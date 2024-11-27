SUPERMAN & LOIS Concept Art Reveals (Scrapped?) Plans For The Man Of Steel's Superboy-Inspired Costumes

Had The CW not decided to move away from scripted programming, who knows how long Superman & Lois might have run for? Of course, with DC Studios launching a shared DCU across film and television and Superman on the way next summer, the show's days were always numbered.

Ultimately, we're just lucky that Superman & Lois is getting a fourth and final season but a glimpse at what might have been has now been revealed courtesy of the upcoming Superman: The Definitive History book from Insight Editions.

In that, we see concept art revealing scrapped plans for Jordan and Jonathan Kent to get their own superhero costumes.

As ComicBookMovie.com commenter @NinnesMBC pointed out, "Jordan's costume is inspired and borrowed from Kon-El/Conner's The New 52 version and Jon's is based from the combination of the leather jacket and the suit beneath it that Kon-El/Conner wore many years back in the clone's character [introduction] and not the one wearing just a black shirt like later in Infinite Crisis and in the Young Justice animated series."

While Superman & Lois' series finale looks set to focus primarily on the Man of Steel's battle with Doomsday and Lex Luthor, it's not outside the realm of possibility that the show will end with Superman's two sons suiting up to join their father as the world's protectors.

Or, if things don't end well for the hero, they might end up being his replacements.

These costumes were likely an idea meant for a later season, and it would be understandable if there's no longer any room to explore this with only one episode remaining.

Check out this new Superman & Lois concept art below along with a full gallery of stills from next Monday's series finale.

Since his 1938 debut in the pages of Action Comics #1, Superman was the very first superhero, and he has become an international icon and a cultural cornerstone, instantly recognizable to audiences everywhere. Following Kal-El from his escape from the dying planet Krypton through his humble beginnings in Kansas to his work as a part-time journalist and full-time superhero in Metropolis, this deluxe edition explores Superman across comics, TV, animation, film, video games, and beyond, creating a compelling portrait of one of the most recognizable characters in the history of popular fiction. Covering the complete history of Superman in vivid detail, this massive tome features exclusive commentary from the key creatives who have been instrumental in building Superman’s iconic legacy. Filled with exclusive insert items and extremely rare replicas, Superman: The Definitive History is the ultimate exploration of the template for all superheroes and his incredible and enduring impact on pop culture.