THUNDERBOLTS* TV Spot Sees Bucky Set Out To Assemble A New Team In A World Without The Avengers

The cast of Thunderbolts* has been officially added to Avengers: Doomsday, but is this team of heroes the "Thunderbolts" or the "New Avengers"? That asterisk stands for something, and the latter seems likely.

A new extended TV spot for Thunderbolts* has been released today, and it sees Bucky Barnes set out to assemble a reluctant team made up of characters from the likes of The Falcon and The Winter Soldier, Black Widow, and Ant-Man and The Wasp.

They need to assemble to battle The Sentry (The Void?) in a world without The Avengers. Can they possibly put their differences aside and prove themselves true heroes, given their respective pasts? That looks set to be a huge part of this movie's story.

"I've seen a lot of synopses out there that just say, as though it's a fact, that it's a team assembled by Valentina to go do bad things," Thunderbolts* director Jake Schreier explained in a recent interview. "I understand why that would be the assumption, but that is not the story."

"[Yelena Belova is] front and center. Yelena is in a certain place at the beginning of the film, and how she finds her way out of that place, and who she finds herself out of that place with, is at the heart of the story."

“It’s exciting to think of movies like Ronin or Reservoir Dogs, where you have a group of people that has no reason to trust each other," the filmmaker added. "Could they even learn to work together? What sort of conflicts would arise?"

Tickets for Thunderbolts* go on sale this Monday, and at the very least, we're anticipating new posters from premium format screen companies like IMAX, 4DX, and Screen X. Will The Sentry finally be revealed? For now, Marvel Studios is making us wait.

You can watch this new Thunderbolts* TV spot in the player below.

“Being the hero, there is no higher calling.”



Marvel Studios’ #Thunderbolts* arrives in theaters May 2. Get tickets Monday. pic.twitter.com/wbQq6fgiwT — Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) April 5, 2025

In Thunderbolts*, Marvel Studios assembles an unconventional team of antiheroes - Yelena Belova, Bucky Barnes, Red Guardian, Ghost, Taskmaster and John Walker. After finding themselves ensnared in a death trap set by Valentina Allegra de Fontaine, these disillusioned castoffs must embark on a dangerous mission that will force them to confront the darkest corners of their pasts.

Will this dysfunctional group tear themselves apart, or find redemption and unite as something much more before it’s too late?

The cast of Thunderbolts* will be led by Florence Pugh as Yelena Boleva, Sebastian Stan as Bucky Barnes, David Harbour as Red Guardian, Wyatt Russell as U.S. Agent, Hannah John-Kamen as Ghost, Olga Kurylenko as Taskmaster, Julia Louis-Dreyfus as Valentina Allegra de Fontaine, and Lewis Pullman as "Bob."

Written by Eric Pearson, Lee Sung Jin, and Joanna Calo, and directed by Jake Schreier, Thunderbolts* is currently set to be released in theaters on May 2, 2025.