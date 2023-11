“Superman: Legacy is the true foundation of our creative vision for the DC Universe. Not only is Superman an iconic part of DC lore, he is also a favorite character for comic book readers, viewers of earlier movies, and fans around the world," said Gunn during the DCU slate announcement. "I can’t wait to introduce our version of Superman who audiences will be able to follow and get to know across films, movies, animation and gaming.”

Specific plot details are still under wraps, but Brainiac is rumored to be the movie's primary antagonist. Gunn recently debunked another report which claimed that the story would revolve around some kind of conflict in the fictional Middle Eastern country of Bialya, which is where the Scarab in Blue Beetle originates from in the comics.

It was said that the Man of Steel would be blamed for a terrorist organization getting their hands on powerful Kryptonian tech, and The Authority would be sent in to investigate. Gunn simply stated that the terrorist threat aspect "isn't true," so there's always a chance some of the other details are accurate.

Production is scheduled to get underway early next year.