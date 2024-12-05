CREATURE COMMANDOS Finally Explains Rick Flag Sr./Rick Flag Jr. Age Difference And Makes [SPOILER] Canon

CREATURE COMMANDOS Finally Explains Rick Flag Sr./Rick Flag Jr. Age Difference And Makes [SPOILER] Canon

The first two episodes of Creature Commandos are now streaming on Max, and the premiere wastes no time in explaining the "confusing" age difference between both the younger and older versions of Rick Flag.

News
By JoshWilding - Dec 05, 2024 06:12 AM EST
Filed Under: Creature Commandos

One of The Suicide Squad's most shocking moments saw Peacemaker brutally murder Rick Flag Jr. That came after Amanda Waller tasked Christopher Smith with destroying a hard drive revealing the U.S. Government's links to the inhuman experiments being carried out on the island of Corto Maltese. 

James Gunn was at the helm of that movie and, as new DC Studios co-CEO, he's introduced Rick Flag Sr. in Creature Commandos as an A.R.G.U.S. agent and the leader of Task Force M.

However, fans have long argued that the casting of Frank Grillo makes no sense because he's 59 and Rick Flag Jr. actor Joel Kinnaman is 45, a mere 14-year age difference. It's a nitpicky complaint and one the series premiere of Creature Commandos wastes no time in addressing. 

Talking to Pokolistan's Princess Ilana Rostovic, Flag Sr. reveals he had his son when he was only 18. Like his father, Flag Jr. joined the military when he was 18 and it's confirmed two years have passed since he died. 

The premiere opens with a meeting at A.R.G.U.S. between Flag Sr. and Amanda Waller; despite what happened in Peacemaker, she's still in charge, though Congress has decided that humans can no longer be used as mission operatives; that's why she's assembled Task Force M, a group of monsters secretly housed in Belle Reve. 

The events of The Suicide Squad are made canon when Waller mentions Flag Jr.'s death in Corto Maltese, highlighting the fact he died a hero to a man who clearly struggles to talk about what happened to his son. 

Grillo has said in interviews that Flag Sr. will be seeking revenge in Peacemaker season 2, so we can safely assume he'll learn what really went down on the island nation either later in Creature Commandos or Superman.

Check out the show's awesome opening credits in the player below.

Creature Commandos tracks a secret team of incarcerated monsters recruited for missions deemed too dangerous for humans. When all else fails...they’re your last, worst option.

The cast features Steve Agee as Economos, Maria Bakalova as Princess Ilana, Anya Chalotra as Circe, Zoe Chao as Nina Mazursky, Frank Grillo as Rick Flag Sr., Sean Gunn as GI Robot & Weasel, David Harbour as Frankenstein, Alan Tudyk as Dr. Phosphorus, Indira Varma as The Bride, and Viola Davis as Amanda Waller.

Creature Commandos is written and executive produced by James Gunn. Based on DC characters and produced by DC Studios and Warner Bros. Animation, additional executive producers include Peter Safran, Dean Lorey, and Sam Register; Rick Morales serves as a supervising producer.

The first two episodes of Creature Commandos are now streaming on Max.

CREATURE COMMANDOS Premiere Reveals Status Of Themyscira And Whether Wonder Woman Is Active In DCU - SPOILERS
Related:

CREATURE COMMANDOS Premiere Reveals Status Of Themyscira And Whether Wonder Woman Is Active In DCU - SPOILERS
CREATURE COMMANDOS Fan Art Imagines Indira Varma's Bride Of Frankenstein...In Live-Action!
Recommended For You:

CREATURE COMMANDOS Fan Art Imagines Indira Varma's Bride Of Frankenstein...In Live-Action!

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
BraveNewClunge
BraveNewClunge - 12/5/2024, 6:22 AM
Of course he had to put himself in it 🙄.

The hairline on animated Gunn is a little too forward sir!
thedrudo
thedrudo - 12/5/2024, 6:29 AM
I love that the Max description of the series calls the show “edgy”.

I’m excited to watch but that is cringe AF.
Forthas
Forthas - 12/5/2024, 6:45 AM
This is the cinematic universe for the iconic DC comics brand and we are spending our time focused on Rick Flag Sr.

Says a lot!
TheManWithoutFear
TheManWithoutFear - 12/5/2024, 6:46 AM
The Suicide Squad being made canon is daft. That means Harley is canon. That means Leto is canon. They can recast, but that Joker is assumed to be part of the DCU which is crazy.


Too much baggage imo, for what gain I struggle to understand.
JFerguson
JFerguson - 12/5/2024, 6:50 AM
@TheManWithoutFear - ignore every DCEU movie before The Suicide Squad and it’s like Leto Joker never even existed
ShimmyShimmyYA
ShimmyShimmyYA - 12/5/2024, 7:17 AM
@TheManWithoutFear - yes if you have the mind of a toddler and can’t just realize they’ll change that movies continuity
mck13
mck13 - 12/5/2024, 6:54 AM
God why ALL his movies are like Guardians Of The Galaxy??!!! Throw in a "animal' (raccoon, weasel or dog) it's the SAME formula throughout ALL his movies.....PREDICTABLE! SMFH!
micvalpro
micvalpro - 12/5/2024, 6:57 AM
Technically David Ayer is the grandfather of the new DCU.
SpaceAgent
SpaceAgent - 12/5/2024, 7:14 AM
@micvalpro - But Suice Squad is based on BVS, so does that mean that technically Zack Snackadoodle is the great-grandfather of the DCU?

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder