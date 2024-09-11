RUMOR: DC Studios' Next Top Pick For LANTERNS' Hal Jordan Now Josh Brolin Has Passed Possibly Revealed

With Josh Brolin and Matthew McConaughey turning down the opportunity to play Hal Jordan in Lanterns, a new rumour claims to shed light on who is next on DC Studios' list. Here's the current frontrunner...

By JoshWilding - Sep 11, 2024 03:09 PM EST
Filed Under: Lanterns

When the news broke that Josh Brolin was being eyed for the role of Hal Jordan in Lanterns, it was apparent that DC Studios had some pretty unique plans for the character in the DCU. 

We've since learned that the Avengers: Infinity War star has passed on the HBI series as has Deadpool & Wolverine's Matthew McConaughey. 

This isn't overly surprising, particularly when there's still such a stigma surrounding the franchise thanks to 2011's Green Lantern (while funny, Ryan Reynolds' repeated jokes at its expense have ensured it's remained at the forefront of audiences' minds as an unmitigated disaster). 

Today, scooper @MyTimeToShineH has chimed in to claim that, "Ewan McGregor is next then Chris Pine." 

So, the Obi-Wan Kenobi star is at the top of DC Studios' list and, if he says no, it's down to Star Trek's James T. Kirk. Should the Wonder Woman star also decline the offer - and he's never shown much interest in starring in another superhero project after that and Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse - it'll be back to the drawing board for James Gunn. 

It was recently reported that "they're eyeing Josh Brolin because their vision for Hal Jordan is to have him as an older, gruff, no-nonsense mentor to a younger and reckless John Stewart. And as we know, Brolin excels at playing the grumpy type."

At the time, the DCU was also described as a "world very different from ours and far removed from the DCEU. Heroes have been around for ages, and we'll see how it affected this world's history and has shaped the DCU."

"The DCU will feature various projects set across different timelines, not just present day. So more in line with the approach of Star Wars than Marvel."

DC Studios' Lanterns follows new recruit John Stewart and Lantern legend Hal Jordan, two intergalactic cops drawn into a dark, earth-based mystery as they investigate a murder in the American heartland.

Chris Mundy (True Detective: Night Country) is serving as showrunner and executive producer and will write Lanterns with Damon Lindelof (Watchmen) and comic book scribe Tom King (Supergirl). 

When Lanterns' creative team was first revealed, James Gunn and Peter Safran, as Co-Chairmen and Co-CEOs of DC Studios, shared a joint statement which read, "We’re thrilled to bring this seminal DC title to HBO with Chris, Damon and Tom at the helm." 

"John Stewart and Hal Jordan are two of DC’s most compelling characters, and Lanterns brings them to life in an original detective story that is a foundational part of the unified DCU we’re launching next summer with 'Superman.'"

Lanterns doesn't currently have a confirmed premiere date.

Baf
Baf - 9/11/2024, 3:59 PM
You can do worse than Ewan but its Chris Pine for the win for me.
AC1
AC1 - 9/11/2024, 4:00 PM
Not entirely relevant as far as casting rumours are concerned but it's interesting they're apparently going for an "older, no nonsense Hal" and a "young, reckless John" when I've always thought they were kinda the other way around - I know obviously Hal was Green Lantern first but weren't their backstories that Hal was a cocky test pilot, whereas John came from a military background and was much more disciplined?
MuadDib
MuadDib - 9/11/2024, 4:04 PM
@AC1 - Agree, the descriptions seem backwards. That said, though I love the idea of Ewan, if they are going for a grumpy character, Brolin would have played it better. That and he can get more jacked. Never seen Ewan put on much muscle.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 9/11/2024, 4:11 PM
@AC1 - usually yes though but it seems like they are going for the Training Day or even Lethal weapon template/dynamic to an extent of older veteran alongside younger reckless rookie or atleast not as experienced cop.

