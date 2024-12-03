SUPERMAN AND LOIS Spoilers: Check Out The Epic Final Battle Between The Man Of Steel And Lex Luthor

Superman and Lois - along with the shared DC Comics TV universe that came to be known as the "Arrowverse" - came to an end last night with a powerful series finale, and The CW has now released several official clips from "It Went By So Fast."

If you haven't watched the episode yet, major spoilers follow.

As expected, the episode featured a final confrontation between the Man of Steel and Lex Luthor, whose rage and thirst for revenge ultimately proved to be his undoing.

With Superman busy doing battle with Doomsday, a power-suited Luthor pinned Jordan to the ground and proceeded to choke the life out of the teen. Lois then intervened, taunting Lex about how he's always been terrified of her, and provoking him into getting just close enough for her to plant an explosive on his armor.

With Luthor's suit disrupted, Superman returned to face his nemesis, flying him close enough to the sun to be able to withstand the last of his Kryptonite attacks. Realizing defeat was near, Lex launched himself at the Man of Tomorrow, who landed one final blow that completely disintegrated his foe's armor.

Despite Luthor almost succeeding in destroying him and his family, we later see that Superman decides to forgive the villain, which, to be fair, is a very Superman thing to do!

Check out the action-packed clip below, along with the episode's emotional epilogue and Krypto scenes.

Season four of SUPERMAN & LOIS picks up right where last season left off: with Superman (Tyler Hoechlin) and Luthor’s monster locked in a ferocious, moon-wrecking battle, as Clark (Tyler Hoechlin) fights for his life against the seemingly unstoppable creature. Back on the ground, General Lane (guest star Dylan Walsh) struggles to stay alive after being kidnapped by Luthor’s henchmen, while Lois (Elizabeth Tulloch), Jordan (Alex Garfin), and Jonathan (Michael Bishop) race against time to rescue him.

But standing in their way is Lex Luthor (Michael Cudlitz) himself, who has permanently moved to Smallville as the next step in his malicious plan to destroy Lois Lane. Meanwhile, Lana Lang (guest star Emanuelle Chriqui) uses her position as Mayor to fight back against Luthor’s schemes, a move which puts her in the sights of the most dangerous man in the world and threatens everything she holds dear. This includes her relationship with John Henry Irons (guest star Wolé Parks), who must put his Ironworks plans on hold and rejoin the DOD, now that General Lane is missing. But they aren’t the only duo in trouble, as Chrissy Beppo (guest star Sofia Hasmik) and Kyle Cushing (guest star Eric Valdez) face an uphill battle of their own, with countless roadblocks that threaten to ruin their future together.

Amid all the chaos, Sarah Cortez (guest star Inde Navarette) and Natalie Irons (guest star Tayler Buck) also join the fight against Luthor, while both facing impossible decisions about their paths in life. And as Clark’s battle with the terrifying monster continues, Lois, her boys, and the world must face an unthinkable possibility: what if Superman never returns?