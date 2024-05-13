SUPERMAN & LOIS Series Finale Set Photos Tease Arrival Of Fan-Favorite DC Comics Superhero - SPOILERS

The alternate reality "Captain Luthor" really being John Henry Irons was a huge twist in Superman & Lois' first season. The character, played by Wolé Parks, has had a recurring presence in the series ever since and donned an impressive suit of armour on several occasions.

He's even earned himself the "Man of Steel" moniker, but a newly revealed photo from Superman & Lois' series finale seemingly confirms John will finally suit up as Steel.

As you'll see in the photo below, graffiti depicts Irons in his trademark armour, albeit with a red cape and Superman's iconic "S" shield on his chest. While this could be little more than an Easter Egg, season 4 may see him finally take on that iconic "Steel" moniker as another of Metropolis' protectors.

Parks was among the actors who were let go from Superman & Lois amid budget cuts, though many of those previously recurring cast members are expected to show up for guest roles in this fourth and final batch of episodes.

In the comics, Steel first appeared in Adventures of Superman #500 in 1993. Inspired by the legend of John Henry, he's an engineer who dons a suit of powered armour to fight crime and protect the innocent.

After witnessing the death and destruction caused by a weapons project he helped develop, Irons uses his skills to create a suit of high-tech armor and weapons and made his big screen debut in 1997's Steel starring Shaquille O'Neal (it's widely considered one of the worst comic book movies ever made)

Check out these new Superman & Lois set photos below.

Superman & Lois was developed by Todd Helbing and Greg Berlanti for The CW. The show stars Tyler Hoechlin as Clark Kent/Superman and Elizabeth Tulloch as Lois Lane. It follows the iconic superhero couple as they navigate the challenges of parenthood while also dealing with the responsibilities and dangers that come with being Earth's greatest protector.

The premise of Superman & Lois diverges slightly from traditional Superman stories by focusing more on the family dynamic between Clark, Lois, and their teenage sons, Jonathan and Jordan Kent. The series explores how Clark balances his duties as Superman with his obligations as a husband and father, all while living in the small town of Smallville.

Superman & Lois is set to return to The CW with its fourth and final season this fall.