THUNDERBOLTS* Writer Reveals Scrapped Post-Credits Scene And Baron Zemo's Scrapped Role In The Movie

Thunderbolts* writer Eric Pearson has revealed scrapped plans for a post-credits scene featuring the return of Daniel Brühl's Baron Zemo. Find out how the villain originally factored into the movie here...

By JoshWilding - May 05, 2025 12:05 PM EST
Source: Screen Rant

In the comic books, Baron Zemo assembles the Thunderbolts when The Avengers go missing. However, while his team is secretly a group of supervillains masquerading as heroes, they eventually decided to put their evildoing ways behind them and became heroes. 

There have been other iterations of the group, but Marvel Studios' Thunderbolts* is very much its own thing. That's evident from the absence of Daniel Brühl's Baron Zemo, the Captain America: Civil War villain who was brought more in line with his comic book counterpart in The Falcon and The Winter Soldier.

It turns out that in an earlier draft of Thunderbolts*, Zemo was going to be revealed as the one pulling the strings in a post-credits scene. Talking to Screen Rant, writer Eric Pearson explained how the villain once factored into the story. 

"I think there was a version of a tag written a long time ago, kind of revealing who's behind it all. It was revealed that Baron Zemo was pulling some strings from prison or whatever. I might be just inventing things now, but I feel like there might've been a version where a tag where Zemo had broken out and swapped places with someone - maybe Valentina's assistant - and he was working with a Widow mask under."

"But I think those ideas lived for one iteration and then died. Sometimes people think that we're zagging on purpose, and it's like, 'No, we know that Zemo is very integral to a different story version of them.' He's part of putting them together, and we negated the need for that with our very premise."

"But we always think back to the comics. There's always the discussion of, 'Well, if there's a way to cleverly include Baron Zemo in this, he absolutely should be there.' But in this story that we wanted to tell and that we fell in love with, Yelena was central, and all of these people find their way through Yelena. And then we were introducing Bob as well, so he just didn't fit. We didn't want to just have a feathered fish."

Had Mel been swapped out for a male assistant who Zemo was posing as, then yes, a stinger could have quite easily revealed that he'd been pushing Val in certain directions to benefit his master plan.

The question is, what would Zemo have been plotting and when and where would his story have continued? Thunderbolts* establishes the team as the MCU's New Avengers, but there's nothing to say these heroes will get their own movie beyond assembling in Avengers: Doomsday next year. 

As for Zemo, it seems the door is still open for his story to continue, though he remains locked up in The Raft...where he can potentially spend time getting to know another character with ties to the Thunderbolts: Red Hulk!

Thunderbolts* is now playing in theaters.

Battinson
Battinson - 5/5/2025, 12:23 PM
Would've made this movie even better than it is
XelCorp
XelCorp - 5/5/2025, 12:44 PM
@Battinson - Absolutely not lol we don’t need a retread like scenario of civil war. It would’ve been better off to have him part of the actual movie. Should’ve taken red guardians place or task master. Biggest waste of those two characters. Rlly I would’ve replaced those two with Zemo and Rulk
SummersEssex
SummersEssex - 5/5/2025, 12:56 PM
@XelCorp - exactly.
slickrickdesigns
slickrickdesigns - 5/5/2025, 12:26 PM
“ I might be just inventing things now”
Tells me how far the thought of having Zemo in Thunderbolts went.
Pictilli
Pictilli - 5/5/2025, 12:29 PM
Valentina Allegra De Fontaine should have been killed in the end. She is very evil.

Also, John Walker should have been given a new shield in the post credits scene instead of still having the same bent one 14 months later.
soberchimera
soberchimera - 5/5/2025, 12:36 PM
@Pictilli - Government budget cuts man.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 5/5/2025, 12:41 PM
Interesting…

Maybe Zemo had some sort of grander purpose in assemble this team but given this versions hatred for super soldiers or enhanced individuals in general then I don’t see him ever wanting to work with most of these people but could be wrong.

I do hope we see him sooner than later because even though he’s only been in 2 projects , he’s quickly become one of my favorites in the MCU.

MCUKnight11
MCUKnight11 - 5/5/2025, 12:42 PM
If there's any member I wish was in the movie it was Zemo.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 5/5/2025, 12:44 PM
@MCUKnight11 - given the story they were telling , I don’t see Zemo fitting in that since I don’t see him ever wanting redemption because he thinks he’s in the right.
dagenspear
dagenspear - 5/5/2025, 12:58 PM
I don't know what Yelena being central has to do with not having Zemo being a villain manipulator.
SummersEssex
SummersEssex - 5/5/2025, 1:03 PM
Zemo didn't fit this story. Would love to see him back, but he needs to come back in a different scenario. The Raft is the one of the most under-utilized thing they've introduced in the MCU so far.

Why not have a Thunderbolts 2 with NO asterisk and it's Zemo's team of villains (Sharon Carter, Abomination, Venom, Bullseye, Justin Hammer, etc.) who, instead of being under government control and just re-hashing Suicide Squad, are actually out doing villain-y stuff? They're doing their thing and having to outrun this iteration of the "New Avengers" the whole time, and in the end the villains lose, but the heroes are the side characters who manage to stop them. I would love to see that movie. Only spend like the first 15 minutes putting the team together and it's just all about the job and it's not about "we have to take down the New Avengers" it's something else entirely but the Avengers keep popping up and getting in the way the whole time.

