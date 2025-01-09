CREATURE COMMANDOS Star Indira Varma On Tragic Finale & Playing The Bride In Live-Action - SPOILERS

CREATURE COMMANDOS Star Indira Varma On Tragic Finale & Playing The Bride In Live-Action - SPOILERS

Indira Varma, who voices The Bride in Max's Creature Commandos animated series, has weighed-in on today's emotional finale and potentially playing the character in live-action...

By MarkCassidy - Jan 09, 2025 07:01 PM EST
Creature Commandos

The season 1 finale of James Gunn's adult animated Creature Commandos series is now available to stream on Max, and the powerful events of the episode saw arguably the show's most popular character, The Bride, find her humanity while also stepping up to lead her fellow misfit monsters.

Spoilers ahead.

Over the course of the season, the prickly, misanthropic Bride developed a friendship with fish-lady Nina Mazursky (Zoe Chao), and realized how much she really cared for her Task Force M teammate when she was tragically killed while attempting to assassinate the villainous Princess Ilana (Maria Bakalova).

“We got to play off each other,” Bride voice actress Indira Varma tells EW. “Zoe's character is so soft and sweet, she’s a really great foil for the Bride's attitude of ‘f--- life, this is all s---’. Hopefully it’s a great payoff in the finale episode, because it’s only when Nina’s in trouble that things fall into place and it’s like an awakening. She realizes that she can be more than just a killing machine.”

The Bride also had to deal with the unwanted attention of Eric Frankenstein (David Harbour), who really isn't the type to take no for an answer.

“I'm sure it won't happen, but I'd be intrigued to see how unrequited love might become requited love. That could be a fun, emotional thing to explore,” Varma says of her character's contentious relationship with Victor Frankenstein's original Monster. “I feel like there's more to come with her, and this is just the introduction. We’ve seen how she behaves, and we've seen the beginnings of a human soul in there. She’s becoming someone who might be able to get over her trauma and start seeing the world in a slightly more positive way.”

As for the possibility of playing The Bride in live-action, Varma is all for it. “Yeah, of course! I’m only human. Have you seen what she looks like?”

You can check out some fan-art depicting Varma as The Bride below.

"Creature Commandos is an animated series, I've written all the episodes, something we're going to do that's a little bit different at DC is gonna have characters move into animation, out of animation, usually having the same actor play their voice as who plays them in live-action," Gunn said last year.

What did you make of the first season of Creature Commandos? Let us know in the comments section down below.

CREATURE COMMANDOS' Finale Drops A Big Batman Revelation But What Does It Mean For THE BATMAN/DCU Theories?
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 1/9/2025, 7:17 PM
She reedemed
Colton
Colton - 1/9/2025, 7:24 PM
Not a great intro to Gunnville at all. Shit with shit through it.
grif
grif - 1/9/2025, 7:32 PM
when superman comes out and people get interviewed at theaters about what they thought of it. i would like to here people answer the question. how was creature commandos?
mck13
mck13 - 1/9/2025, 7:33 PM
Creature Commandos is JUST LIKE GOTG & Suicide Squad...they said Zack was TOO DARK but this cartoon is senseless gory killing. After seeing Adam Warlock costume etc I have little hope for Superman. Probably a Slapstick/Goofy Movie with Otis & Lex as comic reliefs trying to emulate Christopher Reeves Superman. Sad it will fail miserably!
whynot
whynot - 1/9/2025, 7:34 PM
Creature commandos for me was a solid 9/10 in quality.
MarkCassidy
MarkCassidy - 1/9/2025, 7:35 PM
People have been way too harsh about this show. It's not amazing by any means, but I really don't get the level of backlash.
BlackStar25
BlackStar25 - 1/9/2025, 7:43 PM
@MarkCassidy - Kind of feels like hating on DC is just...the cool popular thing now a days. Really weird. Barely any legitimacy to it.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 1/9/2025, 7:43 PM
I liked her character & arc this season so hopefully we do see more of her soon besides CC S2 (I like that fan mockup of her in live action)!!.

However personally given the toxic relationship her & Eric have had with the latter being an obsessive stalker , I don’t like the idea of it turning into “requited” love from The Brides side aswell atleast not until Eric realizes his wrongdoings & tries to redeem himself if he even can.

User Comment Image
BlackStar25
BlackStar25 - 1/9/2025, 7:44 PM
Enjoyed this series....Up the Episode count plz! Backstories were great....very emotional as well.

View Recorder