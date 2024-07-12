THE BOYS Actor Nathan Mitchell On Mysterious SUPERMAN [SPOILER]: "I Would Say It's A Version Of Black Noir"

Nathan Mitchell, who plays the new Black Noir in season 4 of The Boys, has commented on one of the big reveals from the recent Superman set photos...

News
By MarkCassidy - Jul 12, 2024 11:07 AM EST
Filed Under: The Boys

If you've been avoiding the recent glut of Superman set photos and the spoilers they appear to have revealed, you might be a little confused by that headline!

Spoilers ahead.

We recently got confirmation that the Man of Steel (David Corenswet) will be facing off against an equally powerful foe in James Gunn's DCU reboot. We're still not sure what the character is going to be called (Ultraman is rumored), but there's no denying that he does look quite a bit like Black Noir from The Boys!

The villain is likely being kept under a mask to hide that fact that he is a Superman clone of some sort, but actor Nathan Mitchell - who plays the new Black Noir in season 4 of the Prime Video series (he also played the previous one, but was never seen without his mask) - seems to think that the character might actually be a version of the (formerly) silent Seven member.

"It was so cool; I was so surprised," the actor told Screen Rant when asked about the set photos. "I was like, 'Wow, are they doing a version of Black Noir in this film?' and again, I don't fully know what they're planning. If I were to guess, I would say it’s a version of Black Noir in this shot that we've seen. My take on it is that if you're gonna make a case for Superman in 2025, you have to make a case for him in the context of the current superhero landscape. That superhero landscape includes The Boys and The Seven. So I think it's really smart to compare and contrast and make a case for Superman in a world where a team like The Seven might exist.

I don't know for sure, but my guess is perhaps they're doing something like that, and I'm really honored by the possibility that Black Noir could have been an inspiration for a character in a Superman movie."

This is obviously highly unlikely, although the resemblance to Noir does make us think that Gunn may have taken influence from the costume design for whatever reason.

You can heck out the photos for yourselves HERE.

"The world is on the brink. Victoria Neuman is closer than ever to the Oval Office and under the muscly thumb of Homelander, who is consolidating his power," reads the official season 4 synopsis. "Butcher, with only months to live, has lost Becca’s son as well as his job as The Boys’ leader. The rest of the team are fed up with his lies. With the stakes higher than ever, they have to find a way to work together and save the world before it’s too late."

Returning cast members include Karl Urban, Jack Quaid, Antony Starr, Erin Moriarty, Jessie T. Usher, Laz Alonso, Chace Crawford, Tomer Capone, Karen Fukuhara, Colby Minifie, Claudia Doumit, and Cameron Crovetti, along with new recruits Susan Heyward, Valorie Curry, and Jeffrey Dean Morgan.

The first three episodes of The Boys season 4 will be available to stream from June 13th, with new instalments dropping weekly through to the season finale on July 18.

grouch
grouch - 7/12/2024, 11:32 AM
lame virtue signalling role. he should have been left silent again and then suddenly started flying, would have hyped for the comic story even if still didn't happen.
Vigor
Vigor - 7/12/2024, 11:38 AM
@grouch - wait what? How is it virtue signaling
newhire13
newhire13 - 7/12/2024, 11:46 AM
@Vigor - Because the character is black. He’s just not man enough to straight up say it
MyCoolYoung
MyCoolYoung - 7/12/2024, 12:34 PM
@grouch - I understand why you’re so mean all the time

User Comment Image

Nobody’s helping you
TheNewYorker
TheNewYorker - 7/12/2024, 11:32 AM
It would be really great if they’d show more powers and less political shit.
Vigor
Vigor - 7/12/2024, 11:37 AM
@TheNewYorker - saving budget for final episodes

Typical TV shit
mountainman
mountainman - 7/12/2024, 11:32 AM
Wait? Someone is actually theorizing that Black Noir is in Superman? What an odd theory that has 0% chance of happening.
MarkCassidy
MarkCassidy - 7/12/2024, 11:34 AM
@mountainman - Not sure this guy gets the whole different comic book universes thing.
Ocelot
Ocelot - 7/12/2024, 11:53 AM
@mountainman - No he's theorizing that they're using Black Noir's comic storyline in the Superman movie but of course with a different titled character.
IAmAHoot
IAmAHoot - 7/12/2024, 11:43 AM
Is this only an on-paper interview, or was this filmed as well. Cause written I have to assume he's being tongue-in-cheek, and not serious. I would hope anyway.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 7/12/2024, 11:47 AM
I could see Gunn taking influence from The Boys and Noir for the film since the dude does keep up with entertainment as much as possible…

If the theory that this world as of now is made up of some government authorized heroes (such as The Engineer and this masked man apparently) or corporate ones like the JLI and then Superman shows up and doesn’t confirm to either side this becoming an inspiration for the others to seperate themselves and be more independent then that definitely feels very inspired by the show imo.

Anyway , will this “Ultraman” be narcoleptic or allergic to peanuts aswell lol?.
Nomis929
Nomis929 - 7/12/2024, 11:55 AM
R.I.P. Ambrosius (aka Tilda Swinton) :(
TheRogue
TheRogue - 7/12/2024, 12:02 PM
@Nomis929 - I like how even homelander was like "What the [frick]?"
Nomis929
Nomis929 - 7/12/2024, 12:11 PM
@TheRogue - LOL!!! His face was pricless.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 7/12/2024, 11:56 AM
By the way, new Noir is hilarious!!.

It’s crazy to think this is the same actor whose played him from the start and just shows he’s range more.

Anyway , I liked yesterday’s episode but so far this might be the second weakest season ahead of 2 for me.

User Comment Image
JustBrootal
JustBrootal - 7/12/2024, 12:26 PM
Um, why did this episode just glaze over the fact that Noir can fly. We haven’t seen that yet, right?
kider2
kider2 - 7/12/2024, 12:30 PM
@JustBrootal - maybe because he already mentioned he could in episode 6 this season? And it was already clear he had superpowers in episode 2. I mean episode 6 he says he can fly. episode 7 he flies. What more do you want?
Nomis929
Nomis929 - 7/12/2024, 12:30 PM
@JustBrootal - He mention that he can fly in the previous episode.
CyberBishop
CyberBishop - 7/12/2024, 12:27 PM
Yeah um.. No
lazlodaytona
lazlodaytona - 7/12/2024, 12:43 PM
Lame asses looking for a payout

I'd kill to see Superman humiliate homeless Homelander and defeat him to the worse degree in public ever.

