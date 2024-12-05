INVINCIBLE: First Official Season 3 Poster Reveals A Pretty Big SPOILER

Though this won't come as a surprise for anyone who has read the comics, the first official poster for season 3 of Invincible contains a pretty big spoiler...

By MarkCassidy - Dec 05, 2024
Invincible
Source: Via Toonado.com

There was a significant gap (over two years) between the first and second seasons of Prime Video's Invincible, but we had been assured that the wait for season 3 wouldn't be as long, which was recently confirmed via the release of the first teaser.

Invincible will return to our screens on February 6, 2025 - and there will be no pesky mid-season break!

Now, the streamer has released the first official season 3 key art for the adult animated series, and if you're not familiar with the comics, the image counts as a pretty big spoiler!

The recent teaser saw a now 19-year-old Mark Grayson (Steven Yeun) meeting with Cecil Stedman (Walton Goggins) in a café in a similar set-up to the season 2 teaser with Allen the Alien. Cecil is not happy (for a change) with Mark taking a lengthy break from crime-fighting, and tells the young hero that he needs more training if he hopes to face the oncoming Viltrumite threat.

It's a fairly innocuous argument, but it foreshadows a major falling out later on.

These two have clashed before, of course, but certain events in season 3 lead to a major rift in their relationship - which ultimately results in what we see playing out on the poster below.

"I don’t want to reveal exactly what we’re doing. There’s a lot of great stuff with Cecil Stedman," creator Robert Kirkman said in a recent interview. "We get to see a little bit of his backstory and get to know a little bit more about him as a person."

Sterling K. Brown, Peter Cullen, Tatiana Maslany, Rob Delaney, Calista Flockhart, Phil LaMarr, Luke MacFarlane, Scott McNairy, Jay Pharoah, Ella Purnell, Tim Robinson, Ben Schwartz, Rhea Seehorn, Lea Thompson, Paul F. Tompkins, and Shantel VanSanten joined the season 2 cast as guest stars.

Invincible's regular voice cast also features (deep breath):

Sandra Oh (Killing Eve) as Debbie Grayson, Mark Hamill (Star Wars) as Art Rosebaum, Seth Rogen (An American Pickle) as Allen the Alien, Gillian Jacobs (Community) as Samantha Eve Wilkins/Atom Eve, Andrew Rannells (Black Monday) as William Clockwell, Zazie Beetz (Deadpool 2) as Amber Bennett, Walton Goggins (Vice Principals) as Cecil Stedman, Jason Mantzoukas (Brooklyn Nine-Nine) as Rex Sloan/Rex Splode, Chris Diamantopoulos (Silicon Valley) as Donald Ferguson/Doc Seismic, Khary Payton (Young Justice) as Black Samson, Zachary Quinto (Star Trek Beyond) as Robot, Malese Jow (The Vampire Diaries) as Kate Cha/Dupli-Kate, and Grey Griffin (Scooby-Doo) as Shrinking Ray.

"From The Walking Dead creator Robert Kirkman, and based on the Skybound/Image comic of the same name by Kirkman, Cory Walker, and Ryan Ottley, Invincible is an hour-long, adult animated superhero show that revolves around seventeen-year-old Mark Grayson (Steven Yeun), who’s just like every other guy his age — except that his father is the most powerful superhero on the planet, Omni-Man (J.K. Simmons). But as Mark develops powers of his own, he discovers that his father’s legacy may not be as heroic as it seems."

