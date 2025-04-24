FOUNTAIN OF YOUTH: John Krasinski Promises The Adenture Of A Lifetime In Globe-Trotting New Trailer

FOUNTAIN OF YOUTH: John Krasinski Promises The Adenture Of A Lifetime In Globe-Trotting New Trailer

Apple TV+ has dropped another action-packed new trailer for Guy Ritchie's Fountain of Youth, offering a fresh look at John Krasinski, Natalie Portman, and Eiza González embarking on an epic adventure!

With its premiere just a few short weeks away, Apple TV+ has released another action-packed new trailer for Guy Ritchie's upcoming heist adventure thriller, Fountain of Youth, which is headlined by John Krasinski, Natalie Portman, and Eiza González in the lead roles as they race around the world to unlock one of humanity's greatest mysteries. 

Ritchie helmed the feature, with a screenplay from James Vanderbilt (The Amazing Spider-Man; Ready or Not; Scream VI). David Elllison and the Skydance team are producing alongside Apple Studios.

In addition to Krasinski (The Office; A Quiet Place; Jack Ryan) and Portman (Black Swan; Jackie; Thor: Love and Thunder), the supporting cast consists of Eiza González (Baby Driver; Ambulance; Godzilla vs. Kong), Domhnall Gleeson (Ex Machina; About Time; The Revenant), Arian Moayed (Succession; Inventing Anna; Spider-Man: No Way Home), Laz Alonso (The Boys; Avatar; Fast & Furious), Carmen Ejogo (Selma; True Detective; Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them), and Stanley Tucci (The Hunger Games; Spotlight; The Lovely Bones).

Krasinski is currently in the midst of filming a full-length Jack Ryan feature film for Amazon MGM Studios, reprising the role after four seasons on the hit Prime Video Series. He also directed and starred in the fantasy family comedy IF last year, and, a few years ago, made his MCU debut as a Reed Richards variant in Sam Raimi's Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness

The Academy Award-winning Portman recently appeared in the Apple TV+ miniseries Lady in the Lake, and her recent credits include Todd Haynes' black comedy drama May December and Taika Waititi's Thor: Love and Thunder, which saw her character Jane Foster suit up as The Mighty Thor. 

González reteams with Ritchie after last year's historical actioner The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare and will also return for his next film In the Grey, which co-stars Henry Cavill and Rosamund Pike. 

Fountain of Youth starts streaming, exclusively on Apple TV+, on May 23!

Watch the new trailer below:

“Fountain of Youth” follows two estranged siblings (John Krasinski and Academy Award winner Natalie Portman) who partner on a global heist to find the mythological Fountain of Youth. They must use their knowledge of history to follow clues on an epic adventure that will change their lives … and possibly lead to immortality.

THEKENDOMAN
THEKENDOMAN - 4/24/2025, 5:11 PM
Man, Johnny boy.

My man, Johnny [frick]ing boy.

I like you mate, I mean, a quiet place was just brilliant.

Jack Ryan, not bad at all.

But come on Johnny, aren't you taking this leading man thing a bit too seriously.

Some things work but some things just dont work.

You ain't [frick]ing Harrison mate or even Matthew, or even Nicholas, that [frick]ing nose can only get you so far.

And Guy, I mean what the [frick] mate? Henry or even Jason wasn't available?

For [frick]s Sakes
Shivermetimbers
Shivermetimbers - 4/24/2025, 5:15 PM
@THEKENDOMAN - yeah! I like the guy and he did a great job in the projects you mentioned but still doesn’t seem right as a leading man for some reason. The nose comment is hilarious, why would that be a problem? Lmao.
Shivermetimbers
Shivermetimbers - 4/24/2025, 5:13 PM
I’m a simple man, I see Eiza and Natalie Portman, and I watch. Still hard to take Krasinski seriously as a leading man though. Not sure what it is.
TheTyrantVirus
TheTyrantVirus - 4/24/2025, 5:15 PM
This new movie is going to be a National Treasure of Uncharted proportions.
McMurdo
McMurdo - 4/24/2025, 5:22 PM
I'll check it out. Good cast and Ritchie. Might be a solid B movie.

