RUMOR: DC Studios Wants Original LANTERNS Hal Jordan Choice Josh Brolin For Another Role

RUMOR: DC Studios Wants Original LANTERNS Hal Jordan Choice Josh Brolin For Another Role

DC Studios attempted to enlist Josh Brolin to play Hal Jordan in the Lanterns HBO series, and while things didn't work out, James Gunn reportedly still wants the Dune actor for a different DCU role...

News
By MarkCassidy - Jan 05, 2025 10:01 AM EST
Filed Under: Lanterns

Back in October, a rumor that Josh Brolin was in talks to play Hal Jordan in the upcoming HBO Lanterns series did the rounds, with the trades seemingly backing up the initial report when it was announced that Kyle Chandler (Friday Night Lights, Catch 22) had landed the part.

Brolin - who is no stranger to superhero roles having previously played Thanos, Cable and Jonah Hex - would later confirm that he was in negotiations for the role. The Dune Part Two star declined to go into specifics, instead praising the man who will suit-up as the veteran ring-slinging hero in the DCU series.

"You know what? Green Lantern didn't work out, but that's okay," Brolin told ComicBook.com when asked if he turned down the role because he was holding out for a better DC character. "It's working out. Who is it going to be, Kyle Chandler? I love him as an actor, I think he's wonderful, actually. And, you know, we'll see what's down the line, man."

We're not exactly sure why things didn't work out (several other A-list stars were reportedly offered the part, and there's a perception that the role has been "tainted" by the notorious big-screen Green Lantern movie starring Ryan Reynolds), but it seems James Gunn and co. are still keen to work with Brolin.

According to Daniel Richtman, DC Studios wants Brolin for a different DCU role. He doesn't mention any specific characters, but it sounds like the actor is open to the possibility of suiting-up as another hero (or villain) in the future.

Richtman also mentions that DC Studios has "big plans" for Jason Momoa's Lobo following the news that the former Aquaman star will debut as the Main Man in Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow (though this would hardly be a surprise).

Which DC Comics character would you most like to see Brolin play? Let us know in the comments section.

Chandler will be joined by Aaron Pierre as John Stewart. Kelly MacDonald (The Radleys, Boardwalk Empire) is set to play the female lead (believed to be Jordan's love-interest), Sheriff Kerry, with Garret Dillahunt on board as the villainous William Macon, "a self-righteous, conspiracy-minded man who masks his ruthless ambition behind a charming and calculated facade."

James Hawes (Slow HorsesPenny DreadfulThe Mist, The AlienistSnowpiercer) will helm the first two episodes.

He joins a creative team that includes Emmy Award-winning Lost and Watchmen creator Damon Lindelof, Ozark showrunner Chris Mundy and comic book writer Tom King. Justin Britt-Gibson, Breannah Gibson and Vanessa Baden Kelly are also said to be on board.

Lanterns "follows new recruit John Stewart and Lantern legend Hal Jordan, two intergalactic cops drawn into a dark, earth-based mystery as they investigate a murder in the American heartland."

Production on Lanterns is currently set to commence early this year in the United Kingdom, potentially putting the show on track for a 2026 release.

Nathan Fillion's Guy Gardner, who will make his debut in Gunn's Superman reboot, is expected to have a supporting role in the series.

An earlier Green Lantern TV series was in the works before Gunn and Safran took over as co-heads of DC Studios. That version was created by Greg Berlanti and would have starred Finn Wittrock as Guy Gardner.

Hal Jordan was previously played by Ryan Reynolds in the infamous 2011 Green Lantern movie.

"This is a story of a couple of Green Lanterns John Stewart and Hal Jordan," Gunn said of the project when it was first announced. "We have a few other Lanterns peppered in there but this is really a terrestrial based TV show which is almost like True Detective with a couple of Green Lanterns who are space cops watching over Precinct Earth in it they discover a terrifying mystery that ties into our largest story of the DCU."

You can check out some recent fan-art from 21x4 below.

RUMOR: DC Studios Is Developing Another Animated Movie Alongside DYNAMIC DUO
Related:

RUMOR: DC Studios Is Developing Another Animated Movie Alongside DYNAMIC DUO
LANTERNS Star Aaron Pierre Comments On Doing His Reasearch For The Role
Recommended For You:

LANTERNS Star Aaron Pierre Comments On Doing His Reasearch For The Role

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
ProfessorWhy
ProfessorWhy - 1/5/2025, 10:13 AM
Please be Darkseid, please be Darkseid..😉
Vigor
Vigor - 1/5/2025, 10:16 AM
@ProfessorWhy - that would be so epic and meta and well accepted
HashTagSwagg
HashTagSwagg - 1/5/2025, 10:16 AM
User Comment Image
comicfan100
comicfan100 - 1/5/2025, 10:17 AM
Instead of someone predictable Darkseid, how about someone a little more obscure like Doctor Occult? He was in the latest issue of Justice League Unlimited. Or I could see him as Wildcat or Dr Fate.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 1/5/2025, 10:21 AM
@comicfan100 - he could be a great Ted Grant/Wildcat if they go with the older version.

User Comment Image
bkmeijer1
bkmeijer1 - 1/5/2025, 10:24 AM
@comicfan100 - although Darkseid would be the incredibly fun and crazy thing to do, I do like the Dr Fate suggestion a lot more
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 1/5/2025, 10:23 AM
I think Brolin could be a good Deathstroke imo.

User Comment Image

User Comment Image

If not then maybe he’s up for Clayface since I could see him do a body horror take on the character well..

Maybe even voice the likes of Kilowog in Lanterns since Gunn said we might see some others in the show.
MisterBones
MisterBones - 1/5/2025, 10:26 AM
User Comment Image

OR

User Comment Image

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder