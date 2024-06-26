INTERVIEW WITH THE VAMPIRE Officially Renewed For Season 3; Will Adapt THE VAMPIRE LESTAT

Rockstar Lestat is coming!

The season 2 finale of Interview with the Vampire airs this Sunday, and fans of Anne Rice's Vampire Chronicles will be delighted to hear that AMC has renewed the critically-acclaimed series for a third run.

The upcoming finale will conclude the events of Rice's first novel, but the official synopsis confirms that season 3 is set to adapt The Vampire Lestat.

“Resentful of the perfunctory portrayal in the trashy bestseller ‘Interview With The Vampire,’ the Vampire Lestat sets his story straight in a way only the Vampire Lestat can — by starting a band and going on tour. Gabrielle. Nicholas. Magnus. Marius. Those Who Must Be Kept. They join Louis, Armand, Molloy, Sam, Raglan, Fareed and others we can’t tell you about yet on a sexy pilgrimage across space, time and trauma. No Auto-Tuning. No Trigger Warnings. All Feels Amplified.”

Could one of these "others" be Claudia, perhaps? The child vampire met her end in last week's penultimate episode, but Lestat actor Sam Reid seemingly hinted that her spirit could return to haunt her maker during an interview with THR.

“Claudia is going to be the biggest mistake Lestat has ever made in his entire life — not the fact that she’s alive, but the fact that she died. The death of Claudia is going to be the thing that haunts him forever, and I wish that he did save her. I’m not sure if he knew that he could, but the fact that he saw her look at him with a pure connection at the end — and the two of them did share a connection at multiple times in their lives. I think he’ll never get that image [of Claudia dying] out of his head, and I think what it does is it also sets us up for a relationship with a haunting of Claudia and Lestat that is quite exciting.”

He continued, “I think we’ve got the potential of not letting Claudia go, because Lestat has not gotten any closure there, and he has a lot to atone for. He has done some really terrible things, and I think a wonderful motivation for a character going forward is shame.”

Check out some official key art below, along with a teaser for this Sunday's finale.

No auto-tuning. More monsters. All feels amplified.#InterviewWithTheVampire will return to AMC and AMC+ for a third season. pic.twitter.com/C0tupUIcTx — Anne Rice's Interview with the Vampire (@Immortal_AMC) June 26, 2024 New look at the season finale of ‘INTERVIEW WITH THE VAMPIRE’ season 2.



Premiering on Sunday, June 30. pic.twitter.com/0Rj9f3CbEi — Film Updates (@FilmUpdates) June 24, 2024

“When you buy the rights to 18 Anne Rice novels that have sold more than 150 million copies, in your wildest dreams you hope there’s a show as good as Interview on the other end,” said Dan McDermott, president of entertainment and AMC Studios for AMC Networks, in a statement. “What Rolin has done with these stories and characters, working so closely with Mark, as the steward of this universe, has exceeded the loftiest version of our expectations. We can’t wait to see where this creative team takes the series from here and know we are walking alongside an incredibly loyal and passionate base of fans who feel as strongly about this material as we do.”

Showrunner Rolin Jones added: “Thank you to the brilliant casts and crews of the first two seasons that got us to this day. Thank you to the rabid, beautifully unwell fandom that scaled the castle walls to get us to this day. Thank you to Dan McDermott, Ben Davis for the funds and tools to continue the great work of dramatizing Anne Rice’s extraordinary novels. And sincere apologies to the family and friends of actor Sam Reid, for the possession that continues to this day. Monsieur L extends his promise to return his body upon cancellation (may that evening never come).”