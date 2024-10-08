SUPERMAN AND LOIS: Emotional Season 4 Premiere Hints At The Debut Of A Classic Villain - SPOILERS

SUPERMAN AND LOIS: Emotional Season 4 Premiere Hints At The Debut Of A Classic Villain - SPOILERS

The fourth and final season of Superman and Lois premiered last night, and the double-episode dropped a pretty strong hint that another classic DC villain is on the way...

By MarkCassidy - Oct 08, 2024 06:10 PM EST
Season 4 of The CW's Superman and Lois premiered last night with a double-episode, and it picked up right where the season 3 finale left off, with the Man of Steel and Doomsday locked in brutal combat.

Spoilers follow.

The fact that we would witness the Death of Superman won't have come as much of a surprise to anyone, and the first episode concluded with the monstrous Doomsday tossing the lifeless body of Clark Kent at the feet of his family. But while this was happening, we see Amanda McCoy approaching Lex Luthor and handing him a device.

“Not much to look at, but Milton assured me it would work,” she says. “He did good,” Lex answers, inspecting the device. “How about we keep that between us?” McCoy continues. “The last thing that brainiac needs is this going to his head.”

This appears to be a nod to Milton Fine, who was introduced in 1988’s Adventures of Superman #438 as a mentalist who was being controlled by Vril Dox, aka Brainiac. Whether this means we'll actually get to see the villain in this final season remains to be seen.

There's no mention of Milton in episode 2, which deals with the fallout of Superman's demise as Jordan and Jonathan attempt to retrieve their father's heart from Luthor. Of course, they greatly underestimate the villain, who destroys the organ in front of Jordan.

The actual end of Superman?

Lois and the boys visit the Fortress of Solitude to bid farewell to a recording Clark made in the event of his death, but we highly doubt this is the last we'll see of the Man of Steel.

Season four of SUPERMAN & LOIS picks up right where last season left off: with Superman (Tyler Hoechlin) and Luthor’s monster locked in a ferocious, moon-wrecking battle, as Clark (Tyler Hoechlin) fights for his life against the seemingly unstoppable creature. Back on the ground, General Lane (guest star Dylan Walsh) struggles to stay alive after being kidnapped by Luthor’s henchmen, while Lois (Elizabeth Tulloch), Jordan (Alex Garfin), and Jonathan (Michael Bishop) race against time to rescue him.

But standing in their way is Lex Luthor (Michael Cudlitz) himself, who has permanently moved to Smallville as the next step in his malicious plan to destroy Lois Lane. Meanwhile, Lana Lang (guest star Emanuelle Chriqui) uses her position as Mayor to fight back against Luthor’s schemes, a move which puts her in the sights of the most dangerous man in the world and threatens everything she holds dear. This includes her relationship with John Henry Irons (guest star Wolé Parks), who must put his Ironworks plans on hold and rejoin the DOD, now that General Lane is missing. But they aren’t the only duo in trouble, as Chrissy Beppo (guest star Sofia Hasmik) and Kyle Cushing (guest star Eric Valdez) face an uphill battle of their own, with countless roadblocks that threaten to ruin their future together.

Amid all the chaos, Sarah Cortez (guest star Inde Navarette) and Natalie Irons (guest star Tayler Buck) also join the fight against Luthor, while both facing impossible decisions about their paths in life. And as Clark’s battle with the terrifying monster continues, Lois, her boys, and the world must face an unthinkable possibility: what if Superman never returns?

IAmAHoot
IAmAHoot - 10/8/2024, 6:55 PM
Good grief that camera work is a nuisance to watch.
MrDandy
MrDandy - 10/8/2024, 6:58 PM
Arrowverse Last Ride. Kind of mixed feelings on the end of this era. They had a lot of trash but a lot of good times too.
dracula
dracula - 10/8/2024, 7:05 PM
if they are going to go full reign of the supermen (bring back Tal and I guess introduce a Cyborg Superman) guess Brainiac would replace Mongul
TheVandalore
TheVandalore - 10/8/2024, 7:07 PM
I binged season 3 yesterday to catch up. This show is both really really good and also really really not cool for how deliberately they milk "realistic" trauma angles. Lois constantly tackling the heaviest issues women have ever faced each season like they are her sole character arcs is so deliberately manipulative that I refuse to let them emotionally manipulate me into crying for Lois because of her written miscarriage and cancer. It's just so forced that it feels disingenuous, even when they film it to really highlight the trauma. It's just too [frick]ing much, feels like I'm watching a Lifetime movie, not Superman.

And the show is basically 80% about dating and relationships between cast members, having kids and getting pregnant and divorced and crap. Which I'd be even more annoyed by were it not that a lot of the drama is actually kinda compelling and the characters mostly likeable.

I see why people like this show, and I lean more towards liking it than not. The new Jonathan finally grew on me. But it's been a few years since I saw the first two seasons so I've had time to move on. I can't say this is the best Superman show ever, but it's probably tied with whatever else is. I like the heart of the show, just wish it wasn't so trauma baity.
TheVandalore
TheVandalore - 10/8/2024, 7:47 PM
Just realized Lois stereotypical woman trauma arc this season is "dead husband". Im tired of seeing Lois crying... Jesus.
TheVandalore
TheVandalore - 10/8/2024, 7:48 PM
Literally Superman on the LIFETIME network.
dracula
dracula - 10/8/2024, 7:09 PM
how much longer will clark be out of the picture, am betting episode 5 at the longest
TheVandalore
TheVandalore - 10/8/2024, 7:52 PM
@dracula - depends how many episodes they can milk out of Lois using this trauma to become a brave survivor, because she's been the lead of this series and Clark just kinda tags along to support her. Even the death of Superman has been retooled to depict her brave and powerful journey through grief as a beautiful brave woman. Fridged Superman in his final season for Lord knows how many episodes to get some more shots of Bitsie crying into the camera.
HashTagSwagg
HashTagSwagg - 10/8/2024, 7:12 PM
I've seen various versions in comics, games and cartoons and beyond his connection with Kripton, Brainiac is boring as shit as a villain, I'm open to seeing different interpretations of the guy, at least there's a chance someone could eventually do an interesting version.
HermanM
HermanM - 10/8/2024, 7:27 PM
Can't wait for this to be over and for James Gunn to get Superman right
EnergyVamp
EnergyVamp - 10/8/2024, 7:39 PM
@HermanM - I think DanielRPK recently reported that James Gunn's Superman tested poorly. My fear is that he made it too corny and golden age.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 10/8/2024, 7:34 PM
Yeah , that was a nice name drop…

Also “Milton Fine” was the human alias Brainiac used in Smallville to pose as a university professor so he could get close to Clark & manipulate him.

User Comment Image

I’m almost a 100% sure this is the character Tom Cavanagh is playing in this universe so would be interesting to see how they utilize him moving forward and whether he will have any ties to Brainiac for real or not (the name drop could have been just a nice wink & nod to the comics).

We only have 8 episodes left this season and series overall so I doubt he’ll be the main villain hence he could just be a secondary antagonist that helps Lex in this iteration.

