PEACEMAKER Season 2 Star Frank Grillo Looks Insanely Ripped As He Prepares To Play DCU's Rick Flag Sr.
Related:

PEACEMAKER Season 2 Star Frank Grillo Looks Insanely Ripped As He Prepares To Play DCU's Rick Flag Sr.
PEACEMAKER Season 2 Adds Sol Rodríguez As BATMAN Ally Sasha Bordeaux And David Denman In An Undisclosed Role
Recommended For You:

PEACEMAKER Season 2 Adds Sol Rodríguez As BATMAN Ally Sasha Bordeaux And David Denman In An Undisclosed Role
DISCLAIMER: ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]

ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
lazlodaytona
lazlodaytona - 6/13/2024, 4:30 AM
Aw, YES! It's Jake Peralta's cannibal cellmate! He's my favorite inmate who likes to eat people.
Origame
Origame - 6/13/2024, 5:06 AM
@lazlodaytona - ...favorite inmate who eats people? You mean, there's more than one?
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 6/13/2024, 5:47 AM
Tim Meadows is great, especially loved him as Caleb The Cannibal in B99 so it’s nice to have him in this!!.

?si=-8eoF60UV5t52xWT

Having Greg Mottola as part of the directing team is cool too since his sensibilities fit the show imo , been meaning to watch his latest film “Confess , Fletch” too.

Anyway , looking forward to S2 since i though the first one was solid!!.

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Related Headlines
Latest Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Cartoons & Animated Features

Gaming

Anime & Manga

Horror

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Cartoons & Animated Features

Gaming

Anime & Manga

Horror

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
FOLLOW ComicBookMovie.com
View Recorder