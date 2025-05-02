Where Does THUNDERBOLTS* Fit Into The Wider MCU Timeline? Here's What You Need To Know - SPOILERS

Where Does THUNDERBOLTS* Fit Into The Wider MCU Timeline? Here's What You Need To Know - SPOILERS

Thunderbolts* is now playing in theaters, but where does the latest MCU movie fit into the wider timeline? We've done some digging and have intel on both that and the year this story likely plays out in.

News
By JoshWilding - May 02, 2025 09:05 AM EST
Filed Under: Thunderbolts

The Marvel Cinematic Universe timeline has always been a little complicated. However, with so many projects released on the big and small screens during the Multiverse Saga, it's become harder than ever to keep track of what fits in where. 

In the case of Thunderbolts*, it's fortunately a little easier. While facing possible impeachment for her actions as the leader of O.X.E., Valentina Allegra de Fontaine mentions that the President of the United States recently turned into a rampaging red monster. 

That places Thunderbolts* right after Captain America: Brave New World in the MCU's timeline. 

The post-credits scene, which features the arrival of the Fantastic Four on Earth-616, takes place 14 months after the movie concludes. That means the events of Avengers: Doomsday will play out over a year after the New Avengers have been established. It's safe to assume that Sam Wilson also has his own team of Avengers at this point, which is why he and Bucky have butted heads. 

To get into the specific years, Captain America: Brave New World ended in 2027. If Congressman Bucky Barnes has only served less than "half a term," as Val points out at one stage, that suggests he's been serving in the role for less than a year, as a term is two years.

Depending on how far into his campaign Bucky was for his Brave New World cameo, we can safely assume that Thunderbolts* is also playing out in 2027. The "14 months later" reveal thereby Avengers: Doomsday in 2028 or 2029. Avengers: Endgame's 5-year time-jump is still causing chaos with the MCU timeline, it seems. 

Bucky gives up being a Congressman to become a New Avenger, so any hopes of the former Winter Soldier becoming U.S. President have been dashed. Why give him a Government position to undo it so quickly? Well, it's a pivotal part of what brings him into the orbit of the other Thunderbolts.

Be sure to let us know what you think about the movie's place on the MCU's timeline in the comments section.

In Thunderbolts*, Marvel Studios assembles an unconventional team of antiheroes - Yelena Belova, Bucky Barnes, Red Guardian, Ghost, Taskmaster and John Walker. After finding themselves ensnared in a death trap set by Valentina Allegra de Fontaine, these disillusioned castoffs must embark on a dangerous mission that will force them to confront the darkest corners of their pasts.

Will this dysfunctional group tear themselves apart, or find redemption and unite as something much more before it’s too late?

"Thunderbolts* redefines superhero storytelling to deliver a moving and powerful story that does for the 'Multiverse Saga' what The Avengers did for the 'Infinity Saga' in 2012," we said in our review. "These heroes have earned their place on a Wheaties box."

The cast of Thunderbolts* will be led by Florence Pugh as Yelena Boleva, Sebastian Stan as Bucky Barnes, David Harbour as Red Guardian, Wyatt Russell as U.S. Agent, Hannah John-Kamen as Ghost, Olga Kurylenko as Taskmaster, Julia Louis-Dreyfus as Valentina Allegra de Fontaine, and Lewis Pullman as "Bob."

Written by Eric Pearson, Lee Sung Jin, and Joanna Calo, and directed by Jake Schreier, Thunderbolts* is now playing in theaters.

THUNDERBOLTS* Director Reveals That He Didn't Actually Helm Movie's Post-Credits Scene - SPOILERS
Related:

THUNDERBOLTS* Director Reveals That He Didn't Actually Helm Movie's Post-Credits Scene - SPOILERS
THUNDERBOLTS*'s Audience Score Revealed As Movie Exceeds Expectations With Estimated $11M Thursday Previews
Recommended For You:

THUNDERBOLTS*'s Audience Score Revealed As Movie Exceeds Expectations With Estimated $11M Thursday Previews

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
HagridsHole1
HagridsHole1 - 5/2/2025, 9:22 AM
Saw it last night with a few friends and it was honestly such a blast. Loved it. Id say probably the best film since Endgame. But then I remembered Shang Chi. So definitely the best they have to offer since that film and I hope they can carry it on with Fantastic Four. Lewis Pullman and Wyatt Russell were both the standouts in my opinion
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 5/2/2025, 9:23 AM
Get closer and i show you ;)
vegetaray
vegetaray - 5/2/2025, 9:26 AM
This site, and all these dumb ass sister sites, are insufferable……………..
bkmeijer1
bkmeijer1 - 5/2/2025, 9:50 AM
@vegetaray - you're free to leave you know
CorndogBurglar
CorndogBurglar - 5/2/2025, 10:02 AM
@bkmeijer1 - I always laugh at these people that constantly come into the comments just to bitch and complain about the site or the writers. As if anyone is forcing them to be here.
slickrickdesigns
slickrickdesigns - 5/2/2025, 10:30 AM
@vegetaray - I get it. There used to be some kind of decorum.
Nomis929
Nomis929 - 5/2/2025, 9:27 AM
The best part of the movie was finding out what the "*" in the title meant at the end.

