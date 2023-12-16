DEADPOOL 3 Tops Fandango's List Of Most Anticipated 2024 Movies But MADAME WEB And KRAVEN THE HUNTER Are MIA
PEACEMAKER Star John Cena Talks Upcoming DCU, Season 2 Plans, And Whether The Anti-Hero Could Get A Movie
Gabimaru - 12/16/2023, 4:03 PM
He should be playing variant cable!
marvel72 - 12/16/2023, 4:04 PM
Maybe a version of Captain America.
dracula - 12/16/2023, 4:13 PM
@marvel72 - if so should be rob liefeld captain america

Give him ben affleck bvs level muscle padding and bring that horrible drawing to life
marvel72 - 12/16/2023, 4:19 PM
@dracula - F*ck, could you imagine what that would look like on screen.

Deadpool could say something along the lines of you're a Liefield drawing come to life.
WhatIfRickJames - 12/16/2023, 4:23 PM
@dracula - this mother[frick]er right here gets it
CaptainMexico - 12/16/2023, 4:35 PM
@dracula - my god, that would be such a good gag for the fans.
harryba11zack - 12/16/2023, 4:06 PM
Xavier?
HashTagSwagg - 12/16/2023, 4:06 PM
The OG Black Panther?
marvel72 - 12/16/2023, 4:12 PM
@HashTagSwagg - Could you imagine the outcry from the users in here that say race swapping doesn't bother them.
Origame - 12/16/2023, 4:33 PM
@marvel72 - of course. "But mermaids aren't real" and neither is wakanda so what's the problem there 🤣
marvel72 - 12/16/2023, 4:52 PM
@Origame - Could you imagine the T'Challa reveal and it ends being John Cena under the mask.



I am totally against race swapping any character, especially heroes and villains but this one,I want the usual suspects accept this one.
ModHaterSLADE - 12/16/2023, 4:08 PM
A variant of Cyclops just for shits and giggles.
TheVisionary25 - 12/16/2023, 4:12 PM
@ModHaterSLADE - I thought the same thing lol!!.
JonAwesome - 12/16/2023, 4:09 PM
Maybe he’s Colossus in human form!
dracula - 12/16/2023, 4:16 PM
@JonAwesome - think they would just use the guy from the first 2
TheVisionary25 - 12/16/2023, 4:16 PM
Probably be just a cameo if he has joined the cast , such as a Cyclops variant or something.

However what if…
cubrn - 12/16/2023, 4:16 PM
Colossus
ProfessorWhy - 12/16/2023, 4:23 PM
Puck
JFerguson - 12/16/2023, 4:36 PM
Cena always posts the most random shit on his socials.

Could be nothing. If anyone, maybe Demolition Man. Same costume as wolvie but different colors will save them some money.
Jackraow21 - 12/16/2023, 4:40 PM
I could see him as a Cable variant. Or a Captain America variant for that matter.
Order66 - 12/16/2023, 4:41 PM
Since Marvel and DC have a friendly relationship, IMAGINE it’s Peacemaker???! And Deadpool says some shit like oooops wrong universe lol.
ClintThaHamster - 12/16/2023, 4:46 PM
Cena posts pics and videos of AEW wrestling, too. He just likes posting about things he's excited about.
DocSpock - 12/16/2023, 4:50 PM

He's just mooning everyone.

Kinda funny how people will believe anything.
Dotanuki - 12/16/2023, 5:08 PM
He would have been an awesome John Walker (U.S. Agent)
HeWhoBeatsDames - 12/16/2023, 5:13 PM
White Panther
BigPhilbowski - 12/16/2023, 5:14 PM
There's nothing to it. This is literally all cena does on his insta. Just posts completely random pics sigh zero context, including wrestlers etc from WWEs competition.
BiggieMac4Sauce - 12/16/2023, 5:17 PM
shut up bitch, shine my necklace
playin with the blocks like tetris
lazlodaytona - 12/16/2023, 5:17 PM
What a bunch of gossipy b1tches

