Jensen Ackles, Jared Padalecki, And Misha Collins Return As Supernatural Characters For The Boys Outtake

Supernatural ran for 15 seasons and 327 episodes from 2005 to 2020. The series revolved around Jared Padalecki's Sam Winchester and Jensen Ackles' Dean Winchester, two brothers who hunt demons, ghosts, and monsters.

It was an excellent series, and one with a sizable, very passionate fanbase. Eric Kripke created Supernatural, and fans have long hoped that his latest series, Prime Video's The Boys, might reunite some of the show's stars.

Several actors from Supernatural have already appeared, but the fifth episode of Season 5 saw Ackles, Padalecki, and Castiel actor Misha Collins once again share the screen, this time as Soldier Boy, Mister Marathon, and Malchemical.

Now, an outtake has been released, with the trio briefly reprising their Supernatural roles. God is referred to as Chuck, and Dean is horrified to learn that Homelander wants to ban pornography, including Busty Asian Beauties.

It's a fun little moment, and one that makes us wish these three had got to spend even more time together on screen in The Boys' fifth and final season. Still, this is fan service done right.

"You know, I've wanted to get Jared and Misha on the show for some time," Kripke told us in an exclusive interview last month. "You know, Jared was filming his show Walker, and so the schedule never worked out, but I knew Walker was ending, and I knew he had a window that he could do this."

"So, at the beginning of the season, I just said to the writers, I said, you know, I want him for an episode, and I want him to play more than a cameo. I want him to be a real character that really moves the story forward and changes the story, so just keep your eye open for where that is. I didn't know heading into the season that, for sure, he was going to go play that character."

"And then, we knew we had this other superhero, Malchemical, in it, so we had to give that to Misha. We could do Jared, Jensen and Misha, and they could all be together. That would be amazing," Kripke continued. "And luckily, Misha was available too. So, it was a blast. It was like going back home and hanging out with your high school friends in the best way. It was just so much fun."

Check out this fun Supernatural outtake from The Boys in the player below.

Not saving people, not hunting things, but the family business continues. pic.twitter.com/zHbj2SSFTG — Prime Video (@PrimeVideo) May 8, 2026

In the fifth and final season of The Boys, it's Homelander’s world, completely subject to his erratic, egomaniacal whims. Hughie, Mother's Milk, and Frenchie are imprisoned in a "Freedom Camp." Annie struggles to mount a resistance against the overwhelming Supe force. Kimiko is nowhere to be found.

But when Butcher reappears, ready and willing to use a virus that will wipe all Supes off the map, he sets in motion a chain of events that will forever change the world and everyone in it. It's the climax, people. Big stuff's gonna happen.

The Boys stars Karl Urban, Jack Quaid, Antony Starr, Erin Moriarty, Jessie T. Usher, Laz Alonso, Chace Crawford, Tomer Capone, Karen Fukuhara, Nathan Mitchell, Colby Minifie, Cameron Crovetti, Susan Heyward, Valorie Curry, Jeffrey Dean Morgan, Jensen Ackles, and Daveed Diggs.

The series is based on The New York Times best-selling comic by Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson, who also serve as executive producers, and was developed by executive producer and showrunner Eric Kripke.

The Boys Season 5 is now streaming weekly on Prime Video.