CREATURE COMMANDOS Finally Explains Rick Flag Sr./Rick Flag Jr. Age Difference And Makes [SPOILER] Canon

One of The Suicide Squad's most shocking moments saw Peacemaker brutally murder Rick Flag Jr. That came after Amanda Waller tasked Christopher Smith with destroying a hard drive revealing the U.S. Government's links to the inhuman experiments being carried out on the island of Corto Maltese.

James Gunn was at the helm of that movie and, as new DC Studios co-CEO, he's introduced Rick Flag Sr. in Creature Commandos as an A.R.G.U.S. agent and the leader of Task Force M.

However, fans have long argued that the casting of Frank Grillo makes no sense because he's 59 and Rick Flag Jr. actor Joel Kinnaman is 45, a mere 14-year age difference. It's a nitpicky complaint and one the series premiere of Creature Commandos wastes no time in addressing.

Talking to Pokolistan's Princess Ilana Rostovic, Flag Sr. reveals he had his son when he was only 18. Like his father, Flag Jr. joined the military when he was 18 and it's confirmed two years have passed since he died.

The premiere opens with a meeting at A.R.G.U.S. between Flag Sr. and Amanda Waller; despite what happened in Peacemaker, she's still in charge, though Congress has decided that humans can no longer be used as mission operatives; that's why she's assembled Task Force M, a group of monsters secretly housed in Belle Reve.

The events of The Suicide Squad are made canon when Waller mentions Flag Jr.'s death in Corto Maltese, highlighting the fact he died a hero to a man who clearly struggles to talk about what happened to his son.

Grillo has said in interviews that Flag Sr. will be seeking revenge in Peacemaker season 2, so we can safely assume he'll learn what really went down on the island nation either later in Creature Commandos or Superman.

Check out the show's awesome opening credits in the player below.

Full opening credits of CREATURE COMMANDOS! pic.twitter.com/XvegkHsuge — Everything_DCU (@EverythingDCU_) December 5, 2024

Creature Commandos tracks a secret team of incarcerated monsters recruited for missions deemed too dangerous for humans. When all else fails...they’re your last, worst option.

The cast features Steve Agee as Economos, Maria Bakalova as Princess Ilana, Anya Chalotra as Circe, Zoe Chao as Nina Mazursky, Frank Grillo as Rick Flag Sr., Sean Gunn as GI Robot & Weasel, David Harbour as Frankenstein, Alan Tudyk as Dr. Phosphorus, Indira Varma as The Bride, and Viola Davis as Amanda Waller.

Creature Commandos is written and executive produced by James Gunn. Based on DC characters and produced by DC Studios and Warner Bros. Animation, additional executive producers include Peter Safran, Dean Lorey, and Sam Register; Rick Morales serves as a supervising producer.

The first two episodes of Creature Commandos are now streaming on Max.