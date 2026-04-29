The Boys Star Addresses Their Character's Shocking Death In This Week's Episode - Spoilers

The fifth episode of the final season of The Boys featured, among other things, a Supernatural reunion, several A-list cameos, plenty of bloody carnage, and... a dog dreaming about f*cking Homelander.

With just three episodes left, we also said goodbye to another main character - but this one definitely had it coming!

Former alt-right TV host and recent Seven recruit Firecracker - an openly racist, homophobic and all-around nasty customer - met her maker (whichever one she happened to be praying to at the time) at the end of "One Shots" after Homelander learns that she's been having doubts about his ascension to Godhood.

When Firecracker professes her (seemingly genuine) love for the psychotic leader of The Seven, he impulsively impales her head on the wing of his eagle statue.

During an interview with The Direct, actress Valorie Curry shared her take on what led to her character's demise.

"I think when I first read it, probably, I think it looked like she's begging in a way that maybe we've seen before, and I wasn't totally sure why he impulsively does it. And [then] a couple of things happened. One of them was, I was really lucky that we shot all the scenes for me in that episode sequentially, so I got to experience the sort of drive, or I guess I should say, the breakdown of Firecracker. She is so utterly broken and at the end of her rope by the time she walks into that room. And also, because of that, I think that the argument that it turns into comes out of the fact that she has nothing left, no filter left. The mask has completely fallen, and so she's angry at him."

As for why Homelander decided to kill his ally after she says, "we all need love... even a god."

"My feeling in the end, and I'm sure there's a million reasons, and, you know, [Antony Starr] can speak to them, why he impulsively does that, is because she's winning. I felt she was winning the argument and that was too uncomfortable for him. That was too vulnerable for him. It was too exposing of his humanity, which was exactly what he's been trying to distance himself from this whole season. So she had to go."

"And it felt very much like it [wasn't] very conscious as a choice, in the same way that I think me choosing yelling as he walked out the door, and I could have just been fired, and, like, I don't know, gone to work at Arby's. It was not a conscious choice. It's just this impulsive thing that happens, and maybe that's a quality they share," Curry added.

What did you make of this episode and Firecracker's death? Drop us a comment down below.

In the fifth and final season of The Boys, it's Homelander’s world, completely subject to his erratic, egomaniacal whims. Hughie, Mother's Milk, and Frenchie are imprisoned in a "Freedom Camp." Annie struggles to mount a resistance against the overwhelming Supe force. Kimiko is nowhere to be found. But when Butcher reappears, ready and willing to use a virus that will wipe all Supes off the map, he sets in motion a chain of events that will forever change the world and everyone in it. It's the climax, people. Big stuff's gonna happen.

The Boys stars Karl Urban, Jack Quaid, Antony Starr, Erin Moriarty, Jessie T. Usher, Laz Alonso, Chace Crawford, Tomer Capone, Karen Fukuhara, Nathan Mitchell, Colby Minifie, Cameron Crovetti, Susan Heyward, Valorie Curry, Jeffrey Dean Morgan, Jensen Ackles, and Daveed Diggs.

Seth Rogen, Evan Goldberg, James Weaver, Neal H. Moritz, Pavun Shetty, Phil Sgriccia, Michaela Starr, Paul Grellong, David Reed, Judalina Neira, Jessica Chou, Gabriel Garcia, Ori Marmur, Ken F. Levin and Jason Netter serve as executive producers.