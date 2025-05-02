Where Does THUNDERBOLTS* Fit Into The Wider MCU Timeline? Here's What You Need To Know - SPOILERS

The Marvel Cinematic Universe timeline has always been a little complicated. However, with so many projects released on the big and small screens during the Multiverse Saga, it's become harder than ever to keep track of what fits in where.

In the case of Thunderbolts*, it's fortunately a little easier. While facing possible impeachment for her actions as the leader of O.X.E., Valentina Allegra de Fontaine mentions that the President of the United States recently turned into a rampaging red monster.

That places Thunderbolts* right after Captain America: Brave New World in the MCU's timeline.

The post-credits scene, which features the arrival of the Fantastic Four on Earth-616, takes place 14 months after the movie concludes. That means the events of Avengers: Doomsday will play out over a year after the New Avengers have been established. It's safe to assume that Sam Wilson also has his own team of Avengers at this point, which is why he and Bucky have butted heads.

To get into the specific years, Captain America: Brave New World ended in 2027. If Congressman Bucky Barnes has only served less than "half a term," as Val points out at one stage, that suggests he's been serving in the role for less than a year, as a term is two years.

Depending on how far into his campaign Bucky was for his Brave New World cameo, we can safely assume that Thunderbolts* is also playing out in 2027. The "14 months later" reveal thereby Avengers: Doomsday in 2028 or 2029. Avengers: Endgame's 5-year time-jump is still causing chaos with the MCU timeline, it seems.

Bucky gives up being a Congressman to become a New Avenger, so any hopes of the former Winter Soldier becoming U.S. President have been dashed. Why give him a Government position to undo it so quickly? Well, it's a pivotal part of what brings him into the orbit of the other Thunderbolts.

Be sure to let us know what you think about the movie's place on the MCU's timeline in the comments section.

They may be Thunderbolts, but how much do @DavidKHarbour and @Florence_Pugh really know about thunder and lightning? Let’s just say… they’re about to get shocked ⚡



Don't miss Marvel Studios' #Thunderbolts*, only in theaters now. pic.twitter.com/3g1DKfulIr — National Geographic (@NatGeo) May 1, 2025

In Thunderbolts*, Marvel Studios assembles an unconventional team of antiheroes - Yelena Belova, Bucky Barnes, Red Guardian, Ghost, Taskmaster and John Walker. After finding themselves ensnared in a death trap set by Valentina Allegra de Fontaine, these disillusioned castoffs must embark on a dangerous mission that will force them to confront the darkest corners of their pasts.

Will this dysfunctional group tear themselves apart, or find redemption and unite as something much more before it’s too late?

"Thunderbolts* redefines superhero storytelling to deliver a moving and powerful story that does for the 'Multiverse Saga' what The Avengers did for the 'Infinity Saga' in 2012," we said in our review. "These heroes have earned their place on a Wheaties box."

The cast of Thunderbolts* will be led by Florence Pugh as Yelena Boleva, Sebastian Stan as Bucky Barnes, David Harbour as Red Guardian, Wyatt Russell as U.S. Agent, Hannah John-Kamen as Ghost, Olga Kurylenko as Taskmaster, Julia Louis-Dreyfus as Valentina Allegra de Fontaine, and Lewis Pullman as "Bob."

Written by Eric Pearson, Lee Sung Jin, and Joanna Calo, and directed by Jake Schreier, Thunderbolts* is now playing in theaters.