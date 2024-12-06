CREATURE COMMANDOS Spoiler Discussion And Poll: What Did You Think About The First DCU TV Series?

While last year's Hollywood strikes slowed things down a little, 2024 has seen DC Studios get off to a strong start. Both The Penguin and Super/Man: The Christopher Reeve Story have received rave reviews, but what of the first project set in the DCU?

The first two episodes of Creature Commandos premiered on Max yesterday and, well, there were plenty of huge talking points. From Circe's debut to Rick Flag Sr.'s place in the DCU and the formation of Task Force M, the show may be animated, but it still feels like an incredibly important addition to the "Chapter 1: Gods and Monsters" slate.

Critics have heaped praise on Creature Commandos

We've seen the season in its entirety and, while we won't give anything away here, we'd definitely recommend bracing yourselves for more shocks and surprises.

if you need a reminder of how things played out in "The Collywobbles" and "The Tourmaline Necklace," you can read our recap here.

You can read our full review here but we concluded by saying, "Delightfully deranged, Creature Commandos is a crazy, captivating, instant classic that puts the new DCU on the map while offering fans an endless list of reasons to return each week. James Gunn has delivered a monstrous must-see."

Creature Commandos tracks a secret team of incarcerated monsters recruited for missions deemed too dangerous for humans. When all else fails...they’re your last, worst option.

The cast features Steve Agee as Economos, Maria Bakalova as Princess Ilana, Anya Chalotra as Circe, Zoe Chao as Nina Mazursky, Frank Grillo as Rick Flag Sr., Sean Gunn as GI Robot & Weasel, David Harbour as Frankenstein, Alan Tudyk as Dr. Phosphorus, Indira Varma as The Bride, and Viola Davis as Amanda Waller.

Creature Commandos is written and executive produced by James Gunn. Based on DC characters and produced by DC Studios and Warner Bros. Animation, additional executive producers include Peter Safran, Dean Lorey, and Sam Register; Rick Morales serves as a supervising producer.

The first two episodes of Creature Commandos are now streaming on Max.