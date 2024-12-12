LANTERNS Star Aaron Pierre Reveals Whether He's Seen GREEN LANTERN And His JUSTICE LEAGUE UNLIMITED Fandom

LANTERNS Star Aaron Pierre Reveals Whether He's Seen GREEN LANTERN And His JUSTICE LEAGUE UNLIMITED Fandom

Rebel Ridge star Aaron Pierre reveals whether he's watched 2011's Green Lantern movie to prepare for his Lanterns role and shares his prior knowledge of John Stewart thanks to Justice League Unlimited.

By JoshWilding - Dec 12, 2024 05:12 AM EST
Source: Entertainment Weekly

The news that Mufasa: The Lion King star Aaron Pierre will play the DCU's John Stewart in Lanterns was met with a positive response from fans. The actor is a powerhouse talent and cemented himself as an action movie badass with Netflix's Rebel Ridge

During a recent interview with Entertainment Weekly, Pierre was asked whether he's watched the 2011 Green Lantern movie starring Ryan Reynolds. 

"I haven't seen that, no," he admitted before adding that it's "most definitely" on his to-watch list as he continues doing a deep-dive into all-things Green Lantern as preparation for his DC Studios role. While Pierre hasn't watched that movie, he is familiar with a DC property that many feel delivered the best take on John. 

"I think Justice League Unlimited might have been one of my first introductions to John Stewart," the actor revealed, referring to the popular animated series which ran from 2004 to 2006. 

"I think it's just so exciting," Pierre said of Lanterns. "We can't wait to get to work." He'd go on to call the casting process "a beautiful experience" but admitted that being "an introvert" means he wasn't "too aware" of the speculation and excitement surrounding his DCU role. 

"I was just locked into giving the very best version that I could of this beautiful character in the rigorous audition process," he notes. "I'm a firm believer that what's meant for you won't miss you. So, I gave my best and then set it free. Now I've been gifted the opportunity to bring this beautiful character to life and, hopefully, I serve John Stewart."

"Hopefully, I serve the Green Lantern Corps. We're just really excited for the people to see what we put together here," Pierre concluded.

DC Studios co-CEO James Gunn recently addressed complaints that Lanterns will be a "grounded" story. "Well, I don't want to give away all that stuff but I think grounded just like, 'If Green Lanterns were real, what the f*** would they be and how would they be?' The thing that keeps getting out is that it's a terrestrial story and I'm like, 'Yeah, because the story takes place on Earth.'"

"They're on Earth for the story, like most Green Lantern stories. It's not in outer space with a thousand Lanterns and all that stuff," he continued. "It's a grounded story being told through another lens. It's an HBO series."

DC Studios' Lanterns follows new recruit John Stewart and Lantern legend Hal Jordan, two intergalactic cops drawn into a dark, earth-based mystery as they investigate a murder in the American heartland.

Chris Mundy (True Detective: Night Country) is serving as showrunner and executive producer and will write Lanterns with Damon Lindelof (Watchmen) and comic book scribe Tom King (Supergirl). 

Lanterns doesn't have a confirmed premiere date but is expected to premiere on Max in 2026.

