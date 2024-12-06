INVINCIBLE Trailer Leaked Screenshots Tease Some Major Season 3 Moments

The first trailer for the third season of acclaimed adult animated series, Invincible, is expected to debut during CCXP at some point tomorrow, but Prime Video mistakenly shared it on the streaming site a little early.

The teaser was quickly taken down, but not before some audio and quite a few high-quality screenshots were posted online.

Like yesterday's poster, it looks like the trailer is going to give away quite a few major plot points, including the fact that Mark Grayson and Cecil Steamman ultimately become enemies after some particularly shady dealings from the latter.

None of this will come as a surprise to anyone who's read the comics (and the trailer releases tomorrow, anyway), but just in case, here's a spoiler warning.

There are 18 images in total, which you can check out by clicking on the link below.

There are a total of 18 photos, see them all here:https://t.co/ZchaQr8iEY — 27Takahashii (@27Takahashii) December 6, 2024

Sterling K. Brown, Peter Cullen, Tatiana Maslany, Rob Delaney, Calista Flockhart, Phil LaMarr, Luke MacFarlane, Scott McNairy, Jay Pharoah, Ella Purnell, Tim Robinson, Ben Schwartz, Rhea Seehorn, Lea Thompson, Paul F. Tompkins, and Shantel VanSanten joined the season 2 cast as guest stars.

Invincible's regular voice cast also features (deep breath):

Sandra Oh (Killing Eve) as Debbie Grayson, Mark Hamill (Star Wars) as Art Rosebaum, Seth Rogen (An American Pickle) as Allen the Alien, Gillian Jacobs (Community) as Samantha Eve Wilkins/Atom Eve, Andrew Rannells (Black Monday) as William Clockwell, Zazie Beetz (Deadpool 2) as Amber Bennett, Walton Goggins (Vice Principals) as Cecil Stedman, Jason Mantzoukas (Brooklyn Nine-Nine) as Rex Sloan/Rex Splode, Chris Diamantopoulos (Silicon Valley) as Donald Ferguson/Doc Seismic, Khary Payton (Young Justice) as Black Samson, Zachary Quinto (Star Trek Beyond) as Robot, Malese Jow (The Vampire Diaries) as Kate Cha/Dupli-Kate, and Grey Griffin (Scooby-Doo) as Shrinking Ray.

"From The Walking Dead creator Robert Kirkman, and based on the Skybound/Image comic of the same name by Kirkman, Cory Walker, and Ryan Ottley, Invincible is an hour-long, adult animated superhero show that revolves around seventeen-year-old Mark Grayson (Steven Yeun), who’s just like every other guy his age — except that his father is the most powerful superhero on the planet, Omni-Man (J.K. Simmons). But as Mark develops powers of his own, he discovers that his father’s legacy may not be as heroic as it seems."

Invincible season 3 premieres on Prime Video on February 6, 2025.