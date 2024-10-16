AGATHA ALL ALONG: Billy Maximoff Warns Agatha That He's "Not That Nice" In New Episode 6 Clip

Ahead of tonight's new episode of Agatha All Along, Disney+ has released a clip featuring Billy Maximoff telling Agatha Harkness that he doesn't trust her - at all...

By MarkCassidy - Oct 16, 2024 02:10 PM EST
Well, at least we can stop referring to Joe Locke's character as "Teen" now!

The end of last week's episode of Agatha All Along confirmed that Harkness' "pet" is indeed the son of The Scarlet Witch, Billy Maximoff. The revelation came when Agatha inadvertently(?) killed Alice while syphoning her powers, leading Billy to confront the woman he had looked up to once they returned to the road.

Wiccan's abilities then began to manifest, and he ended up flinging Agatha - along with Jen and Lilia - into a nearby swamp.

In this clip, Billy seemingly agrees to continue down the Witches' Road with Agatha (we assume the others also survived), but makes it very clear that he doesn't trust her - at all. Harkness responds by suggesting that they find their next trial, adding: "Last one there is a nice person."

As she walks on ahead, Maximoff warns the out-of-earshot witch that he's "not that nice."

The new series focuses on Kathryn Hahn’s character, Agatha Harkness, from the acclaimed Marvel Studios’ series WandaVision, as she sets off on a dangerous, mysterious adventure filled with trials and tribulations. Showrunner Jac Schaeffer, who was the creative force behind WandaVision, directs the pilot episode.

"In Agatha All Along, the infamous Agatha Harkness finds herself down and out of power after a suspicious goth Teen helps break her free from a distorted spell. Her interest is piqued when he begs her to take him on the legendary Witches’ Road, a magical gauntlet of trials that, if survived, rewards a witch with what they’re missing. Together, Agatha and this mysterious Teen pull together a desperate coven, and set off down, down, down The Road…"

In addition to Kathryn Hahn, Agatha All Along stars Joe Locke, Sasheer Zamata, Ali Ahn, Maria Dizzia, Paul Adelstein, Miles Gutierrez-Riley, Okwui Okpokwasili, with Debra Jo Rupp, with Patti LuPone, and Aubrey Plaza. The executive producers are Kevin Feige, Louis D’Esposito, Brad Winderbaum, Mary Livanos and Jac Schaeffer. The directors for the series include Jac Schaeffer, Rachel Goldberg and Gandja Montiero.

The fifth episode of Agatha All Along is now streaming on Disney+.

AGATHA ALL ALONG Showrunner Talks Billy Maximoff's Surprise MCU Debut And Agatha Harkness' Trial
Gambito
Gambito - 10/16/2024, 2:34 PM
I don’t understand shit so is the Vision his dad ?? Does that mean he’s part robot? Or just a construct of Wanda with his powers that would be [frick]ed up if she can magically create life
MarkCassidy
MarkCassidy - 10/16/2024, 2:36 PM
@Gambito - No idea. I don't think he's actually supposed to be Wanda and Vision's "flesh and blood" son, or the construct from WandaVision. Maybe a variant.
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 10/16/2024, 2:40 PM
@Gambito - only one legal way to find out ....its called CONSENT
ptick
ptick - 10/16/2024, 2:54 PM
@Gambito - Seems like they will be doing some sort of spin on his comic origin where a soul or essence or something of Billy takes over a different body.
ThumbDrive
ThumbDrive - 10/16/2024, 2:59 PM
Thanks for putting that name in the headline. Not everyone here is completely caught up...
MarkCassidy
MarkCassidy - 10/16/2024, 3:14 PM
@ThumbDrive - Sorry, but once Marvel is putting it in the marketing it's fair game:

https://x.com/MarvelStudios/status/1845828154314953170?t=qnYDQn0bs-bG0GYw3X9-bw&s=19

Did you really think he'd be anyone else, anyway?

