Jensen Ackles, Jared Padalecki, And Misha Collins Return As Supernatural Characters For The Boys Outtake

Jensen Ackles, Jared Padalecki, And Misha Collins Return As Supernatural Characters For The Boys Outtake

In a new outtake from The Boys Season 5, Jensen Ackles, Jared Padalecki, and Misha Collins return as Dean Winchester, Sam Winchester, and Castiel to debate what they should do about Homelander.

News
By JoshWilding - May 09, 2026 11:05 AM EST
Filed Under: The Boys

Supernatural ran for 15 seasons and 327 episodes from 2005 to 2020. The series revolved around Jared Padalecki's Sam Winchester and Jensen Ackles' Dean Winchester, two brothers who hunt demons, ghosts, and monsters.

It was an excellent series, and one with a sizable, very passionate fanbase. Eric Kripke created Supernatural, and fans have long hoped that his latest series, Prime Video's The Boys, might reunite some of the show's stars. 

Several actors from Supernatural have already appeared, but the fifth episode of Season 5 saw Ackles, Padalecki, and Castiel actor Misha Collins once again share the screen, this time as Soldier Boy, Mister Marathon, and Malchemical. 

Now, an outtake has been released, with the trio briefly reprising their Supernatural roles. God is referred to as Chuck, and Dean is horrified to learn that Homelander wants to ban pornography, including Busty Asian Beauties

It's a fun little moment, and one that makes us wish these three had got to spend even more time together on screen in The Boys' fifth and final season. Still, this is fan service done right. 

"You know, I've wanted to get Jared and Misha on the show for some time," Kripke told us in an exclusive interview last month. "You know, Jared was filming his show Walker, and so the schedule never worked out, but I knew Walker was ending, and I knew he had a window that he could do this."

"So, at the beginning of the season, I just said to the writers, I said, you know, I want him for an episode, and I want him to play more than a cameo. I want him to be a real character that really moves the story forward and changes the story, so just keep your eye open for where that is. I didn't know heading into the season that, for sure, he was going to go play that character."

"And then, we knew we had this other superhero, Malchemical, in it, so we had to give that to Misha. We could do Jared, Jensen and Misha, and they could all be together. That would be amazing," Kripke continued. "And luckily, Misha was available too. So, it was a blast. It was like going back home and hanging out with your high school friends in the best way. It was just so much fun."

Check out this fun Supernatural outtake from The Boys in the player below.

In the fifth and final season of The Boys, it's Homelander’s world, completely subject to his erratic, egomaniacal whims. Hughie, Mother's Milk, and Frenchie are imprisoned in a "Freedom Camp." Annie struggles to mount a resistance against the overwhelming Supe force. Kimiko is nowhere to be found.

But when Butcher reappears, ready and willing to use a virus that will wipe all Supes off the map, he sets in motion a chain of events that will forever change the world and everyone in it. It's the climax, people. Big stuff's gonna happen.

The Boys stars Karl Urban, Jack Quaid, Antony Starr, Erin Moriarty, Jessie T. Usher, Laz Alonso, Chace Crawford, Tomer Capone, Karen Fukuhara, Nathan Mitchell, Colby Minifie, Cameron Crovetti, Susan Heyward, Valorie Curry, Jeffrey Dean Morgan, Jensen Ackles, and Daveed Diggs.

The series is based on The New York Times best-selling comic by Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson, who also serve as executive producers, and was developed by executive producer and showrunner Eric Kripke.

The Boys Season 5 is now streaming weekly on Prime Video.

About The Author:
JoshWilding
Member Since 3/13/2009
Comic Book Reader. Film Lover. WWE and F1 Fan. Rotten Tomatoes-approved critic and ComicBookMovie.com's #1 contributor.
The Boys Stars Weigh In On Season 5, Episode 6's Major Death - Spoilers
Related:

The Boys Stars Weigh In On Season 5, Episode 6's Major Death - Spoilers
The Boys Showrunner Responds To Season 5 Filler Backlash: What Are You Expecting?
Recommended For You:

The Boys Showrunner Responds To Season 5 "Filler" Backlash: "What Are You Expecting?"

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
lazlodaytona
lazlodaytona - 5/9/2026, 11:14 AM
Kinda feels like this season has been going nowhere fast. After the first two episodes, hasn't been a lot of meat n potatoes. Hopefully these last two deliver all around.
Whoelsebutkevin
Whoelsebutkevin - 5/9/2026, 12:35 PM
@lazlodaytona - Maul Shadow Lord did it, maybe The Boys will follow suit.
lazlodaytona
lazlodaytona - 5/9/2026, 12:45 PM
@Whoelsebutkevin - let's hope so
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 5/9/2026, 11:15 AM
As Matilde Floy said : BREATHE !
BABABOOOEY

Crapolite OUT!
TheAmericanHero
TheAmericanHero - 5/9/2026, 11:30 AM
This show has always just been entertaining fun. It's never really been GREAT, just a pretty enjoyable ride. Some seasons have been more consistently enjoyable, but they're all fun. This final season hasn't been epic or revolutionary in any way, but it's The BOYS, this isn't high art or profound drama. So long as I feel I was satisfied with the quality of entertainment I watched, I'm happy. So far I'm satisfied with the final season. Hopefully it stays fun for the final 2 episodes.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 5/9/2026, 11:37 AM
That was a fun bit haha…

Supernatural for Life!!.

User Comment Image
emeraldtaurus
emeraldtaurus - 5/9/2026, 11:48 AM
Ackles - for new Batman, Padalecki - for new Sabertooth !?!
BackwardGalaxy
BackwardGalaxy - 5/9/2026, 12:16 PM
Show's running on fumes but I did enjoy the scene where he uses all the comedian actors as human shields.

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Auto Racing

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder