TRANSFORMERS ONE CinemaCon Footage Description Teases Orion Pax And D-16's Origin; Movie's Logo Revealed

TRANSFORMERS ONE CinemaCon Footage Description Teases Orion Pax And D-16's Origin; Movie's Logo Revealed TRANSFORMERS ONE CinemaCon Footage Description Teases Orion Pax And D-16's Origin; Movie's Logo Revealed

A new trailer for Transformers One premiered during Paramount's CinemaCon presentation last night, and we have an in-depth description along with the animated prequel's logo. Check it out after the jump...

News
By JoshWilding - Apr 12, 2024 04:04 PM EST
Filed Under: Transformers
Source: IGN (via Toonado.com)

It was during last year's CinemaCon when we first learned of plans for Transformers One, an animated prequel revolving around Orion Pax and D-16 and how went from brothers-in-arms to become sworn enemies, Optimus Prime and Megatron.

Chris Hemsworth and Brian Tyree Henry will lead the cast as the iconic friends-turned-enemies and Scarlett Johansson has also boarded the project as Elita-1. During Paramount's CinemaCon presentation yesterday evening, an extended trailer pulled back the curtain on this movie. 

Hemsworth told those in attendance that audiences "will experience something truly spectacular" with the story of Orion Pax, adding that Transformers One is going to "reveal a side of this character that audiences haven’t seen before." He also paid tribute to the legendary Peter Cullen, Prime's original voice actor. 

Here's a description of the trailer courtesy of our friends at IGN (via Toonado.com).

The extended 3D scene features lowly worker 'bots Orion Pax, D-16, and B-127 sneaking aboard a supply train operated by Elita-1, which is on its way to the surface world - a place the three young stowaways have never been before.

After an initial scuffle with Elita-1, who wants them off the train so she won’t get demoted (again), Orion tells her they’re on a mission to the surface world to attain the Matrix of Leadership. This will allow them to earn the ability to transform and realize their full potential. During their ride aboveground, the surface of Cybertron itself transforms, with giant shafts of rock erupting from the ground and into the sky.

Additional footage showed the four 'bots attaining their powers and transforming into vehicles for the first time to comedic effect. Think of a youthful superhero such as Spider-Man awkwardly experimenting with their newfound abilities for the first time.

It sounds like this will be a family-friendly adventure more akin to Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem than the live-action franchise revolving around the iconic Autobots and Decepticons. We've yet to see the animation style for ourselves, but it is said to be pretty unique.

Toy Story 4's Josh Cooley is directing the film from a screenplay by Andrew Barrer and Gabriel Ferrari. Legendary filmmaker Steven Spielberg is executive producing Transformers One alongside Brian Goldner, Brian Oliver, Bradley J. Fischer, and Valerii An. 

Keegan-Michael Key plasy B-127. Steve Buscemi, Laurence Fishburne, and Jon Hamm round out the impressive cast. 

Transformers One is set to be released in theaters on September 13, 2024.

G.I. JOE And TRANSFORMERS Crossover Movie Officially In Development At Paramount
Related:

G.I. JOE And TRANSFORMERS Crossover Movie Officially In Development At Paramount
TRANSFORMERS Walmart Collector Con Pre-Orders Officially Open
Recommended For You:

TRANSFORMERS Walmart Collector Con Pre-Orders Officially Open
DISCLAIMER: ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]

ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 4/12/2024, 4:14 PM
Idk how I feel about the more overtly comedic tone apparently that this has but if it’s similar to Mutant Mayhem then I would be cool with it so we’ll see..

Hell of a cast though!!.

User Comment Image

Hope it turns out well , will definitely give it a shot!!.
ObserverIO
ObserverIO - 4/12/2024, 4:15 PM
Paramount won Cinemacon.
TiberiousOmega
TiberiousOmega - 4/12/2024, 4:15 PM
I’ll hold off my opinion until I see a trailer. Im hoping for something in-line with the first five minutes of the Bumblebee movie. Also, I wish they used a different autobot besides bumblebee. Brawn, Jazz, Cliffjumper, Gears, anyone besides Bumblebee!
SonOfAGif
SonOfAGif - 4/12/2024, 4:56 PM
@TiberiousOmega - Bumbleebee is a high seller for merchandise.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 4/12/2024, 4:18 PM
Off topic:

Varada Sethu officially cast as the new companion ALONGSIDE Millie Gibson’s Ruby Sunday in Season 2/Series 15.

User Comment Image

User Comment Image

https://deadline.com/2024/04/doctor-who-cast-varada-sethu-season-2-companion-1235883215/

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Related Headlines
Latest Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Cartoons & Animated Features

Gaming

Anime & Manga

Horror

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Cartoons & Animated Features

Gaming

Anime & Manga

Horror

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder