CREATURE COMMANDOS Spoiler Discussion And Poll: What Did You Think About The First DCU TV Series?

The first two episodes of Creature Commandos premiered on Max yesterday and now you've all had a chance to watch them, we want to hear your spoiler-filled thoughts on DC Studios' first DCU TV series...

News
By JoshWilding - Dec 06, 2024 10:12 AM EST
Filed Under: Creature Commandos

While last year's Hollywood strikes slowed things down a little, 2024 has seen DC Studios get off to a strong start. Both The Penguin and Super/Man: The Christopher Reeve Story have received rave reviews, but what of the first project set in the DCU?

The first two episodes of Creature Commandos premiered on Max yesterday and, well, there were plenty of huge talking points. From Circe's debut to Rick Flag Sr.'s place in the DCU and the formation of Task Force M, the show may be animated, but it still feels like an incredibly important addition to the "Chapter 1: Gods and Monsters" slate. 

Critics have heaped praise on Creature Commandos but now it's time for you, ComicBookMovie.com's readers, to share your ratings. 

ALSO READ: Creature Commandos Trailer Features
DCU Debuts Of Superman, Peacemaker, Starfire And More

Once you've done that, you can head to the comments section to share all your spoiler-filled thoughts and theories about where the series is heading. We've seen the season in its entirety and, while we won't give anything away here, we'd definitely recommend bracing yourselves for more shocks and surprises.

Oh, and if you need a reminder of how things played out in "The Collywobbles" and "The Tourmaline Necklace," you can read our recap here.

Cast your votes below and check back here soon for the results! 

You can read our full review here but we concluded by saying, "Delightfully deranged, Creature Commandos is a crazy, captivating, instant classic that puts the new DCU on the map while offering fans an endless list of reasons to return each week. James Gunn has delivered a monstrous must-see."

Creature Commandos tracks a secret team of incarcerated monsters recruited for missions deemed too dangerous for humans. When all else fails...they’re your last, worst option.

The cast features Steve Agee as Economos, Maria Bakalova as Princess Ilana, Anya Chalotra as Circe, Zoe Chao as Nina Mazursky, Frank Grillo as Rick Flag Sr., Sean Gunn as GI Robot & Weasel, David Harbour as Frankenstein, Alan Tudyk as Dr. Phosphorus, Indira Varma as The Bride, and Viola Davis as Amanda Waller.

Creature Commandos is written and executive produced by James Gunn. Based on DC characters and produced by DC Studios and Warner Bros. Animation, additional executive producers include Peter Safran, Dean Lorey, and Sam Register; Rick Morales serves as a supervising producer.

The first two episodes of Creature Commandos are now streaming on Max. 

soberchimera
soberchimera - 12/6/2024, 10:49 AM
I'll keep watching it, but the first two episodes were pretty meh. Dr. Phosphorus is the only character I'm even remotely interested in learning more about.
Clintthahamster
Clintthahamster - 12/6/2024, 10:50 AM
Seems pretty EDGY! and EXTREME! About 15 minutes into the first episode, my wife was just like, "Yeah, no" so we turned it off. May revisit later.
MurfDyson
MurfDyson - 12/6/2024, 10:58 AM
A great introduction to the DCU, seems like the theme for this universe will be character study (what makes them tick and how this affects those around them). Looking forward to the rest of the series, wasn't expecting a lot the character choices but they work to move the story forward. 4/5 stars from me.

