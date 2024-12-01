CREATURE COMMANDOS First Clip Teases Task Force M's Hilarious Dynamic And References THE SUICIDE SQUAD

CREATURE COMMANDOS First Clip Teases Task Force M's Hilarious Dynamic And References THE SUICIDE SQUAD

The first clip from Creature Commandos has been released ahead of this week's two-episode premiere and as well as teasing the dynamic between Task Force M, we get a reference to 2021's The Suicide Squad.

News
By JoshWilding - Dec 01, 2024 11:12 AM EST
Filed Under: Creature Commandos

Creature Commandos is very nearly upon us and the animated Max series promises to give comic book fans their first taste of DC Studios' new DCU. 

We'll be sharing our review of the series tomorrow, but in the meantime, the first clip from the show has been released. In that, Rick Flag Sr. takes the members of Task Force M on their first mission, with the dysfunction between them on full display. 

G.I. Robot just wants to kill Nazis, while everyone else...well, they don't want to be there. As for Weasel, he's not enjoying his helicopter ride and that leads to Flag referencing the events of The Suicide Squad and the monster's previous visit to Corto Maltese alongside Task Force X (which saw him nearly drown). 

Creature Commandos showrunner Dean Lorey was recently asked how this series differs from his previous DC work. 

"Harley Quinn and Kite Man are both pure comedies," he told io9. "We always like to break those stories into dramas because we want to invest in the characters and all of that. But ultimately, they’re comedies, and Creature Commandos is closer to something like The Suicide Squad or Guardians of the Galaxy."

"There’s comedy in it, but it’s probably more of a drama-action picture than it is a pure comedy."

Lorey added, "'Don’t judge a book by its cover' is very ingrained in the series. We learn a lot about characters we’ve seen before, like Weasel. He has a major arc in this season, and it’s very much about “Don’t judge a book by its cover.” It’s really true of all the characters."

"You have Frankenstein, who is a bit of an intellectual. He’s also a stalker. I think the characters are probably different from what you would expect out of those characters and we learn a lot of new things about them," he concluded.

Watch the first clip from DC Studios' Creature Commandos in the player below.

Creature Commandos tracks a secret team of incarcerated monsters recruited for missions deemed too dangerous for humans. When all else fails...they’re your last, worst option.
 
The cast features Steve Agee as Economos, Maria Bakalova as Princess Ilana, Anya Chalotra as Circe, Zoe Chao as Nina Mazursky, Frank Grillo as Rick Flag Sr., Sean Gunn as GI Robot & Weasel, David Harbour as Frankenstein, Alan Tudyk as Dr. Phosphorus, Indira Varma as The Bride, and Viola Davis as Amanda Waller.

Creature Commandos is written and executive produced by James Gunn. Based on DC characters and produced by DC Studios and Warner Bros. Animation, additional executive producers include Peter Safran, Dean Lorey, and Sam Register; Rick Morales serves as a supervising producer.

Creature Commandos premieres on Max on December 5. 

Anya Chalotra's Circe Rumored To Have A Big Role In The DCU; New CREATURE COMMANDOS Teaser Released
Related:

Anya Chalotra's Circe Rumored To Have A "Big Role" In The DCU; New CREATURE COMMANDOS Teaser Released
CREATURE COMMANDOS: James Gunn Reveals Alan Tudyk Voices Character With Major Ties To The Metal Men
Recommended For You:

CREATURE COMMANDOS: James Gunn Reveals Alan Tudyk Voices Character With Major Ties To The Metal Men

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
ProfessorWhy
ProfessorWhy - 12/1/2024, 11:13 AM
Fart noise
DocSpock
DocSpock - 12/1/2024, 11:35 AM
@ProfessorWhy -

We could start a band.
dragon316
dragon316 - 12/1/2024, 11:18 AM
Could be fun watch first episode defiantly check out toonami still around wow never knew that .,
Thought toonami was cancelled years ago don’t like fairy robot look for her
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 12/1/2024, 11:28 AM
Nice clip , liking the character chemistry & dynamic which isn’t surprising since Gunn has done well with ensembles imo.

I think GI Robot might steal the show!!.
Forthas
Forthas - 12/1/2024, 11:33 AM
"...Teases Task Force M's Hilarious Dynamic...

User Comment Image
DocSpock
DocSpock - 12/1/2024, 11:36 AM

I don't care for hardly anything animated, but this intrigues me.

I'm gonna watch it.

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder