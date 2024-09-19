LANTERNS: DC Studios Rumored To Be Eyeing ELVIS And CHEVALIER Star To Play DCU's John Stewart

Much has been said about who will play Hal Jordan in DC Studios and HBO's Lanterns, with Avengers: Infinity War star Josh Brolin reportedly declining to wear the ring in this long-awaited reboot.

Ewan McGregor, Chris Pine, and Timothy Olyphant are all still in contention but what of John Stewart? There are plenty of fan casts but little has been said - even from the most unreliable scoopers - about who will play the fan-favourite Justice League Unlimited character.

Well, according to Daniel Richtman, Elvis star Kelvin Harrison Jr. is now being considered for the role of John Stewart.

The actor has received a Screen Actors Guild Award and nominations for a British Academy Film Award, Gotham Award, and Independent Spirit Award. Beginning his career with movies like 12 Years a Slave and Ender's Game, he's since risen to prominence for It Comes at Night, Luce, Waves, The Trial of the Chicago 7, and Chevalier.

Harrison Jr. would be a strong pick for the role and it appears DC Studios' plan is to cast a big name industry veteran as Hal alongside a rising star, with the latter likely meant to serve as the DCU's main Green Lantern in future stories.

Superman will also introduce a Green Lantern in Nathan Fillion's Guy Gardner; The Suicide Squad star is 53, leading to speculation that he and Hal will be in the later years of their respective Green Lantern Corps careers, opening the door to focusing on the likes of John, Kyle Rayner, and Jessica Cruz.

DC Studios' Lanterns follows new recruit John Stewart and Lantern legend Hal Jordan, two intergalactic cops drawn into a dark, earth-based mystery as they investigate a murder in the American heartland.

Chris Mundy (True Detective: Night Country) is serving as showrunner and executive producer and will write Lanterns with Damon Lindelof (Watchmen) and comic book scribe Tom King (Supergirl).

When Lanterns' creative team was first revealed, James Gunn and Peter Safran, as Co-Chairmen and Co-CEOs of DC Studios, shared a joint statement which read, "We’re thrilled to bring this seminal DC title to HBO with Chris, Damon and Tom at the helm."

"John Stewart and Hal Jordan are two of DC’s most compelling characters, and Lanterns brings them to life in an original detective story that is a foundational part of the unified DCU we’re launching next summer with 'Superman.'"

Lanterns doesn't currently have a confirmed premiere date.