CREATURE COMMANDOS First Clip Teases Task Force M's Hilarious Dynamic And References THE SUICIDE SQUAD

Creature Commandos is very nearly upon us and the animated Max series promises to give comic book fans their first taste of DC Studios' new DCU.

We'll be sharing our review of the series tomorrow, but in the meantime, the first clip from the show has been released. In that, Rick Flag Sr. takes the members of Task Force M on their first mission, with the dysfunction between them on full display.

G.I. Robot just wants to kill Nazis, while everyone else...well, they don't want to be there. As for Weasel, he's not enjoying his helicopter ride and that leads to Flag referencing the events of The Suicide Squad and the monster's previous visit to Corto Maltese alongside Task Force X (which saw him nearly drown).

Creature Commandos showrunner Dean Lorey was recently asked how this series differs from his previous DC work.

"Harley Quinn and Kite Man are both pure comedies," he told io9. "We always like to break those stories into dramas because we want to invest in the characters and all of that. But ultimately, they’re comedies, and Creature Commandos is closer to something like The Suicide Squad or Guardians of the Galaxy."

"There’s comedy in it, but it’s probably more of a drama-action picture than it is a pure comedy."

Lorey added, "'Don’t judge a book by its cover' is very ingrained in the series. We learn a lot about characters we’ve seen before, like Weasel. He has a major arc in this season, and it’s very much about “Don’t judge a book by its cover.” It’s really true of all the characters."

"You have Frankenstein, who is a bit of an intellectual. He’s also a stalker. I think the characters are probably different from what you would expect out of those characters and we learn a lot of new things about them," he concluded.

Watch the first clip from DC Studios' Creature Commandos in the player below.

First clip from James Gunn’s ‘CREATURE COMMANDOS’



Releasing December 5 on Max. pic.twitter.com/rv8uaZHyGP — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) December 1, 2024

Creature Commandos tracks a secret team of incarcerated monsters recruited for missions deemed too dangerous for humans. When all else fails...they’re your last, worst option.



The cast features Steve Agee as Economos, Maria Bakalova as Princess Ilana, Anya Chalotra as Circe, Zoe Chao as Nina Mazursky, Frank Grillo as Rick Flag Sr., Sean Gunn as GI Robot & Weasel, David Harbour as Frankenstein, Alan Tudyk as Dr. Phosphorus, Indira Varma as The Bride, and Viola Davis as Amanda Waller.

Creature Commandos is written and executive produced by James Gunn. Based on DC characters and produced by DC Studios and Warner Bros. Animation, additional executive producers include Peter Safran, Dean Lorey, and Sam Register; Rick Morales serves as a supervising producer.

Creature Commandos premieres on Max on December 5.