THE BOYS Parodies Donald Trump's Recent McDonald's Event With New Homelander Image

THE BOYS Parodies Donald Trump's Recent McDonald's Event With New Homelander Image

The Boys has once again taken aim at former US President Donald Trump with a new image of Homelander "serving" "people" "food" at a Vought A Burger...

News
By MarkCassidy - Oct 23, 2024 07:10 AM EST
Filed Under: The Boys

The Boys has always mixed in a healthy dose of political satire along with its comic book and comic book movie parodies, and while they're not particularly subtle, they are usually pretty effective.

Former President Donald Trump has become a favourite target of the Prime Video series, and this latest image shared on the official Vought International X account is a clear shot at Trump's recent appearance working the drive-through of a Pennsylvania McDonald's restaurant.

"Growing up, Homelander dreamed of working at his local Vought A Burger. Recently, his wish came true, as Vought shut down a restaurant and staged pre-selected customers, so Homelander could “serve” “people” “food.” Thanks, Homelander, for showing everyone how you’re a true man of the people!"

During a recent interview with Collider, Homelander actor Antony Starr was asked if he's still having fun playing the villainous leader of the Seven, and the frequent comparisons to Trump.

"One of the great things that I’ve loved, and I do love about this show, and I will continue to love as we keep going, is the layers that we’ve been able to put in with this character. We’ve always been conscious of making him three-dimensional, and not making him mustache-twirling. I know Eric refers to a certain political figure of our time as a base note for the character, and I think that’s right, but ironically, I think we’ve got more dimension in this character than that human. I’ve always looked at that as there are elements of many different people in there and we’ve been able to really dig in. This season we got to go really deep. We had some really deep, dark Homelander storylines, and I was excited for people to see that. I’m proud of what we did, and I’m proud of the character, as well."

"The world is on the brink. Victoria Neuman is closer than ever to the Oval Office and under the muscly thumb of Homelander, who is consolidating his power," reads the official season 4 synopsis. "Butcher, with only months to live, has lost Becca’s son as well as his job as The Boys’ leader. The rest of the team are fed up with his lies. With the stakes higher than ever, they have to find a way to work together and save the world before it’s too late."

Returning cast members include Karl Urban, Jack Quaid, Antony Starr, Erin Moriarty, Jessie T. Usher, Laz Alonso, Chace Crawford, Tomer Capone, Karen Fukuhara, Colby Minifie, Claudia Doumit, and Cameron Crovetti, along with new recruits Susan Heyward, Valorie Curry, and Jeffrey Dean Morgan.

The Boys will return for a fifth and final season.

THE BOYS Season 5 Casts STRANGER THINGS Alum Mason Dye As Bombsight
Related:

THE BOYS Season 5 Casts STRANGER THINGS Alum Mason Dye As Bombsight
THE BOYS Adds HAMILTON And SNOWPIERCER Star Daveed Diggs In Mystery Role
Recommended For You:

THE BOYS Adds HAMILTON And SNOWPIERCER Star Daveed Diggs In Mystery Role
DISCLAIMER: ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]

ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
1 2 3 4 5 6
Clintthahamster
Clintthahamster - 10/23/2024, 7:15 AM
It has to be so tough to do political satire when the real world is this surreal and idiotic.
Ryguy88
Ryguy88 - 10/23/2024, 7:17 AM
@Clintthahamster - no mention of Homelanders opponent lying about working at mcdonalds to try to appeal to the working class.
Clintthahamster
Clintthahamster - 10/23/2024, 7:22 AM
@Ryguy88 - I wonder if they'll show Homelander doing whatever the [frick] this is.
TheClungerine
TheClungerine - 10/23/2024, 7:29 AM
@Clintthahamster - 😅😅😅🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 he's a walking meme machine
mountainman
mountainman - 10/23/2024, 7:43 AM
@Clintthahamster - Maybe they can have Homelander come up with new fake accents every city he visits or pretend to have a middle class background when he’s obviously never used a shovel in his life.

As if political photo ops are a new thing lol. You all are so weird and obviously have never observed a politician in your life.

I remember in 2020 when all the weirdo Dems put on cliche African colors and were nearing. That was totally organic and not a made up photo op right?
dragon316
dragon316 - 10/23/2024, 7:45 AM
@Clintthahamster - not really if you know how to do it last man standing did it all time
tylerzero
tylerzero - 10/23/2024, 7:47 AM
@Ryguy88 -

Snopes always does a good job of fact-checking. According to them, "...there is no evidence (such as a photo, employment record or confirmation from a friend or family member) to independently verify [Harris's] claim."

