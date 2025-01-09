CREATURE COMMANDOS Star Indira Varma On Tragic Finale & Playing The Bride In Live-Action - SPOILERS

The season 1 finale of James Gunn's adult animated Creature Commandos series is now available to stream on Max, and the powerful events of the episode saw arguably the show's most popular character, The Bride, find her humanity while also stepping up to lead her fellow misfit monsters.

Spoilers ahead.

Over the course of the season, the prickly, misanthropic Bride developed a friendship with fish-lady Nina Mazursky (Zoe Chao), and realized how much she really cared for her Task Force M teammate when she was tragically killed while attempting to assassinate the villainous Princess Ilana (Maria Bakalova).

“We got to play off each other,” Bride voice actress Indira Varma tells EW. “Zoe's character is so soft and sweet, she’s a really great foil for the Bride's attitude of ‘f--- life, this is all s---’. Hopefully it’s a great payoff in the finale episode, because it’s only when Nina’s in trouble that things fall into place and it’s like an awakening. She realizes that she can be more than just a killing machine.”

The Bride also had to deal with the unwanted attention of Eric Frankenstein (David Harbour), who really isn't the type to take no for an answer.

“I'm sure it won't happen, but I'd be intrigued to see how unrequited love might become requited love. That could be a fun, emotional thing to explore,” Varma says of her character's contentious relationship with Victor Frankenstein's original Monster. “I feel like there's more to come with her, and this is just the introduction. We’ve seen how she behaves, and we've seen the beginnings of a human soul in there. She’s becoming someone who might be able to get over her trauma and start seeing the world in a slightly more positive way.”

As for the possibility of playing The Bride in live-action, Varma is all for it. “Yeah, of course! I’m only human. Have you seen what she looks like?”

You can check out some fan-art depicting Varma as The Bride below.

"Creature Commandos is an animated series, I've written all the episodes, something we're going to do that's a little bit different at DC is gonna have characters move into animation, out of animation, usually having the same actor play their voice as who plays them in live-action," Gunn said last year.

