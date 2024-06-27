THE BOYS: [SPOILER] Returns And One Of The Team Suffers A Loss In "Beware The Jabberwock, My Son"

"You've gotta hand it to him... the c*nt knows how to wear a whistle."

We're now over halfway through the fourth season of The Boys, and this week's fifth episode, "Beware the Jabberwock, My Son," saw the return of scheming Vought exec Stan Edgar (Giancarlo Esposito), who joins the gang on a little excursion to a farm full of V'd-up barnyard animals.

Billy Butcher cuts a deal to get Edgar out of prison in return for his help in acquiring some of the Supe virus we saw being cooked up in Gen V. Unfortunately, most of the virus is gone, and all that awaits the crew is Victoria Neuman and a flock of flesh-eating sheep.

The Boys narrowly escape, and Butcher ruthlessly cuts off Neuman's scientist husband Sameer's leg to make it look like he was munched up by the sheep. In reality, Butcher and Joe Kessler decide to keep Sameer prisoner until he creates a dose of the virus powerful enough to take down Homelander.

The gory farm excursion is a bit of bloody fun, but Hughie's storyline is anything but. After Daphne injected her ex-husband with V at the end of last week's episode, Hugh Sr. wakes up as a very confused - and very angry - Supe, who kills several nurses and patients by vibrating through their bodies before Hughie is forced to euthanize his dad in a heartbreaking scene.

As for Homelander, the leader of the Seven tells his team that it's time to become "wrathful gods," and makes an example of Vought News Network anchor Cameron Coleman - who Ashley frames as the mole - instructing Firecracker and the others to beat him to death.

Elsewhere, Frenchie decides that he must atone for the murders he committed in the past, and hands himself into the police.

What did you make of this week's episode of The Boys? Drop us a comment down below.

"The world is on the brink. Victoria Neuman is closer than ever to the Oval Office and under the muscly thumb of Homelander, who is consolidating his power," reads the official season 4 synopsis. "Butcher, with only months to live, has lost Becca’s son as well as his job as The Boys’ leader. The rest of the team are fed up with his lies. With the stakes higher than ever, they have to find a way to work together and save the world before it’s too late."

Returning cast members include Karl Urban, Jack Quaid, Antony Starr, Erin Moriarty, Jessie T. Usher, Laz Alonso, Chace Crawford, Tomer Capone, Karen Fukuhara, Colby Minifie, Claudia Doumit, and Cameron Crovetti, along with new recruits Susan Heyward, Valorie Curry, and Jeffrey Dean Morgan.

The first three episodes of The Boys season 4 will be available to stream from June 13th, with new instalments dropping weekly through to the season finale on July 18.

The Boys was recently renewed for a fifth and final season.