)
NinnesMBC
NinnesMBC - 4/5/2025, 3:49 PM
Portraying The Void through obfuscation works really well. As well as the tiniest glimpse of a red spark coming out from his eyes while he is covered in shadows. I am getting more excited to see this next month.
MarvelZombie616
MarvelZombie616 - 4/5/2025, 3:54 PM
@JoshWilding

OT:
Captain American…(Dis) 2,380 (-520) theaters, Fri $375K (-50%), 3-day $1.4M (-51%), Total $199.1M/Wk 8

Cap 4 won't have reached $200 million after full 8 weeks/56 days.

It will cross that threshold on it's 9th weekend, when it will fall out of the top 10.
PapaBear562
PapaBear562 - 4/5/2025, 4:15 PM
I'm looking forward to this film. It's the only one that actually looks like it will be entertaining.

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder