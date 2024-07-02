THE BOYS Promo Teases Season 4's Most F*cked Up Episode - SPOILERS

THE BOYS Promo Teases Season 4's Most F*cked Up Episode - SPOILERS

As we get closer to the season 4 finale of The Boys, Prime Video has released a new promo for this week's sixth episode - which might just be the most f*cked up hour of television you'll see this year.

News
By MarkCassidy - Jul 02, 2024 12:07 PM EST
Filed Under: The Boys

So far, every season of The Boys has featured one episode that really stands out as being more outrageous, messed-up, and downright diabolical than the others, and this Thursday's instalment, the aptly titled "Dirty Business," might be among the most jaw-dropping yet.

Without getting into spoilers (although Prime Video seems happy enough to reveal a few in this promo), the episode sees Hughie dress in Web-Weaver's costume in order to infiltrate a party held at Tek Knight's - the Batman parody Supe introduced in Gen V - mansion.

If you've seen the recent spin-off series, you'll be aware that Tek Knight has somewhat... unconventional sexual proclivities, so it probably won't surprise you to learn that his parties involve more than just a few old friends catching up over drinks and finger food. 

Have a look at the teaser below along with a Tek Knight explainer, but once again, be aware of some potentially major spoilers.

"The world is on the brink. Victoria Neuman is closer than ever to the Oval Office and under the muscly thumb of Homelander, who is consolidating his power," reads the official season 4 synopsis. "Butcher, with only months to live, has lost Becca’s son as well as his job as The Boys’ leader. The rest of the team are fed up with his lies. With the stakes higher than ever, they have to find a way to work together and save the world before it’s too late."

Returning cast members include Karl Urban, Jack Quaid, Antony Starr, Erin Moriarty, Jessie T. Usher, Laz Alonso, Chace Crawford, Tomer Capone, Karen Fukuhara, Colby Minifie, Claudia Doumit, and Cameron Crovetti, along with new recruits Susan Heyward, Valorie Curry, and Jeffrey Dean Morgan.

The first three episodes of The Boys season 4 will be available to stream from June 13th, with new instalments dropping weekly through to the season finale on July 18.

The Boys was recently renewed for a fifth and final season.

Origame
Origame - 7/2/2024, 12:37 PM
That's impressive, considering they already had an episode where Hughie randomly forgives the man who laughed about the fact he killed Hughie's girlfriend right in front of him.
Turklander
Turklander - 7/2/2024, 1:12 PM
@Origame - Well he thought the V A-Train gave him would save his father's life so I sort of understand
Origame
Origame - 7/2/2024, 1:24 PM
@Turklander - makes sense that he'd accept it and START the process of forgiving him. Not just flat out forgiving him on the spot. Ffs, this is his motivation for hunting the seven and supes in general.
DocSpock
DocSpock - 7/2/2024, 12:39 PM

I still love this furked up insane mess of a show.

But I tried Gen V. I thought it was horrible, and I dumped it after 2 episodes.
lazlodaytona
lazlodaytona - 7/2/2024, 12:42 PM
@DocSpock - it does get better. I went into it convinced it was gonna suck but about mid-episode 3 it takes off
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 7/2/2024, 12:43 PM
@DocSpock - try it again , Kripke needs the iron dome at 100% capacity
ItsNotForMeWahh
ItsNotForMeWahh - 7/2/2024, 12:43 PM
@lazlodaytona - The quality of acting also ended up being way better than I expected going into it
DocSpock
DocSpock - 7/2/2024, 12:47 PM
@lazlodaytona -

I already gave up because I found the 1st 2 episodes unwatchable, and I feel zero interest in any of the characters.
DocSpock
DocSpock - 7/2/2024, 12:48 PM
@Malatrova15 -

No. I think the show and its characters are complete trash.
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 7/2/2024, 12:54 PM
@DocSpock - help the tribe pls
DocSpock
DocSpock - 7/2/2024, 12:58 PM
@Malatrova15 -

What does that even mean?
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 7/2/2024, 1:12 PM
@DocSpock - its means unconditional support.
McMurdo
McMurdo - 7/2/2024, 1:27 PM
@DocSpock - I couldn't get into Gen V watched first two EPS. Just wasn't good. Writing was abysmal.
DocSpock
DocSpock - 7/2/2024, 1:57 PM
@Malatrova15 -

I completely support the Boys. I completely reject Gen V because it's sh!tty.
DocSpock
DocSpock - 7/2/2024, 1:58 PM
@McMurdo -

I completely agree.
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 7/2/2024, 2:00 PM
@DocSpock - just support the correct side of the conflict
lazlodaytona
lazlodaytona - 7/2/2024, 12:40 PM
I've loved this season so far. I don't know what everyone who's complaining's problem is.
McMurdo
McMurdo - 7/2/2024, 1:29 PM
@lazlodaytona - retreading the same stories from past seasons. Nothing new. Getting by on gimmick torture porn but now without the substance. Homelander and Ryan are the only interesting storyline.
BruceWayng
BruceWayng - 7/2/2024, 12:41 PM
I wonder if they’re going to have someone else give Hughie the old thumbs up instead of Noir

User Comment Image
Origame
Origame - 7/2/2024, 1:01 PM
@BruceWayng - well if you remember the twist there's your guess on that.
MarvelousMarty
MarvelousMarty - 7/2/2024, 12:41 PM
I liked Gen V. Love The Boys but it does need to wrap up next season.
McMurdo
McMurdo - 7/2/2024, 1:29 PM
@MarvelousMarty - that kinda tells you this season is going nowhere
MarvelousMarty
MarvelousMarty - 7/2/2024, 1:37 PM
@McMurdo - yeah, there's only so many times Butcher, Homelander and Ryan can be in the same room going through the same dialogue.
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 7/2/2024, 12:41 PM
Police is here
ItsNotForMeWahh
ItsNotForMeWahh - 7/2/2024, 12:42 PM
Enjoying the season. There are some inconsistencies. I do feel like most of this season is setting up the next instead of feeling particularly focused on a particular objective for the season
marvel72
marvel72 - 7/2/2024, 12:46 PM
More f*cked up than a multiple man eating out his own ass.
MarkCassidy
MarkCassidy - 7/2/2024, 12:46 PM
@marvel72 - I mean, it's a close one...
mountainman
mountainman - 7/2/2024, 12:52 PM
@marvel72 - I still think the coked up small dude scene was the most disturbing one. I wish I could memory hole having witnessed that.
JobinJ
JobinJ - 7/2/2024, 12:46 PM
I love this show, but honestly the blood and gore is getting to be old and adds nothing to the story. Shock value has worn off.

I mean what's going on in the writers room???

Writer: "OK get this, SCENE, The team gets caught up in a bad situation BOOM, a man explodes and coveres everyone in blood and goo! Another naked man walks in, penis FULL FRONTAL...Homelander shows up and his eye twitchers cause he is mad......BOOM, a man is ripped in half, BLOOD COVERS EVERYONE! Starlight fights a Super, she cries about something, BOOM, a man falls off a building and blood and brains SPLATTER on EVERYONE! Butcher looks at the camera and smirks devilishly."

AAAAND SCENE!
Turklander
Turklander - 7/2/2024, 1:13 PM
@JobinJ - The blood and gore kinda needs to be there considering just how much of it is in the comic
McMurdo
McMurdo - 7/2/2024, 1:32 PM
@Turklander - as if they are in any way attempting to do justice to the source material
TheRogue
TheRogue - 7/2/2024, 1:39 PM
@JobinJ - @Turklander - I agree with you but I like how its adding actual horror. The sheep tearing people apart and the worms felt scary as its usually gruesome type stuff
MyCoolYoung
MyCoolYoung - 7/2/2024, 1:05 PM
The boys has been fine this season but that last episode was kinda ass
McMurdo
McMurdo - 7/2/2024, 1:32 PM
@MyCoolYoung - this entire season has been ass
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 7/2/2024, 1:32 PM
@MyCoolYoung - oh wow , I thought it was probably one of the stronger episodes this season.

The Hughie subplot especially got me.
VISIONaryNPa1
VISIONaryNPa1 - 7/2/2024, 1:11 PM
They really spoiled Newmans death wow.
Turklander
Turklander - 7/2/2024, 1:14 PM
@VISIONaryNPa1 - it's a fakeout
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 7/2/2024, 1:39 PM
Cool , looking forward to it!!.

However , constantly saying this episode is their most messed up or [frick]ed up yet has no weight imo anymore since that is to be expected with this show now and i say that as a big fan tbh.

Anyway , I have liked the season so far (maybe on par or a bit better then 2 but not as strong as 1 or 3 so far) so interested to see how they’ll wrap up the final 3 episodes and tee us up for the last season!!.

