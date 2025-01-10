James Gunn Says CREATURE COMMANDOS' Maria Bakalova Was The First Actor He Recruited For The DCU - SPOILERS

James Gunn Says CREATURE COMMANDOS' Maria Bakalova Was The First Actor He Recruited For The DCU - SPOILERS

Creature Commandos creator James Gunn has revealed that one of the show's cast members, Maria Bakalova, was the first actor he recruited for the DCU...

News
By MarkCassidy - Jan 10, 2025 07:01 AM EST
Filed Under: Creature Commandos

Creature Commandos - which wrapped its first season this week - was the first project to be released under the new DCU banner ahead of Superman hitting theaters later this year, and creator James Gunn has now revealed that one of the animated show's cast members was the first actor he enlisted for the burgeoning shared universe.

Maria Bakalova, who plays the duplicitous Princess Ilana Rostovic, had previously worked with Gunn on the Guardians of the Galaxy movies as the voice of Cosmo the Space Dog, and the filmmaker explains why he decided to write the "femme fatale" character specifically for her.

“Maria was the first person we ever offered a role in the DCU [to],” Gunn tells Entertainment Weekly. “She was the first person that we cast because I wrote the role for her, and we had to find out early because her native language is Bulgarian, so we needed to write all of the other characters to fit her language and we had to cast her right away.”

Bakalova recalls finding out about the project and the character shortly after wrapping on GOTG Vol. 3.

“I remember I was on a plane, shortly after we wrapped Guardians Vol. 3, and I was just feeling bummed that it was the last installment of this franchise and I would probably never be able to work with these people again, especially James. But I got a message where he told me, I’m building this character for you, a femme fatale princess for this Creature Commandos show we’ll be doing at the DC Universe.’ I was like what, really? I was looking forward to reading the script, and it’s such a well-written script. It’s so layered with so much suspense that by the end you don’t really know which side you’re supposed to be on, and I loved that.”

Bakalova continues, “I was so thrilled to work with him again and play something I hadn’t played before, a woman who knows how to use her femininity to manipulate people. She makes you wonder, what is her actual goal? Do you trust her, or not? Is she fragile, or is she very strong? It’s a very complex character.”

If you've seen the finale, you'll know the answer to these questions!

Rostovic turns out to be a bigger monster than any member of Task Force M, and has made it her mission to wipe out all superheroes so she can conquer the world.

“Up until the last 10 minutes of the show, you are not for sure convinced that she really wants to dominate the world,” Bakalova says. “But she does! She wants control over everybody and to be the most powerful person in charge. It's interesting how you can manipulate people by making yourself look more innocent, more fragile, and maybe even more stupid. She wants to be underestimated. She wants to be seen as somebody who needs other people’s help, but she’s actually not that silly. She’s very smart. It’s a cool character.”

The Princess doesn't manage to enact her master plan, as she's taken out by The Bride (Indira Varma) as revenge for the death of Nina Masursky (Zoë Chao). This obviously means that Bakalova is unlikely to get the chance to play the character in live-action, but we wouldn't be surprised if Gunn came up with another role for her down the line.

The series also features Alan Tudyk as Dr. Phosphorus, David Harbour as Eric Frankenstein, Sean Gunn as G.I. Robot, and Steve Agee reprising his Peacemaker role as John Economos. Sean Gunn also voices The Suicide Squad's Weasel, and Viola Davis returns as Amanda Waller.

You can check out the full trailer below.

"Creature Commandos is an animated series, I've written all the episodes, something we're going to do that's a little bit different at DC is gonna have characters move into animation, out of animation, usually having the same actor play their voice as who plays them in live-action," Gunn said last year.

CREATURE COMMANDOS Star Zoë Chao Breaks Down Nina's Shocking Role In The Season Finale - SPOILERS
Related:

CREATURE COMMANDOS Star Zoë Chao Breaks Down Nina's Shocking Role In The Season Finale - SPOILERS
CREATURE COMMANDOS Star Indira Varma On Tragic Finale & Playing The Bride In Live-Action - SPOILERS
Recommended For You:

CREATURE COMMANDOS Star Indira Varma On Tragic Finale & Playing The Bride In Live-Action - SPOILERS

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
HashTagSwagg
HashTagSwagg - 1/10/2025, 7:08 AM
Gunn's wife must have been pissed
THEKENDOMAN
THEKENDOMAN - 1/10/2025, 7:09 AM
I like her.

They didn't do her justice for her role as Ivanka Trump in The Apprentice, so much could have been done to it, as Ivanka was a force of nature next to Trump.

I guess she had to work with what she had.

For [frick]s Sake.
MarkCassidy
MarkCassidy - 1/10/2025, 7:11 AM
@THEKENDOMAN - I didn't realize "For [frick]s Sake" was your sign-off for a while and just thought you were pissed off at literally everything.
THEKENDOMAN
THEKENDOMAN - 1/10/2025, 7:12 AM
@MarkCassidy - 😂😂😂😂
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 1/10/2025, 7:10 AM
you guys now reporting on "first"?
User Comment Image
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 1/10/2025, 7:26 AM
I enjoyed Maria Bakalova’s performance and even liked the character of Princess Illana Rostovic before the reveal of her being this power hungry person…

However I do wish we got more fleshing out of her motivations & even backstory to see why she wanted world domination so that’s one aspect imo that did feel lacking.

Regardless , I still liked the show overall so looking forward to more!!.

User Comment Image

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder