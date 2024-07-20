Karl Urban Confirms That Prime Video's THE BOYS Season 5 Will Debut In 2026

The fifth and final season of Amazon's award-winning superhero satire,The Boys won't stream until 2026 according to Billy Butcher actor Karl Urban.

News
By MarkJulian - Jul 20, 2024 04:07 PM EST
Filed Under: The Boys

Get ready for a somewhat lengthy wait to see how phase 2 of Homelander and Sister Sage's dastardly plan for America shakes out. Actor Karl Urban has confirmed that the final season of The Boys won't begin streaming until 2026 in a post to his Instagram account. 

"Working with the illustrious Jeffrey Dean Morgan was the best part of my day every day. That’s all @theboystv for now folks. See you in …2 years (wish it was sooner) for the final season on Prime Video," wrote Urban.

With the conclusion of the show's fourth season, The Boys has journeyed incredibly far from the source material (a 2006 Dynamite comic book series from Garth Ennis and illustrator Darick Robertson), meaning it is anyone's guess as to how the show will conclude.

In terms of why the show is ending at season 5, series creator Erik Kripke previously stated, "Part of it is such a wonky stupid screenwriter thing but three and five are the big magical numbers for writing."

"Three is movie acts, TV acts are five. Jokes are a runner of three for five. Five just seems like a good round number. It's enough to tell the story but also bring it to a climax without wearing out its welcome. It's been hard because I haven't been able to tell everyone. I was thrilled to finally be able to get the word out there."

Season 4 of The Boys starred Urban, Jack Quaid, Antony Starr, Erin Moriarty, Laz Alonso, Chace Crawford, Tomer Capone, Karen Fukuhara, Colby Minifie, Claudia Doumit, and Cameron Crovetti. Appearing this season in supporting roles are Susan Heyward, Valorie Curry, Jessie T. Usher, and Jeffrey Dean Morgan.

Created by Kripke in 2019, The Boys has become one of the streamer's most important programs, with two successful spinoffs under its belt including Gen V and The Boys Presents: Diabolical. A third spinoff, The Boys: Mexicois also in development.

The Boys Season 4 Synopsis: The world is on the brink. Victoria Neuman is closer than ever to the Oval Office and under the muscly thumb of Homelander, who is consolidating his power. Butcher, with only months to live, has lost Becca’s son as well as his job as The Boys’ leader. The rest of the team are fed up with his lies. With the stakes higher than ever, they have to find a way to work together and save the world before it’s too late."

Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 7/20/2024, 4:51 PM
I will ve 40 by then ...but at least we will have a good president
SonOfAGif
SonOfAGif - 7/20/2024, 4:54 PM
They need a year to see how the political landscape plays out and if a Civil War erupts for writing purposes.
Ikusa
Ikusa - 7/20/2024, 5:19 PM
@SonOfAGif - Hopefully one does.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 7/20/2024, 5:01 PM
I mean , makes sense given the last 2 seasons came out 2 years apart so not surprising this will be the same…

It makes S2 an outlier though since that was released in 2020 when S1 came out in 2019 so I wonder how they were able to turn around production so quickly on that , perhaps an early renewal?.

Anyway , Karl was great as always this season as was JDM as the devil on his shoulder so looking forward to seeing more of them in the final season!!.

