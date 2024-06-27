THE BOYS: [SPOILER] Returns And One Of The Team Suffers A Loss In "Beware The Jabberwock, My Son"

The Boys season 4, episode 5 is now streaming, and "Beware the Jabberwock, My Son" sees the crew take some major losses. Spoilers ahead...

News
By MarkCassidy - Jun 27, 2024 02:06 PM EST
Filed Under: The Boys

"You've gotta hand it to him... the c*nt knows how to wear a whistle."

We're now over halfway through the fourth season of The Boys, and this week's fifth episode, "Beware the Jabberwock, My Son," saw the return of scheming Vought exec Stan Edgar (Giancarlo Esposito), who joins the gang on a little excursion to a farm full of V'd-up barnyard animals.

Billy Butcher cuts a deal to get Edgar out of prison in return for his help in acquiring some of the Supe virus we saw being cooked up in Gen V. Unfortunately, most of the virus is gone, and all that awaits the crew is Victoria Neuman and a flock of flesh-eating sheep.

The Boys narrowly escape, and Butcher ruthlessly cuts off Neuman's scientist husband Sameer's leg to make it look like he was munched up by the sheep. In reality, Butcher and Joe Kessler decide to keep Sameer prisoner until he creates a dose of the virus powerful enough to take down Homelander.

The gory farm excursion is a bit of bloody fun, but Hughie's storyline is anything but. After Daphne injected her ex-husband with V at the end of last week's episode, Hugh Sr. wakes up as a very confused - and very angry - Supe, who kills several nurses and patients by vibrating through their bodies before Hughie is forced to euthanize his dad in a heartbreaking scene.

As for Homelander, the leader of the Seven tells his team that it's time to become "wrathful gods," and makes an example of Vought News Network anchor Cameron Coleman - who Ashley frames as the mole - instructing Firecracker and the others to beat him to death.

Elsewhere, Frenchie decides that he must atone for the murders he committed in the past, and hands himself into the police.

What did you make of this week's episode of The Boys? Drop us a comment down below.

"The world is on the brink. Victoria Neuman is closer than ever to the Oval Office and under the muscly thumb of Homelander, who is consolidating his power," reads the official season 4 synopsis. "Butcher, with only months to live, has lost Becca’s son as well as his job as The Boys’ leader. The rest of the team are fed up with his lies. With the stakes higher than ever, they have to find a way to work together and save the world before it’s too late."

Returning cast members include Karl Urban, Jack Quaid, Antony Starr, Erin Moriarty, Jessie T. Usher, Laz Alonso, Chace Crawford, Tomer Capone, Karen Fukuhara, Colby Minifie, Claudia Doumit, and Cameron Crovetti, along with new recruits Susan Heyward, Valorie Curry, and Jeffrey Dean Morgan.

The first three episodes of The Boys season 4 will be available to stream from June 13th, with new instalments dropping weekly through to the season finale on July 18.

The Boys was recently renewed for a fifth and final season.

Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 6/27/2024, 2:31 PM
Amazing now bring pablo lyle añs we are set
UniqNo
UniqNo - 6/27/2024, 2:35 PM
Go woke or go yolk(?)!

Anyone else thinking the kid's voice sounds off these last few episodes? Like I get he's probably hit puberty and it's cracked a little, but it seems they've done something to it in editing.

Maybe 1 twin performers hasn't quite broken yet?
grouch
grouch - 6/27/2024, 2:40 PM
@UniqNo - im more confused as to why ryan is suddenly turning into Homelander now when last episode he was whining and still crying about butcher..

made me think its his twin in real life like you said and they'll go with that plot in rhe show, ryan has an evil twin/clone instead of homelander lol lmao
grouch
grouch - 6/27/2024, 2:38 PM
a horribly written episode.
no escape from a barn when there's a ton of them and it's 4 supe sheep. only way out happens to be the virus needle. couldn't they extract it from the dead sheep after?
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 6/27/2024, 2:38 PM
Man , we haven’t gotten much of Simon Pegg in this show but he was like if this is my final episode then I’m gonna go out on a high…

He crushed it performance-wise and it was a heartbreaking & touching end to the character.

TheMetaMan
TheMetaMan - 6/27/2024, 2:42 PM
Loved seeing Stan Edgar back, Simon Pegg as hughie’s father is actually one of his better roles, this subplot was wrapped up nicely if not sentimentally. Farm animals on Compound V had me dying of laughter, particularly when they opened the door into the barn. 🤣 The PA slapped the snot out of that pervy director, she went all out damn. 😆 Great episode.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 6/27/2024, 2:44 PM
@TheMetaMan - yep , another strong episode

Ryan’s descent into becoming Homeboy lol has begun…

