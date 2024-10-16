AGATHA ALL ALONG: Billy Maximoff Warns Agatha That He's "Not That Nice" In New Episode 6 Clip

Well, at least we can stop referring to Joe Locke's character as "Teen" now!

The end of last week's episode of Agatha All Along confirmed that Harkness' "pet" is indeed the son of The Scarlet Witch, Billy Maximoff. The revelation came when Agatha inadvertently(?) killed Alice while syphoning her powers, leading Billy to confront the woman he had looked up to once they returned to the road.

Wiccan's abilities then began to manifest, and he ended up flinging Agatha - along with Jen and Lilia - into a nearby swamp.

In this clip, Billy seemingly agrees to continue down the Witches' Road with Agatha (we assume the others also survived), but makes it very clear that he doesn't trust her - at all. Harkness responds by suggesting that they find their next trial, adding: "Last one there is a nice person."

As she walks on ahead, Maximoff warns the out-of-earshot witch that he's "not that nice."

Billy e Agatha no próximo episódio



“Se você realmente quer terminar isso juntos eu só quero que saiba que não confio em você nenhum pouco, nunca”



“Entendi, entendi, vamos encontrar o próximo julgamento, no último você era mais legal”



“Eu não sou tão legal”



episódio 6 de… pic.twitter.com/DCQlbAxECx — B E L L A all along 🔮 (@bellatavaresc_) October 16, 2024

The new series focuses on Kathryn Hahn’s character, Agatha Harkness, from the acclaimed Marvel Studios’ series WandaVision, as she sets off on a dangerous, mysterious adventure filled with trials and tribulations. Showrunner Jac Schaeffer, who was the creative force behind WandaVision, directs the pilot episode.

"In Agatha All Along, the infamous Agatha Harkness finds herself down and out of power after a suspicious goth Teen helps break her free from a distorted spell. Her interest is piqued when he begs her to take him on the legendary Witches’ Road, a magical gauntlet of trials that, if survived, rewards a witch with what they’re missing. Together, Agatha and this mysterious Teen pull together a desperate coven, and set off down, down, down The Road…"

In addition to Kathryn Hahn, Agatha All Along stars Joe Locke, Sasheer Zamata, Ali Ahn, Maria Dizzia, Paul Adelstein, Miles Gutierrez-Riley, Okwui Okpokwasili, with Debra Jo Rupp, with Patti LuPone, and Aubrey Plaza. The executive producers are Kevin Feige, Louis D’Esposito, Brad Winderbaum, Mary Livanos and Jac Schaeffer. The directors for the series include Jac Schaeffer, Rachel Goldberg and Gandja Montiero.

The fifth episode of Agatha All Along is now streaming on Disney+.