If Hal is the older vet/legend and John is the new recruit into the Corps then it makes sense.
regularmovieguy
regularmovieguy - 9/11/2024, 4:00 PM
“ Today, scooper @MyTimeToShineH has chimed in to claim that”

We’re truly at the bottom of the barrel of CBM when we have a new article every time MTTSH farts.
foreverintheway
foreverintheway - 9/11/2024, 4:01 PM
Was Josh Brolin ever actually confirmed to be offered the role, or are we just rolling off "scoops"?
DTor91
DTor91 - 9/11/2024, 4:09 PM
@foreverintheway - Scoops. From Twitter. That’s all it ever is now.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 9/11/2024, 4:12 PM
@foreverintheway - yes

It was from reliable trades like Deadline ,Variety and The Hollywood reporter
TrentCrimm
TrentCrimm - 9/11/2024, 4:25 PM
@DTor91 -
@foreverintheway

The Hollywood Reporter confirmed with their sources that Brolin was offered the role and turned it down, they're one of the more well reputed trades out there, so this rumor/scoop actually had some weight to it.
WakandaTech
WakandaTech - 9/11/2024, 4:03 PM
As long as they leave this guy for Marvel

User Comment Image

User Comment Image
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 9/11/2024, 4:13 PM
@WakandaTech - User Comment Image
soberchimera
soberchimera - 9/11/2024, 4:04 PM
Hopefully they all say no.
RedFury
RedFury - 9/11/2024, 4:04 PM
Ewan has definitely got a massive amount of charm about him, and I could see him as Hal. I'd prefer Pine if I'm being honest, but I think Ewan could bring something very fun to the roll all the while being serious enough. His take on Obi-Wan is actually a good blueprint for that. He was a serious mentor to Anakin, that wanted him to be proper and stay in line, but he didn't shy away from the act in the moment type of decision making. Add a little bit more gruffness to him, and he's pretty much the Hal they're describing. So I'd be pretty okay with this.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 9/11/2024, 4:08 PM
@RedFury - I hadn’t thought of his Obi Wan being a blueprint for this Hal but given how you described it , it could work.
RedFury
RedFury - 9/11/2024, 4:17 PM
@TheVisionary25 - I think COULD is the appropriate word. If they lean into what Ewan brings as an actor I think his Hal could be great, especially if they take inspiration from his Obi-Wan. But if they want to him channel some Brolin gravitas, I think it would be a mistake. Let him be a more sour version of Obi-Wan and it'll work nicely.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 9/11/2024, 4:19 PM
@RedFury - yeah

It ultimately depends on how they want this version of Hal to be and who they think could best embody it (obviously out of many , they choose these 4/5 different actors for a reason).
RedFury
RedFury - 9/11/2024, 4:29 PM
@TheVisionary25 - that's a good point and is interesting because all of them have a lot of charm and charisma when it comes to the roles they play. But then there's Brolin who is notorious for playing hard asses that rarely come off as funny. It makes me think that they actually do want a Hal that is fun, and charming, but can also be a hardass. Maybe that's why Brolin passed?
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 9/11/2024, 4:37 PM
@RedFury - perhaps though I weirdly feel Brolin could play that aswell

If you see him in interviews , he’s more fun and charming in his own way too so perhaps they wanted to for him to bring some if that

Who knows why he passed if it was money , the creative direction or something else?.
RedFury
RedFury - 9/11/2024, 4:48 PM
@TheVisionary25 - that's true; he definitely seems like a fun guy in real life. He was quite the wild bou when he was younger if I remember correctly.

Yeah could be anything, he's a big name so it's not like it hurts him at all to say no either. I just can't help but try to connect the dots 😅.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 9/11/2024, 4:05 PM
It’s funny how this site keeps reporting stuff from MTTS even though they themselves have said that they have become notoriously unreliable…

Anyway , I don’t see Ewan McGregor as Hal honestly so I hope he passes and Pine takes it on (even though he’s never had much interest in playing a superhero himself).

Also what happened to Timothy Olyphant?….

He was also on the shortlist and hasn’t said to have passed on the role or not in consideration any longer like Brolin & McConaughey.

If he’s still in the running then if Pine passes , he is my choice.

User Comment Image
RedFury
RedFury - 9/11/2024, 4:22 PM
@TheVisionary25 - yeah it's odd they left Olyphant out of the new short list... Like we were talking about yesterday, him and Pine seemed like the two best choices. I would have expected to see his name over Ewan's.
DravenCorvis
DravenCorvis - 9/11/2024, 4:08 PM
"Today, scooper @MyTimeToShineH has chimed in..."

😂

That's a good one, sir.
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 9/11/2024, 4:12 PM
no Josh Brolin ok how about josh hartnett? hes a josh

User Comment Image
99OPTIMISTPRIME
99OPTIMISTPRIME - 9/11/2024, 4:14 PM
You don't need a big name, to play any of these Lanterns. As long as the special effects look good, people will watch.
CaptainDC
CaptainDC - 9/11/2024, 4:17 PM
These castings feel weird just because they're all CBM vets/fan cast a-listers. To be honest - Brolin would have been perfect.

Chris Pine is probably an auto-win for the role. He clearly has the charisma and screen presence for Hal. It feels like he's played 15 pilots by now.

Ewan McGregor I'll pass on... hard to see him Obi Wan take on the role of Hal Jordan, who has swagger and confidence.

Another actor I'm curious that hasn't been mentioned.. Josh Harnet. I know he's a popular fan cast for Batman but he's back on the come-up again with Trap (not a great movie but he was good), Black Mirror, The Bear, Openheimer. He could be a solid choice for this.

https://www.reddit.com/r/DC_Cinematic/comments/1dymfun/lanterns_josh_hartnett_hal_lakeith_stanfield_john/?utm_source=share&utm_medium=mweb3x&utm_name=post_embed&utm_term=1&utm_content=1
MisterDoctor217
MisterDoctor217 - 9/11/2024, 4:39 PM
@CaptainDC -


That’s exactly why I think none of this actors will say yes right away, or if at all.
They’re essentially offering them a role they have played countless times , and at this point in their career I don’t think they want to keep playing that’s
These dudes are in their 40s, 50s.

That’s why I think Josh Brolin passed. Plus he’s already played 2 iconic comic book characters, so he doesn’t need it.
McMurdo
McMurdo - 9/11/2024, 4:58 PM
@CaptainDC - Pine won't touch this
V
V - 9/11/2024, 4:20 PM
The darkest night Green Lantern run is my favourite superhero story arc. That being said, the small synopsis about the characterization of Hal Jordan vs John Stewart has me worried. John is no non sense by the books while Hal was the reckless fighter pilot. It's weird that they would flip that but maybe that's because they want to move away from Ryan Ryenolds portrayal of Hal.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 9/11/2024, 4:28 PM
@V - perhaps we still got some of the recklessness or cockiness from Hal (maybe they could even have him see John as a younger version of how he was).

However if he’s meant to be a veteran , it does make sense his experiences could have shaped him into a more serious person
THEKENDOMAN
THEKENDOMAN - 9/11/2024, 4:34 PM
I don't really care who plays Hal; I just want to bring a good actor and make Aaron Pierre, John Stewart.
WaffeX
WaffeX - 9/11/2024, 4:36 PM
CHRIS PINE!!!
S8R8M
S8R8M - 9/11/2024, 4:39 PM
Josh Hartnett would be cool but he will never put on the tights.
Wildcard - Jason Bateman. Look at Ozark.
foreverintheway
foreverintheway - 9/11/2024, 4:52 PM
"Deadpool & Wolverine's Matthew McConaughey." denying this man's entire career for a tiny cameo
McMurdo
McMurdo - 9/11/2024, 4:57 PM
Neither McGregor or Pine are going to accept

