SUPERMAN AND LOIS: Emotional Season 4 Premiere Hints At The Debut Of A Classic Villain - SPOILERS

Season 4 of The CW's Superman and Lois premiered last night with a double-episode, and it picked up right where the season 3 finale left off, with the Man of Steel and Doomsday locked in brutal combat.

Spoilers follow.

The fact that we would witness the Death of Superman won't have come as much of a surprise to anyone, and the first episode concluded with the monstrous Doomsday tossing the lifeless body of Clark Kent at the feet of his family. But while this was happening, we see Amanda McCoy approaching Lex Luthor and handing him a device.

“Not much to look at, but Milton assured me it would work,” she says. “He did good,” Lex answers, inspecting the device. “How about we keep that between us?” McCoy continues. “The last thing that brainiac needs is this going to his head.”

This appears to be a nod to Milton Fine, who was introduced in 1988’s Adventures of Superman #438 as a mentalist who was being controlled by Vril Dox, aka Brainiac. Whether this means we'll actually get to see the villain in this final season remains to be seen.

There's no mention of Milton in episode 2, which deals with the fallout of Superman's demise as Jordan and Jonathan attempt to retrieve their father's heart from Luthor. Of course, they greatly underestimate the villain, who destroys the organ in front of Jordan.

The actual end of Superman?

Lois and the boys visit the Fortress of Solitude to bid farewell to a recording Clark made in the event of his death, but we highly doubt this is the last we'll see of the Man of Steel.

Season four of SUPERMAN & LOIS picks up right where last season left off: with Superman (Tyler Hoechlin) and Luthor’s monster locked in a ferocious, moon-wrecking battle, as Clark (Tyler Hoechlin) fights for his life against the seemingly unstoppable creature. Back on the ground, General Lane (guest star Dylan Walsh) struggles to stay alive after being kidnapped by Luthor’s henchmen, while Lois (Elizabeth Tulloch), Jordan (Alex Garfin), and Jonathan (Michael Bishop) race against time to rescue him.

But standing in their way is Lex Luthor (Michael Cudlitz) himself, who has permanently moved to Smallville as the next step in his malicious plan to destroy Lois Lane. Meanwhile, Lana Lang (guest star Emanuelle Chriqui) uses her position as Mayor to fight back against Luthor’s schemes, a move which puts her in the sights of the most dangerous man in the world and threatens everything she holds dear. This includes her relationship with John Henry Irons (guest star Wolé Parks), who must put his Ironworks plans on hold and rejoin the DOD, now that General Lane is missing. But they aren’t the only duo in trouble, as Chrissy Beppo (guest star Sofia Hasmik) and Kyle Cushing (guest star Eric Valdez) face an uphill battle of their own, with countless roadblocks that threaten to ruin their future together.

Amid all the chaos, Sarah Cortez (guest star Inde Navarette) and Natalie Irons (guest star Tayler Buck) also join the fight against Luthor, while both facing impossible decisions about their paths in life. And as Clark’s battle with the terrifying monster continues, Lois, her boys, and the world must face an unthinkable possibility: what if Superman never returns?