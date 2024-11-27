SUPERMAN & LOIS Concept Art Reveals (Scrapped?) Plans For The Man Of Steel's Superboy-Inspired Costumes

SUPERMAN & LOIS Concept Art Reveals (Scrapped?) Plans For The Man Of Steel's Superboy-Inspired Costumes

Newly surfaced Superman & Lois concept art reveals that there were once plans for Jonathan and Jordan Kent to get their own superhero costumes, both of which would be inspired by the comic book Superboy.

News
By JoshWilding - Nov 27, 2024 10:11 AM EST
Superman & Lois

Had The CW not decided to move away from scripted programming, who knows how long Superman & Lois might have run for? Of course, with DC Studios launching a shared DCU across film and television and Superman on the way next summer, the show's days were always numbered.

Ultimately, we're just lucky that Superman & Lois is getting a fourth and final season but a glimpse at what might have been has now been revealed courtesy of the upcoming Superman: The Definitive History book from Insight Editions.

In that, we see concept art revealing scrapped plans for Jordan and Jonathan Kent to get their own superhero costumes.

As ComicBookMovie.com commenter @NinnesMBC pointed out, "Jordan's costume is inspired and borrowed from Kon-El/Conner's The New 52 version and Jon's is based from the combination of the leather jacket and the suit beneath it that Kon-El/Conner wore many years back in the clone's character [introduction] and not the one wearing just a black shirt like later in Infinite Crisis and in the Young Justice animated series."

While Superman & Lois' series finale looks set to focus primarily on the Man of Steel's battle with Doomsday and Lex Luthor, it's not outside the realm of possibility that the show will end with Superman's two sons suiting up to join their father as the world's protectors. 

Or, if things don't end well for the hero, they might end up being his replacements. 

These costumes were likely an idea meant for a later season, and it would be understandable if there's no longer any room to explore this with only one episode remaining. 

Check out this new Superman & Lois concept art below along with a full gallery of stills from next Monday's series finale.

89805-127080-interior-10
89805-127080-interior-10-1-copy

Since his 1938 debut in the pages of Action Comics #1, Superman was the very first superhero, and he has become an international icon and a cultural cornerstone, instantly recognizable to audiences everywhere.

Following Kal-El from his escape from the dying planet Krypton through his humble beginnings in Kansas to his work as a part-time journalist and full-time superhero in Metropolis, this deluxe edition explores Superman across comics, TV, animation, film, video games, and beyond, creating a compelling portrait of one of the most recognizable characters in the history of popular fiction.

Covering the complete history of Superman in vivid detail, this massive tome features exclusive commentary from the key creatives who have been instrumental in building Superman’s iconic legacy. Filled with exclusive insert items and extremely rare replicas, Superman: The Definitive History is the ultimate exploration of the template for all superheroes and his incredible and enduring impact on pop culture.

TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 11/27/2024, 10:50 AM
That’s cool , I can definitely see the inspiration from Connor’s suits though I wish Jonathan had his newer suit from the comics…

User Comment Image

User Comment Image

Anyway , this show has been such a good take on Superman and his mythos that it still makes me sad that it’s been forced to end so prematurely…

However , it’s been a solid four season run which I’m thankful for so I hope the finale delivers!!.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 11/27/2024, 11:03 AM
I do like how Bizarro Jonathan’s costume in S2 was a mixture of Connors from the 90’s and modern day…

User Comment Image

Even Jordans current suit is an homage to Clark’s proto-suit in American Alien.

User Comment Image

User Comment Image
JoshWilding
JoshWilding - 11/27/2024, 11:19 AM
Thanks, @NinnesMBC.
TheVandalore
TheVandalore - 11/27/2024, 11:20 AM
I honestly hope they get suits by the end of the show.
lazlodaytona
lazlodaytona - 11/27/2024, 11:26 AM
It's such a shame this show can't at least get one more, 10-episode season. I get it; it's expensive to produce and it's ending right before the new DCU is getting start.
But this show is so solid and technically well done...especially with their SFX.

Tyler has blown me away. I'll be honest, when I first saw him, I thought his face didn't even remotely look the part. Also, the fact he was constantly shown to be less than supergirl in the arrowverse.
However, it took one episode of this new series and understanding this isn't the same Superman as the one in the Arrowvers.

Superman & Lois blows EVERY arrowverse show out of the water (I'll admit, the first two seasons of the Flash comes close, but after that the show went to sh1t).

I'm gonna miss this show and I hope this show doesn't get lost in the history of Superman like the Superboy TV series from 1988 to 1992 did.
dracula
dracula - 11/27/2024, 11:31 AM
@lazlodaytona - hell it blows smallville out of the water
dracula
dracula - 11/27/2024, 11:29 AM
Knew it wasnt going to happen

They werent going to do that for just 1 episode when they have a reduced budget

The art wouldnt be in a book releases before the show gets to that if they were using it
GiverOfInfo
GiverOfInfo - 11/27/2024, 11:32 AM
Bullets dodged.

View Recorder