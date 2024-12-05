CREATURE COMMANDOS Episode 1 & 2 Spoiler Recap: A.R.G.U.S. Unleashes Task Force M As Circe's Plan Is Revealed

The first two episodes of Creature Commandos hit Max earlier today, starting with "The Collywobbles." A news report reveals that Circe, a rogue Amazonian and sorceress, is leading a group called the Sons of Themyscira. She claims to be the island nation's rightful heir, though no one seems quite sure whether it's a real place.

Alongside the Sons, Circe is attacking a small Eastern European nation called Pokolistan, something the U.S. Government can't allow given its interests in the country's petroleum reserves. Amanda Waller, who has been barred from using human operatives by Congress, tasks Rick Flag Sr. with leading a group of monsters - Task Force M - to protect Princess Ilana Rostovic.

Flag Sr. arrives in Pokolistan alongside The Bride, G.I. Robot, Doctor Phosphorus, Nina Mazursky, and Weasel. The Princess takes an immediate interest in Rick and attempts to seduce him. He turns her down but we learn more about his relationship with his son, Rick Flag Jr.

The Bride and Nina leave the castle and head to the broken-down house where she was created. Phosphorus, meanwhile, attempts to get his hands on the device that can free - or fry - the team. A brutal fight ensues which sees Rick gain the upper hand and make it clear to Phosphorus that Waller can still take them out whenever she sees fit.

Back at that house, an old woman watches from afar and calls Eric Frankenstein to let him know The Bride has returned.

In the second instalment, "The Tourmaline Necklace," we learn that Eric forced Doctor Frankenstein to create The Bride so he'd have someone who loves him. Constructed from various body parts, she's horrified upon seeing Eric but bonds with her creator.

He gives her a beautiful necklace and the two have sex...while a devastated Eric secretly watches on in horror. Later, we learn that he brutally murdered his creator, making the Bride hate her fellow monster. In the hundreds of years since, he's continued to pursue her, with a fight ensuing each and every time. Make no mistake about it; he's a stalker and a creep!

In the present, the Princess tends to Rick and, unable to resist her charms, they have sex.

Given a heads up by the Sons of Themyscira, Circe attacks The Bride and Nina, and an epic fight scene ensues. The Bride proves herself a bona fide badass but is no match for Circe's magic. So, as Rick and the rest of Task Force M close in, Nina is shot and The Bride is thrown off the building by the Amazonian.

Things don't look good for either of them and they're knocked out as the episode comes to an end (whether they survive their injuries remains to be seen...).

The first two episodes of Creature Commandos are now streaming on Max.