Karl Urban Confirms That Prime Video's THE BOYS Season 5 Will Debut In 2026

Get ready for a somewhat lengthy wait to see how phase 2 of Homelander and Sister Sage's dastardly plan for America shakes out. Actor Karl Urban has confirmed that the final season of The Boys won't begin streaming until 2026 in a post to his Instagram account.

"Working with the illustrious Jeffrey Dean Morgan was the best part of my day every day. That’s all @theboystv for now folks. See you in …2 years (wish it was sooner) for the final season on Prime Video," wrote Urban.

With the conclusion of the show's fourth season, The Boys has journeyed incredibly far from the source material (a 2006 Dynamite comic book series from Garth Ennis and illustrator Darick Robertson), meaning it is anyone's guess as to how the show will conclude.

In terms of why the show is ending at season 5, series creator Erik Kripke previously stated, "Part of it is such a wonky stupid screenwriter thing but three and five are the big magical numbers for writing."

"Three is movie acts, TV acts are five. Jokes are a runner of three for five. Five just seems like a good round number. It's enough to tell the story but also bring it to a climax without wearing out its welcome. It's been hard because I haven't been able to tell everyone. I was thrilled to finally be able to get the word out there."

Season 4 of The Boys starred Urban, Jack Quaid, Antony Starr, Erin Moriarty, Laz Alonso, Chace Crawford, Tomer Capone, Karen Fukuhara, Colby Minifie, Claudia Doumit, and Cameron Crovetti. Appearing this season in supporting roles are Susan Heyward, Valorie Curry, Jessie T. Usher, and Jeffrey Dean Morgan.

Created by Kripke in 2019, The Boys has become one of the streamer's most important programs, with two successful spinoffs under its belt including Gen V and The Boys Presents: Diabolical. A third spinoff, The Boys: Mexico, is also in development.