X-Men Director On Potentially Enlisting Steven Yeun: "I Would Never Not Be Looking For Places To [Cast Him]"

Thunderbolts* director Jake Schreier originally cast Steven Yeun as the Sentry in the Marvel Studios movie after working with him on Netflix's Beef, but The Walking Dead alum was forced to part ways with the project due to a scheduling issue, with Lewis Pullman (Salem's Lot) stepping in to take over as "Bob."

Yeun - who voices the titular hero in Prime Video's Invincible series - has previously said that he's open to playing another Marvel Comics character, and Schreier now appears to have hinted that he might have a role for the actor in the upcoming X-Men reboot.

"I love Steven very dearly, and he's one of the very best actors that we have, so, I mean, I would never not be looking for places to [cast him] —but no specifics," the filmmaker tells Movieweb.com.

This doesn't necessarily mean that Schreier will cast Yeun in X-Men, of course, but it's certainly a possibility.

"I would say that we are aiming to do something that feels like a fresh start and going for something that feels new." the director told the site in a previous interview. "And, really, something that Kevin has pushed for is this idea of, 'What can we do within this world?' It's such a massive world, and I've spent the year just rereading a ton of it, like the entire [Chris] Claremont run and so many different ... the great work that Grant Morrison did."

"There's so many different interesting takes within this world -- and that shouldn't be a clue as to anything, that's just for background and just to live in the world and how deep that world is. Just thinking about, 'What are the corners of it? What are the sides of it that maybe haven't been done so brilliantly in so many of these great movies that we can ... [that] were areas that we can explore where it feels like we're doing something new?'"

Schreier recently revealed that his Thunderbolts* scribes Sonny Lee Sung Jin (Beef) and Joanna Calo (The Bear) had come aboard the MCU reboot to write a new draft of Michael Lesslie's script.

We're still waiting for an official cast announcement (SDCC seems likely), but there have been a lot of rumors doing the rounds over the past few months. According to Jeff Sneider on this week's episode of The Hot Mic. Marvel is looking at Odessa A'Zion (I Love LA) to play Rogue and Peter Claffey (A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms) to take on the role of Beast.

Sneider's co-host John Rocha also said he'd heard that the movie will focus on the original team, Cyclops, Jean Grey, Beast, Angel and Iceman.