User Comment Image
Gambito
Gambito - 7/20/2024, 5:06 PM
I love Homelander he’s such a fun character to watch, I hope he gets defeated but at least let him live I feel like he’s the backbone of the whole franchise, it would suck if future shows mentioned him all the time and yet he didn’t show
TheLobster
TheLobster - 7/20/2024, 5:09 PM
@Gambito - either he dies brutally or somehow has the V compound in him burned away and ends up in prison for the rest of his days. There’s no way this series can end with Homelander alive… but “John” in prison getting the shit beat out of him could work!
IronDean2099
IronDean2099 - 7/20/2024, 5:15 PM
@Gambito - nah he pretty much has to die for the show to work. Would be fun to see him depowered and imprisoned like a regular person though.
Gambito
Gambito - 7/20/2024, 5:56 PM
@TheLobster - true that would be pretty cool like in Injustice 2, the problem with that for me is that you would be just waiting for him to break out or get his powers back so if the writers slip up again that can just go back to him
TheRogue
TheRogue - 7/20/2024, 6:09 PM
@Gambito - It be a bit of a kick in the balls if they spent a whole show trying to kill one guy and in the finale he lives
TheLobster
TheLobster - 7/20/2024, 5:07 PM
That finale was pretty great - big bummer that we have to wait for two years but schedules are tough and we should be getting Gen V s2 next year so no worries.
IronDean2099
IronDean2099 - 7/20/2024, 5:19 PM
@TheLobster - schedules my ass, its just bad management.
TheLobster
TheLobster - 7/20/2024, 5:21 PM
@IronDean2099 - doubt it’s just that.

Jack Quaid and Karl Urban are pretty busy.
IronDean2099
IronDean2099 - 7/20/2024, 5:27 PM
@TheLobster - really? Where?
kazuma
kazuma - 7/20/2024, 5:32 PM
@IronDean2099 -
Season 1 released July 2019
Season 2 released June 2020
Season 3 released June 2022
Season 4 released June 2024
Season 5 will be released 2026

8 years for 5 seasons (6 if you want to count Gen V.)

That's pretty good imo
IronDean2099
IronDean2099 - 7/20/2024, 5:45 PM
@kazuma - no that's terrible. Shows used to do 22 episodes every year consistently, it's just these streamers are just fat slow and greedy.
bkmeijer1
bkmeijer1 - 7/20/2024, 5:53 PM
@kazuma - I definitely agree with @IronDean2099 that it's terrible.

Shows nowadays are 10 episodes at best and there's 2 years between seasons. Shows lose relevance quickly that way.
NinnesMBC
NinnesMBC - 7/20/2024, 5:12 PM
"Amazon's award-winner" you mean the six Astra TV Awards and seven Critics' Choice Super Awards? Hmm okay then. Though many other shows of the same CBTV genre have also won them...

We probably wouldn't have to wait much if they didn't have to shoot first the spin-off (Gen-V Season 2) before getting to Season 5. But patience's a virtue.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 7/20/2024, 5:14 PM
@NinnesMBC - I feel they could shoot them concurrently if they wanted to

I’m guessing it’s because the scripts haven’t been fully written
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 7/20/2024, 5:18 PM
@NinnesMBC - plus , I think Gen V is already shooting isn’t it?.
NinnesMBC
NinnesMBC - 7/20/2024, 5:42 PM
@TheVisionary25 - I think it's because of the latter, they're still being written. Even then IMO without having first to do the spin-off to see what's up with the still locked up good Gen-V characters we got to wait for that first.
NinnesMBC
NinnesMBC - 7/20/2024, 5:43 PM
@TheVisionary25 - Seems so, the Gen-V account uploaded this week a BTS of Jazz Sinclair in the make-up trailer almost ready to go out and shoot. With a caption saying "New semester ready" or something close to that.
Ikusa
Ikusa - 7/20/2024, 5:28 PM
My biggest takeaway was Ashley taking the Compound V. I'm really curious as to what her powers will be.
xfan320
xfan320 - 7/20/2024, 5:43 PM
Ashley should have the dumbest/worst power ever next season
bkmeijer1
bkmeijer1 - 7/20/2024, 5:55 PM
With how much of a set-up season this way and the fifth already being confirmed before the finale, I kinda expected the wait to be shorter.

If there's one thing I don't like about the age of streaming, it's that the gap between seasons is usually around two years now. I'll just forgot what happened.
Godzilla2000Zer
Godzilla2000Zer - 7/20/2024, 6:00 PM
I don't really mind it Gen V season will come out before then and as much as I enjoyed this season of The Boys, Gen V was better and I look forward to see how those characters will return in a world ruled by Homelander.