To be fair, Snopes also confirmed that Trump's McDonald's shift work was staged. The restaurant was shut down with US Secret Service screening "customers." They had them wait in their vehicles at the drive-through an hour-plus before Trump arrived and were simply handed whatever he served (not placing actual orders).
Clintthahamster
Clintthahamster - 10/23/2024, 7:51 AM
@mountainman - "Maybe they can have Homelander come up with new fake accents every city he visits"

Google code switching. It's normal, and it's fine.

"pretend to have a middle class background when he’s obviously never used a shovel in his life."

Is it really that difficult for y'all to believe that a college student worked at McDonalds for a summer in college? And let's not pretend that Harris' opponent is a hardworking man of the people.

"As if political photo ops are a new thing lol. You all are so weird and obviously have never observed a politician in your life."

Of everything Trump has done in this campaign, this McDonalds photo op is probably the most normal.

"I remember in 2020 when all the weirdo Dems put on cliche African colors and were nearing. That was totally organic and not a made up photo op right?"

Nope, that was dumb as shit. Maybe the most embarrassing thing that the Democrats have done in recent memory, and that's saying something, considering the fact that they managed to lose a presidential election to Donald Trump.
Apophis71
Apophis71 - 10/23/2024, 8:07 AM
@Clintthahamster - Also I'd say highly likely someone from her background would work at a fast food joint during summer break from college. In addition just as likely it was a small local burger joint most wouldn't know the name of and a slight tweek to a known brand instead tbh but hardly a major thing to bang on about as maybe less than fully true when it easily could be.

Either way I'd say Trump setting up such a thing as a dig at something so inconsequential that is obv gonna be rigged to avoid having to face angry customers who don't like him (esp after the assassination attempts) comes across as lame to me and even without the obv dig always comes across so when any flip burgers on campaigns.
Vigor
Vigor - 10/23/2024, 8:20 AM
@mountainman - code switching is a sign of emotional intelligence
Simonsonrules
Simonsonrules - 10/23/2024, 8:29 AM
@mountainman - Guess your feeling defensive about your convicted felon, adjudicated rapist candidate who spent the greater part of his term on the golf course. I'm working class. That orange Sleestak doesn't speak for me.
Matador
Matador - 10/23/2024, 8:34 AM
@Clintthahamster - The only thing Harris ever worked hard on were her knee pads.
Matador
Matador - 10/23/2024, 8:35 AM
@Simonsonrules - That sounds like allot like your Pedo Biden and family you prefer.
Superheromoviefan
Superheromoviefan - 10/23/2024, 8:37 AM
@Matador -
bc she used them to kick trump's ass live on the stage lol
Superheromoviefan
Superheromoviefan - 10/23/2024, 8:37 AM
@Matador -
pedo you say?
Radders
Radders - 10/23/2024, 8:43 AM
@Superheromoviefan - I think if there was any incriminating evidence against Trump, or even a sniff of it, that the Dems would be all over it
Matador
Matador - 10/23/2024, 8:44 AM
@Superheromoviefan - She can barley kick a midget since she's taking a day off to recover from the campaign trail. Who stops to work because you can't handle the pressure? She's incapable to ever be a strong president and other countries see that as a weakness.
Superheromoviefan
Superheromoviefan - 10/23/2024, 8:44 AM
@Radders -
just like republicans would for any dem
Radders
Radders - 10/23/2024, 8:45 AM
@Superheromoviefan - That would require the Dems having a sense of humour lol
Matador
Matador - 10/23/2024, 8:46 AM
@Superheromoviefan - That shit is old still selling this?

For those that don't know he didn't know who he was once he found out who he really was a kicked him out of Mar Largo and didn't want anything to do with him. But Biden, Obama's and Oprah still partied with him among many many famous people.
Superheromoviefan
Superheromoviefan - 10/23/2024, 8:47 AM
@Matador -
yet trump voted and support her when she was attorney general, trump refuse to go to military bc of bone spurs when he was young
kamala has realesed her medical records, trump said he would eight years ago and he still doesnt
Superheromoviefan
Superheromoviefan - 10/23/2024, 8:49 AM
@Matador -
how about something more recent. Ghislaine Maxwell was pimping young girls, here's trump talking about her
Matador
Matador - 10/23/2024, 8:52 AM
@Superheromoviefan - So because he didn't go to Vietnam that your issue. Kamala or Biden's or Obama never joined the military either most Democrats don't. Did you serve?

Kamala also put more black people in prison for smoking weed. But now she's black even though she's Indian from India.
Matador
Matador - 10/23/2024, 8:56 AM
@Superheromoviefan - LOL they don't talk much about it he said he meant her but doesn't know. He expects to know every single detail on every person he meets?

Also Biden & Kamala were in charge for the last 4 years why didn't they release the documents if Trump was in there would have been huge leak. They didn't release anything but Trump got indictments for everything under the radar.
Superheromoviefan
Superheromoviefan - 10/23/2024, 9:05 AM
@Matador -
biden had asthma and couldnt. when obama finished scholl the war was over. kamala is a women so..... trump doesnt have bone spurs. one of the reason he wont realese his medical records
yeah, bc thats the law. are you saying she should ignore the law?
she is half, her mother from india and father afro jamaicans. kamala was born in Oakland, California. unless california is in india?
Superheromoviefan
Superheromoviefan - 10/23/2024, 9:09 AM
@Matador -
are you stupid? the arrest and trials were under trump. he could realese it but never did.
also, lol now the most famous story at the time, a literally pedo trafficing ring and trump knew nothing? lol wasnt he supposed to drain the swamp, sunddenly he knew very little about this?
Matador
Matador - 10/23/2024, 9:32 AM
@Superheromoviefan - So it's okay for them to have excuses for not ever joining the military not even during war time? Your now just making excuses for them.
Matador
Matador - 10/23/2024, 9:36 AM
@Superheromoviefan - And how many times during his presidency did they try to get him fired and Pelosi wanted to take power. Jan 6 was all Pelosi's doing.

Please bitch keep voting for Kamala all you want an when a war comes the draft will follow either before or after you'll get your chance to join. Draft age is 18 thru 26; good luck chump no excuses if you can't join.
Superheromoviefan
Superheromoviefan - 10/23/2024, 9:42 AM
@Matador -
vetnam war was in 1975 obama and harris were around 16-17. you think thats excuse? lets send kids to war?
as for biden the doctors decline to send bc of asthma. he had no choice. trump asked not to go bc of his "bone spurs" which by the way we have no record. biden was told, trump asked, you see the difference
Superheromoviefan
Superheromoviefan - 10/23/2024, 9:46 AM
@Matador -
you are lost, trump had the power the he still refuse he lost. no one tried to get him fired trump was really that corrupt. did pelosi told trump to say to the crowd "we need to march to the capitol" and "fight like hell" etc? how come every single person who was arrested was trump supporter? how is this any of pelosi faults.
also i notice you keep jumping around subjects
HulkisHoly
HulkisHoly - 10/23/2024, 11:18 AM
@tylerzero -

Well obviously customers had to vetted, the man has been shot at and his life threatened three times already.
IronMan616
IronMan616 - 10/23/2024, 7:17 AM
Kameltoe lining up Five Guys, not sure if she's going to the burger joint though.
Clintthahamster
Clintthahamster - 10/23/2024, 7:27 AM
@IronMan616 - Is this some of this "cooling off of the discourse" that folks are always talking about?
mountainman
mountainman - 10/23/2024, 7:44 AM
@Clintthahamster - Well the side who’s discourse has almost gotten the other guy shot twice hasn’t cooled their discourse a bit. This is tame in comparison to what those ghouls say daily.
Clintthahamster
Clintthahamster - 10/23/2024, 7:54 AM
@mountainman - Man, I do remember when Harris called Trump a crazy, dangerous fascist. That was out of line. Oh, hold up . . .
https://www.theguardian.com/us-news/video/2024/aug/18/donald-trump-attacks-kamala-harris-throughout-insult-laden-pennsylvania-rally-video
mountainman
mountainman - 10/23/2024, 8:00 AM
@Clintthahamster - The party who required papers to enter public buildings has the gall to call the other side Nazis when they’ve acted far closer to that ideology in recent years

From an independant. Who has never voted for a major candidate in his life.

I wish I could time travel to 20 years ago and tell all the Dems at the anti war rallies I was at that their party was embracing Dick Cheney, simping for the FBI, CIA, and security apparatus, and embraces all the biggest corporations and big pharma companies. All of those Dems from 20 years ago would be disgusted.
ItsNotForMeWahh
ItsNotForMeWahh - 10/23/2024, 8:12 AM
@mountainman - Trump talked about taking out the enemy within this weekend and that he would use the military to clean them up. Then stated that the enemy within are elected officials...

User Comment Image
mountainman
mountainman - 10/23/2024, 8:17 AM
@ItsNotForMeWah - Only one political party in the US has weaponized the justice system against its opponents, has openly said they want to end free speech so they can maintain power, and has repeatedly for 8 years called their opponents Nazis (even though they act more like them).

And it ain’t Trumps party.
ItsNotForMeWahh
ItsNotForMeWahh - 10/23/2024, 8:19 AM
@mountainman - So we can just ignore the words out of his mouth??? Like what? He is saying these things why ignore them?
Vigor
Vigor - 10/23/2024, 8:22 AM
@IronMan616 - no offense but I'm sure your own mom has slain more men than Kamala has
1 2 3 4 5 6

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder