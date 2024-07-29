HOUSE OF THE DRAGON Season 2 Finale Promo Promises Plenty Of Fire And Blood - SPOILERS

HOUSE OF THE DRAGON Season 2 Finale Promo Promises Plenty Of Fire And Blood - SPOILERS

The second season of House of the Dragon comes to an end next Sunday, and HBO has now released a new teaser featuring some exciting footage...

News
By MarkCassidy - Jul 29, 2024 10:07 PM EST
Filed Under: Game of Thrones
Source: Via SFF Gazette

This week's penultimate season 2 episode of House of the Dragon, "The Red Sowing," finally gave Team Black the advantage in the Targaryen civil war, and if the teaser for next Sunday's finale is any indication, the Dance of the Dragons is going to be taken to another level of devastation as more fire-breathing beasts join the fray.

Spoilers follow.

After Seasmoke claimed Addam of Hull as his rider in the closing moments of last week's episode, Rhaenyra – with some convincing from Mysaria – decides to look for dragonriders among the lowborn, leading to an "army of bastards" arriving to Dragonstone in a perilous attempt to claim the second-largest dragon alive, Vermithor.

The notoriously volatile creature burns/devours most of the wannabes, but Hugh Hammer stands his ground and ultimately claims the dragon, with Ulf the White stumbling right into Silverwing's path and (luckily) managing to follow suit.

The episode concludes with Ulf and Silverwing drawing Aemond and Vhagar out of King's Landing, but as they approach Dragonstone, the Prince Regent senses danger and retreats while Rhaenyra watches on surrounded by dragons with a look of confidence on her face.

The season finale promo doesn't give much away, but it seems clear that we are going to get more dragon vs. dragon action, and quite possibly at least one more main character death - although those anticipating any major showdowns (Daemon vs. Aemond for example) might be disappointed, as the show will return for at least one more season.

Check out the teaser below, and let us know how you think the episode will play out in the comments section.

"The prequel series finds the Targaryen dynasty at the absolute apex of its power, with more than 15 dragons under their yoke. Most empires—real and imagined—crumble from such heights. In the case of the Targaryens, their slow fall begins almost 193 years before the events of Game of Thrones, when King Viserys Targaryen breaks with a century of tradition by naming his daughter Rhaenyra heir to the Iron Throne. But when Viserys later fathers a son, the court is shocked when Rhaenyra retains her status as his heir, and seeds of division sow friction across the realm."

House of the Dragon season 2 sees Matt Smith, Olivia Cooke, Emma D’Arcy, Eve Best, Steve Toussaint, Fabien Frankel, Ewan Mitchell, Tom Glynn-Carney, Sonoya Mizuno, and Rhys Ifans reprise their respective roles. Additional returning cast includes Harry Collett, Bethany Antonia, Phoebe Campbell, Phia Saban, Jefferson Hall, and Matthew Needham.

The directors for the new season are Alan Taylor (Episodes 1 & 4), Clare Kilner (Episodes 2 & 5), Geeta Patel (Episodes 3 & 8), Andrij Parekh (Episode 6), and Loni Peristere (Episode 7).

HOUSE OF THE DRAGON Star On Episode 6's Unscripted Same-Sex Kiss - SPOILERS
Related:

HOUSE OF THE DRAGON Star On Episode 6's "Unscripted" Same-Sex Kiss - SPOILERS
HOUSE OF THE DRAGON: More Dragons Join The Dance In Episode 6 Teaser - SPOILERS
Recommended For You:

HOUSE OF THE DRAGON: More Dragons Join The Dance In Episode 6 Teaser - SPOILERS
DISCLAIMER: ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]

ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
SonOfAGif
SonOfAGif - 7/29/2024, 10:03 PM
That shot of her with the three dragons roaring was beautiful.
IronGenesis
IronGenesis - 7/29/2024, 10:09 PM
This needs to go 5 Seasons!

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Cartoons & Animated Features

Gaming

Anime & Manga

Horror

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder