THE BOYS Parodies Donald Trump's Never Surrender Sneakers With Homelander High-Tops

The Boys has always mixed in a healthy dose of political satire along with its comic book and comic book movie parodies, and while they're not particularly subtle, they are usually pretty effective.

With season 4 of the Prime Video series coming this June, the show has once again taken aim at former U.S. President Donald Trump, who recently unveiled his "Never Surrender" gold high-top sneakers at SneakerCon with a $399 price tag.

Now, Vought International has shared a first look at the new Homelander High-Tops, which will set you back just $777!

"Today, Vought is proud to announce the Homelander High-Tops! Based on our greatest hero’s boots, these shoes will make you feel like you can fly. Available at a Super deal of $777, with all proceeds going to his legal defense fund. Get yours before his sham of a trial on June 13!"

This is believed to be a direct nod to a season 4 plot point, which will see Homelander go on trial for the very public murder of a protestor in the season 3 finale. Given what we know about the main S4 storyline, we don't expect the ever-manipulative leader of the Seven to be found guilty, as he is set to join Victoria Neuman on the campain trail.

"The world is on the brink. Victoria Neuman is closer than ever to the Oval Office and under the muscly thumb of Homelander, who is consolidating his power," reads the official season 4 synopsis. "Butcher, with only months to live, has lost Becca’s son as well as his job as The Boys’ leader. The rest of the team are fed up with his lies. With the stakes higher than ever, they have to find a way to work together and save the world before it’s too late."

Returning cast members include Karl Urban, Jack Quaid, Antony Starr, Erin Moriarty, Jessie T. Usher, Laz Alonso, Chace Crawford, Tomer Capone, Karen Fukuhara, Colby Minifie, Claudia Doumit, and Cameron Crovetti, along with new recruits Susan Heyward, Valorie Curry, and Jeffrey Dean Morgan.