The rest of it felt...unfinished.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 5/2/2025, 9:32 AM
I’m glad that Valentina mentions Red Hulk but I think we could have put this being after BNW given Bucky was on the campaign trail in that while he’s already served less then half a term as a Congressman here already before he’s forced to go out in the field again…

I still wish we got more of an exploration of Bucky as a congressman such as seeing him balance both sides of himself or get used to the political game but just seems like it was a means to an end into getting him involved with the rest of the team (a weird route tbh but one they took)

If that is truly the end then seems like a missed opportunity imo.
Nomis929
Nomis929 - 5/2/2025, 9:35 AM
Hopefully, they'll bring in a new Taskmaster in the MCU closer to the classic comic book verison.

User Comment Image
ShellHead
ShellHead - 5/2/2025, 9:47 AM
@Nomis929 - Honestly? Yes. I was never a fan of the Black Widow iteration and the haven't really showed off the power set in a way that's interesting.

So maybe it's an opportunity to say the Red Room like...tried to replicate his abilities or something idk. The fact that what happened in this movie happened is proof enough they know people want a different take
bkmeijer1
bkmeijer1 - 5/2/2025, 9:51 AM
@Nomis929 @ShellHead - didn't MCU Taskmaster get the copycat abilities from the goggles? Could see Tony Masters pick those up and become a mercenary
Nomis929
Nomis929 - 5/2/2025, 9:55 AM
@bkmeijer1 - I thought she had a chip placed in her head by her father which gave her the mimicing powers.
MakeAmericaGrea
MakeAmericaGrea - 5/2/2025, 9:59 AM
@Nomis929 -

Only if they focus on a different reality with new actors as Peter, Thor, Reed, Tony, Steve, Bruce, etc.

A less woke, and more entertaining reality.
CorndogBurglar
CorndogBurglar - 5/2/2025, 10:03 AM
@Nomis929 - They have a golden opportunity to fix so many things after Secret Wars. Taskmaster being only one of them. It'll be interesting to see if they actually fix any though.
CorndogBurglar
CorndogBurglar - 5/2/2025, 10:07 AM
@ShellHead - Or once we have a new timeline after Secret Wars they could just say Taskmaster is and always has been Tony Masters, mercenary for hire, who just has this ability to mimic people's movements perfectly.
bkmeijer1
bkmeijer1 - 5/2/2025, 10:12 AM
@Nomis929 - they could be it too. I really don't remember much from Black Widow. Still, I think they can make it work with Tony Masters
Nomis929
Nomis929 - 5/2/2025, 10:20 AM
@CorndogBurglar - I hope so.
bkmeijer1
bkmeijer1 - 5/2/2025, 9:52 AM
I still don't like it the MCU takes place in the (near) future. It's not a necessity, but it would be ice if things just took place when they were released.

Phase 1-4 had a timeline book, but Phase 4-6 could really use a new one.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 5/2/2025, 9:55 AM
@bkmeijer1 - the EG timeskip in hindsight messed the timeline up.
bkmeijer1
bkmeijer1 - 5/2/2025, 10:11 AM
@TheVisionary25 - definitely a little, but I think they could've compensated for it. They only really had to catch up 3 years because there was nothing in 2020. Think that would've been doable
MakeAmericaGrea
MakeAmericaGrea - 5/2/2025, 9:57 AM
Somewhere in the bottom 12.

Rest in peace Ruth Buzzi. 💐

?si=lV83saV-x4LI4Sie
ObserverIO
ObserverIO - 5/2/2025, 10:10 AM
Why the [frick] is BNW 2027?!

Most of the post-Endgame stuff has been pretty disconnected solo stuff. Endgame took place in 2023 and since then we've only seen the cast of BNW in TFATWS and Eternals (which was also 2023). So there's no reason this can't be present day or earlier.
MakeAmericaGrea
MakeAmericaGrea - 5/2/2025, 10:18 AM
You know the MCU has shifted to sn inferior reality.

The reality with Iron Man (2008) and The Winter Soldier (2014) would not have Bucky as a congressman.
MisterBones
MisterBones - 5/2/2025, 10:27 AM
Fisk after the Void Incident
User Comment Image
SonOfAGif
SonOfAGif - 5/2/2025, 10:28 AM
We know that at the end of Black Widow we saw Yelena visiting Natasha's impromptu gravestone and Valentina was present. That means she was running OXE at that point. Also along with her cameo in Falcon and The Winter Soldier. She was already working for the CIA by the time Wakanda Forever rolled around. So the timeline is something like this regarding Valentina's continuity:

Black Widow Post Credit - 2024
Hawkeye - Winter 2024
Falcon and Winter Soldier - Summer 2025
Wakanda Forever - Summer/Fall 2025
Captain America Brave New World - Spring 2026
Thunderbolts* - Fall 2026
slickrickdesigns
slickrickdesigns - 5/2/2025, 10:29 AM
Don’t worry… there’s nothing you “need to know” here.
The movie speaks for itself if you watch it.

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder