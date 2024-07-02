THE BOYS Promo Teases Season 4's Most F*cked Up Episode - SPOILERS

So far, every season of The Boys has featured one episode that really stands out as being more outrageous, messed-up, and downright diabolical than the others, and this Thursday's instalment, the aptly titled "Dirty Business," might be among the most jaw-dropping yet.

Without getting into spoilers (although Prime Video seems happy enough to reveal a few in this promo), the episode sees Hughie dress in Web-Weaver's costume in order to infiltrate a party held at Tek Knight's - the Batman parody Supe introduced in Gen V - mansion.

If you've seen the recent spin-off series, you'll be aware that Tek Knight has somewhat... unconventional sexual proclivities, so it probably won't surprise you to learn that his parties involve more than just a few old friends catching up over drinks and finger food.

Have a look at the teaser below along with a Tek Knight explainer, but once again, be aware of some potentially major spoilers.

This Thursday, yummers is gonna take on a whole new meaning. #ToTheTekCave pic.twitter.com/XW3z4jBXL4 — THE BOYS (@TheBoysTV) July 1, 2024 For any of ya that that need a quick explainer on Tek Knight ahead of Thursday… he hosts a true crime show on Vought+ and he’ll [frick] anything with a hole.



Like here, he’s lookin longingly at a tree. Also been known to fancy a bagel.



There, you’re all caught up pic.twitter.com/wJTqaxiYSA — THE BOYS (@TheBoysTV) July 1, 2024

"The world is on the brink. Victoria Neuman is closer than ever to the Oval Office and under the muscly thumb of Homelander, who is consolidating his power," reads the official season 4 synopsis. "Butcher, with only months to live, has lost Becca’s son as well as his job as The Boys’ leader. The rest of the team are fed up with his lies. With the stakes higher than ever, they have to find a way to work together and save the world before it’s too late."

Returning cast members include Karl Urban, Jack Quaid, Antony Starr, Erin Moriarty, Jessie T. Usher, Laz Alonso, Chace Crawford, Tomer Capone, Karen Fukuhara, Colby Minifie, Claudia Doumit, and Cameron Crovetti, along with new recruits Susan Heyward, Valorie Curry, and Jeffrey Dean Morgan.

The first three episodes of The Boys season 4 will be available to stream from June 13th, with new instalments dropping weekly through to the season finale on July 18.

The Boys was recently renewed for a fifth and final season.