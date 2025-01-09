CREATURE COMMANDOS: James Gunn Talks Return Of THE SUICIDE SQUAD's [SPOILER] And Teases Season 2 Plans

CREATURE COMMANDOS: James Gunn Talks Return Of THE SUICIDE SQUAD's [SPOILER] And Teases Season 2 Plans

Creature Commandos creator James Gunn has addressed the return of a certain character from The Suicide Squad in today's season finale, praising the new actor who stepped in to voice them. Check it out...

News
By JoshWilding - Jan 09, 2025 11:01 AM EST
Filed Under: Creature Commandos

In the season finale of Creature Commandos, Amanda Waller has The Bride take charge of Belle Reve's "Non-Human Internment Division" as the new leader of Task Force M. 

With Rick Flag Sr. busy elsewhere and Nina sadly gone, the team now looks a little different and filmmaker James Gunn broke down that roster in an interview with Rotten Tomatoes

"Nosferata, King Shark - who we met in The Suicide Squad so it's basically that King Shark - The Bride, of course," he started. "A new and improved G.I. Robot; he's not dead after all, he's a robot."

"Khalis...we've got a mummy happening. I'm pretty interested in how we do a mummy. I've never been a big mummy guy. I'm a werewolf guy, to be honest with you. And Weasel, of course, and Phosphorus," the DC Studios boss continued, confirming the identity of each new member. 

King Shark has been generating the most attention today, especially as he previously appeared in The Suicide Squad (a DCEU movie helmed by Gunn). This is another character he's brought back from that project, though Diedrich Bader voices him in place of Sylvester Stallone. 

"I thought he was great," Gunn said of Bader's work. "He's a great guy and he did us a solid to come in and do King Shark's voice. It's hard because you're dealing with Sylvester Stallone's iconic interpretation of King Shark, so yeah, Diedrich did an amazing job. He's an amazing guy and an amazing voice actor."

As for whether he believes Steve Agee will once again don a motion capture suit to play King Shark in live-action, Gunn responded, "My guess is no. I think John Economos is paying the bills for Steve now and he probably doesn't want to go back in that godawful, uncomfortable bodysuit. Who knows, maybe he'll want to do it."

Finally, he touched on the future of Creature Commandos and these characters. "We would love for these characters to continue, whether together, separately, or both. We know already that Rick Flag Sr. is in Superman and he has a major, major role in Peacemaker season 2. We'll see who else crops up here and there..."

You can watch the full interview below. 

Creature Commandos tracks a secret team of incarcerated monsters recruited for missions deemed too dangerous for humans. When all else fails...they’re your last, worst option.

The cast features Steve Agee as Economos, Maria Bakalova as Princess Ilana, Anya Chalotra as Circe, Zoe Chao as Nina Mazursky, Frank Grillo as Rick Flag Sr., Sean Gunn as GI Robot & Weasel, David Harbour as Frankenstein, Alan Tudyk as Dr. Phosphorus, Indira Varma as The Bride, and Viola Davis as Amanda Waller.

Creature Commandos is written and executive produced by James Gunn. Based on DC characters and produced by DC Studios and Warner Bros. Animation, additional executive producers include Peter Safran, Dean Lorey, and Sam Register; Rick Morales serves as a supervising producer.

All episodes of Creature Commandos are now streaming on Max.

CREATURE COMMANDOS' Finale Drops A Big Batman Revelation But What Does It Mean For THE BATMAN/DCU Theories?
Related:

CREATURE COMMANDOS' Finale Drops A Big Batman Revelation But What Does It Mean For THE BATMAN/DCU Theories?
CREATURE COMMANDOS Post-Credits Scene Explained (And How The Finale Sets Up Season 2) - SPOILERS
Recommended For You:

CREATURE COMMANDOS Post-Credits Scene Explained (And How The Finale Sets Up Season 2) - SPOILERS

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
thebamf
thebamf - 1/9/2025, 11:41 AM
Is this show worth watching?
TheVandalore
TheVandalore - 1/9/2025, 11:43 AM
@thebamf - the fact that you haven't been compelled yet to check it out, I doubt you'll find anything in the actual show worthy of your interest.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 1/9/2025, 11:48 AM
@thebamf - I liked it though it’s certainly not for everyone
SATW42
SATW42 - 1/9/2025, 11:48 AM
@TheVandalore - Ted Lasso premiered in 2020. I didn't watch it until the end of last year. I binged it and it's one of my favorite shows of all time. Your logic is flawed.
thebamf
thebamf - 1/9/2025, 11:48 AM
@TheVandalore - I usually wait until every episode of a show is released so that I can binge it. Spoilers don't bother me, so there's that.
SATW42
SATW42 - 1/9/2025, 11:46 AM
"Sylvester Stallone's iconic interpretation of King Shark"

I like James Gunn. I hate hyperbole. The only thing remotely close to iconic in his Suicide Squad movie is Margot Robbie as Quinn.

I know some will argue peacemaker, but that character hasn't come anywhere near close to the zeitgeist as Margot's Harley did, which is weird when you consider none of the movies she portrayed her in were overly successful.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 1/9/2025, 11:49 AM
@SATW42 - I think Peacemaker is closer then you think but otherwise , you are right.
SATW42
SATW42 - 1/9/2025, 11:52 AM
@TheVisionary25 - I still see trick or treaters dressing up as Margot's Quinn. I, personally, have never seen anyone dressed up as Peacemaker, in the real world. As just one example.

Peacemaker is a moderately successful show, but I honestly only know one other person whose even seen it.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 1/9/2025, 11:54 AM
@SATW42 - fair enough , good point
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 1/9/2025, 11:54 AM
I like the lineup , especially Khalis being on the team since he’s the team medic in the comics so it will g a different skill set then the others.

User Comment Image

Also I had a feeling King Shark wasn’t voiced by Stallone since it didn’t exactly sound like him (though clearly was someone trying to imitate him)…

He only had like a line so makes sense not to bring Sly back for that though makes me wonder if he’ll have him back for S2 or just keep Diedrich Bader who is a suitable replacement imo.

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder