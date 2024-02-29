THE BOYS Parodies Donald Trump's Never Surrender Sneakers With Homelander High-Tops

The Boys never misses an opportunity to engage in some political satire, and the Vought International Twitter account has now unveiled the new Homelander High-Tops... which cost just $777!

News
By MarkCassidy - Feb 29, 2024 10:02 AM EST
Filed Under: The Boys

The Boys has always mixed in a healthy dose of political satire along with its comic book and comic book movie parodies, and while they're not particularly subtle, they are usually pretty effective.

With season 4 of the Prime Video series coming this June, the show has once again taken aim at former U.S. President Donald Trump, who recently unveiled his "Never Surrender" gold high-top sneakers at SneakerCon with a $399 price tag.

Now, Vought International has shared a first look at the new Homelander High-Tops, which will set you back just $777!

"Today, Vought is proud to announce the Homelander High-Tops! Based on our greatest hero’s boots, these shoes will make you feel like you can fly. Available at a Super deal of $777, with all proceeds going to his legal defense fund. Get yours before his sham of a trial on June 13!"

This is believed to be a direct nod to a season 4 plot point, which will see Homelander go on trial for the very public murder of a protestor in the season 3 finale. Given what we know about the main S4 storyline, we don't expect the ever-manipulative leader of the Seven to be found guilty, as he is set to join Victoria Neuman on the campain trail.

"The world is on the brink. Victoria Neuman is closer than ever to the Oval Office and under the muscly thumb of Homelander, who is consolidating his power," reads the official season 4 synopsis. "Butcher, with only months to live, has lost Becca’s son as well as his job as The Boys’ leader. The rest of the team are fed up with his lies. With the stakes higher than ever, they have to find a way to work together and save the world before it’s too late."

Returning cast members include Karl Urban, Jack Quaid, Antony Starr, Erin Moriarty, Jessie T. Usher, Laz Alonso, Chace Crawford, Tomer Capone, Karen Fukuhara, Colby Minifie, Claudia Doumit, and Cameron Crovetti, along with new recruits Susan Heyward, Valorie Curry, and Jeffrey Dean Morgan.

Nomis929 - 2/29/2024, 10:45 AM
LOL!! EXCELLENT MARKETING !!!
RolandD - 2/29/2024, 10:46 AM
@Nomis929 - Right?
Matchesz - 2/29/2024, 11:33 AM
@Nomis929 - Trump lives rent free in everyone in hollywoods heads. Was disappointed SNL chose not to do a skit on the Fani Willis case I wonder why
RolandD - 2/29/2024, 10:45 AM
If this wasn’t based on real life events, it would seem totally ridiculous. As it is, the ridiculous is real.
The1st - 2/29/2024, 10:52 AM
@RolandD - Also, in that universe they'll sell too lol
lazlodaytona - 2/29/2024, 11:01 AM
@The1st - I hate the b&st&rd but, ... I'd wear 'em. I'd have to steal them, but they'd join the rest of my kicks.
Reginator - 2/29/2024, 10:51 AM
all politicians should be mocked, they are servants that believe themselves to be our leaders.
lazlodaytona - 2/29/2024, 11:02 AM
@Reginator - who are all born with a silver spoon in their mouths and has no idea what it's like to be a common person to dirt poor in this country.
Wyatt2 - 2/29/2024, 11:31 AM
@Reginator - yep. The politicians are servants who will be mocked because they don't have any real power, only their masters do, and they are the same people that run Hollywood and produce this show.

Politics is just like music or sports or movie stars, the "talent" (presidents, etc.,) comes and goes, but the power behind the scenes - the agents, the producers, the lobbyists, the record labels - always remains the same, giving the appearance of democracy for those not paying attention, while in actuality being a plutocracy monolopoly.
TheVisionary25 - 2/29/2024, 10:53 AM
Trump supporters who have loved The Boys…



If they didn’t know by the end of S3 , they certainly know now lol.
Forthas - 2/29/2024, 10:55 AM
God bless this show! Using a fictional maniacal Psychopath to parody another!
DarthAlgar - 2/29/2024, 11:04 AM
@Forthas - Why did you capitalize psychopath? 🤨
Ikusa - 2/29/2024, 11:07 AM
@DarthAlgar - Sign of respect
Origame - 2/29/2024, 11:16 AM
@DarthAlgar - it's the name he gave Trump of course.
Forthas - 2/29/2024, 11:21 AM
@DarthAlgar - For emphasis!
DarthAlgar - 2/29/2024, 11:29 AM
@Forthas - I usually capitalize the WHOLE word, but to each their own I guess.
TheLobster - 2/29/2024, 10:55 AM
The marketing for this show is always top notch.
IAmAHoot - 2/29/2024, 10:57 AM
The toes are gold, for her pleasure.
lazlodaytona - 2/29/2024, 11:03 AM
@IAmAHoot - that's hilarious!
mountainman - 2/29/2024, 10:57 AM
If I wore shoes like that, I’d rock those.
lazlodaytona - 2/29/2024, 11:04 AM
@mountainman - I'd get my a$$ kicked thinking I was somehow stronger with them on
krayzeman - 2/29/2024, 11:02 AM
The new Homelander 1's!!!!!
TheUnworthyThor - 2/29/2024, 11:04 AM
777 dollars is the price I paid for my first car.
WakandaTech - 2/29/2024, 11:05 AM
That was funny

Can't wait to see comedy coming back if Trump wins in 2024

He will be mocked beyond belief
DarthAlgar - 2/29/2024, 11:05 AM
Haha. Nice. 😆
Nomis929 - 2/29/2024, 11:06 AM
For us old schoolers out there...do You remember this sneakers Ad in the back of comics?
TheUnworthyThor - 2/29/2024, 11:06 AM
That is some spot on satire.
Ikusa - 2/29/2024, 11:08 AM
It feels like I've been waiting an eternity for this
GhostDog - 2/29/2024, 11:11 AM
They are COOKIN with this marketing
lazlodaytona - 2/29/2024, 11:15 AM
I really don't like when entertainment rips on politics for two reasons:

1. It's usually spun to rip on one side since Hollywood is very left-ist. I am neither republican nor democrat (I always vote independent), but I hate the snobby-ness of celebrity/hollywood types that look down on and eviscerates anyone who disagrees.

2. In entertainment, being sports, cinema, comic books/novels, and so-on, I go to it for a release of everyday life's struggles. There are a ton of examples but the one I remember that was a Supergirl episode where she was off for most the ep, but the show made it an over-the-top, blatant rally of a cry for anti-guns. Period. I am not giving my opinion on the fact nor am I trying to start an argument on here. I just want to see good triumph over evil ... because evil is dumb. I don't want some lesson taught to me during a movie or a baseball game.

I say all that, it doesn't bother me when "The Boys" do it for some reason. It's funny.
Origame - 2/29/2024, 11:22 AM
@lazlodaytona - 1) the boys usually does a good job of mocking both sides. In one episode they're at a Disneyland parody that's mocking how shallow the use of diversity as a marketing gimmick is. The next they're at a gun show mocking the kind of conservative arguing the answer to gun violence is more guns.

2) while I can see this for mainstream superheroes, the boys has always been intended to be a deconstruction of superheroes by putting them in the real world and showing how they'd really behave. Based on premise, it's pretty much inevitable that it's not escapism.
lazlodaytona - 2/29/2024, 11:17 AM
OFF-TOPIC

Is there a reason why we haven't gotten an article about the fact it's Superman's birthday?! Once every four years...
Matchesz - 2/29/2024, 11:30 AM
Is there going to be a corrupt DA in the show trying to take Homelander down with a bottle of grey goose ?
Twenty23Three - 2/29/2024, 11:35 AM
Taking the piss out of trump is such low hanging fruit. The guys such a joke it’s boring at this point

View Recorder