PEACEMAKER Star John Cena Talks Upcoming DCU, Season 2 Plans, And Whether The Anti-Hero Could Get A Movie

Peacemaker was a hit when it launched in 2022, and while Christopher Smith was undoubtedly one of The Suicide Squad's biggest A-Holes, he found redemption and proved himself a hero (of sorts) in his spin-off TV series.

DC Studios co-CEO James Gunn has already confirmed the character will return in a second season once Waller is released. However, due to this year's Hollywood strikes, we don't anticipate seeing Smith make his DCU debut until late 2025 or early 2026 at the very earliest.

John Cena was recently at the premiere of The Iron Claw and was asked by Variety what his future in the new DCU looks like.

"Man, I hope we see more Peacemaker. I sure as hell had a fun time doing that," the pro wrestler and actor says in the video below. "I know they're shifting around some things around over at DC, but I know that James Gunn's made some statements that we're going in for season 2, and what he says usually he does."

Asked if he's been in contact with Gunn, Cena added, "Well, there was a time when we couldn't talk to each other given the nature of all things business. I'm glad that time is over. Once we could talk again...man, he's my friend first and foremost so I just welcomed him back to work and wished him well. We'll play our cards beyond that."

Could we see a Peacemaker movie? "Again, I don't want to speak for James and put any undue pressure on him," he said before being asked whether a Peacemaker musical might be in the works. "Stranger things have happened," Cena admitted.

Smith is one of only a few DCEU characters to make the leap from that world to the DCU, so it will be interesting to see how Gunn potentially changes his approach to the former Task Force X member in that new reality!

Peacemaker explored the origins of the character that John Cena first portrayed in James Gunn's 2021 film, The Suicide Squad - a compellingly vainglorious man who believes in peace at any cost, no matter how many people he has to kill to get it.

The series stars John Cena as Peacemaker, Danielle Brooks as Adebayo, Freddie Stroma as Vigilante, Jennifer Holland as Harcourt, Steve Agee as Economos, Chukwudi Iwuji as Murn, and Robert Patrick as Auggie Smith.

Gunn wrote all eight episodes of Peacemaker and directed five, including the first. Gunn, Safran and Matt Miller serve as executive producers on the series, with Cena as co-executive producer. All episodes are now streaming on Max.