CREATURE COMMANDOS: James Gunn Talks Return Of THE SUICIDE SQUAD's [SPOILER] And Teases Season 2 Plans

In the season finale of Creature Commandos, Amanda Waller has The Bride take charge of Belle Reve's "Non-Human Internment Division" as the new leader of Task Force M.

With Rick Flag Sr. busy elsewhere and Nina sadly gone, the team now looks a little different and filmmaker James Gunn broke down that roster in an interview with Rotten Tomatoes.

"Nosferata, King Shark - who we met in The Suicide Squad so it's basically that King Shark - The Bride, of course," he started. "A new and improved G.I. Robot; he's not dead after all, he's a robot."

"Khalis...we've got a mummy happening. I'm pretty interested in how we do a mummy. I've never been a big mummy guy. I'm a werewolf guy, to be honest with you. And Weasel, of course, and Phosphorus," the DC Studios boss continued, confirming the identity of each new member.

King Shark has been generating the most attention today, especially as he previously appeared in The Suicide Squad (a DCEU movie helmed by Gunn). This is another character he's brought back from that project, though Diedrich Bader voices him in place of Sylvester Stallone.

"I thought he was great," Gunn said of Bader's work. "He's a great guy and he did us a solid to come in and do King Shark's voice. It's hard because you're dealing with Sylvester Stallone's iconic interpretation of King Shark, so yeah, Diedrich did an amazing job. He's an amazing guy and an amazing voice actor."

As for whether he believes Steve Agee will once again don a motion capture suit to play King Shark in live-action, Gunn responded, "My guess is no. I think John Economos is paying the bills for Steve now and he probably doesn't want to go back in that godawful, uncomfortable bodysuit. Who knows, maybe he'll want to do it."

Finally, he touched on the future of Creature Commandos and these characters. "We would love for these characters to continue, whether together, separately, or both. We know already that Rick Flag Sr. is in Superman and he has a major, major role in Peacemaker season 2. We'll see who else crops up here and there..."

You can watch the full interview below.

Creature Commandos tracks a secret team of incarcerated monsters recruited for missions deemed too dangerous for humans. When all else fails...they’re your last, worst option.

The cast features Steve Agee as Economos, Maria Bakalova as Princess Ilana, Anya Chalotra as Circe, Zoe Chao as Nina Mazursky, Frank Grillo as Rick Flag Sr., Sean Gunn as GI Robot & Weasel, David Harbour as Frankenstein, Alan Tudyk as Dr. Phosphorus, Indira Varma as The Bride, and Viola Davis as Amanda Waller.

Creature Commandos is written and executive produced by James Gunn. Based on DC characters and produced by DC Studios and Warner Bros. Animation, additional executive producers include Peter Safran, Dean Lorey, and Sam Register; Rick Morales serves as a supervising producer.

All episodes of Creature Commandos are now streaming on Max.