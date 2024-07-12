THE BOYS Actor Nathan Mitchell On Mysterious SUPERMAN [SPOILER]: "I Would Say It's A Version Of Black Noir"

If you've been avoiding the recent glut of Superman set photos and the spoilers they appear to have revealed, you might be a little confused by that headline!

Spoilers ahead.

We recently got confirmation that the Man of Steel (David Corenswet) will be facing off against an equally powerful foe in James Gunn's DCU reboot. We're still not sure what the character is going to be called (Ultraman is rumored), but there's no denying that he does look quite a bit like Black Noir from The Boys!

The villain is likely being kept under a mask to hide that fact that he is a Superman clone of some sort, but actor Nathan Mitchell - who plays the new Black Noir in season 4 of the Prime Video series (he also played the previous one, but was never seen without his mask) - seems to think that the character might actually be a version of the (formerly) silent Seven member.

"It was so cool; I was so surprised," the actor told Screen Rant when asked about the set photos. "I was like, 'Wow, are they doing a version of Black Noir in this film?' and again, I don't fully know what they're planning. If I were to guess, I would say it’s a version of Black Noir in this shot that we've seen. My take on it is that if you're gonna make a case for Superman in 2025, you have to make a case for him in the context of the current superhero landscape. That superhero landscape includes The Boys and The Seven. So I think it's really smart to compare and contrast and make a case for Superman in a world where a team like The Seven might exist.

I don't know for sure, but my guess is perhaps they're doing something like that, and I'm really honored by the possibility that Black Noir could have been an inspiration for a character in a Superman movie."

This is obviously highly unlikely, although the resemblance to Noir does make us think that Gunn may have taken influence from the costume design for whatever reason.

You can heck out the photos for yourselves HERE.

