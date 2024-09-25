AGATHA ALL ALONG Episode 3 Clip Sees A Member Of The Coven Undergo A Strange Transformation

AGATHA ALL ALONG Episode 3 Clip Sees A Member Of The Coven Undergo A Strange Transformation

Marvel Studios has released the first clip from the next episode of Agatha All Along, and it sees a member of Harkness' makeshift coven undergo a very strange transformation...

News
By MarkCassidy - Sep 25, 2024 05:09 PM EST
Filed Under: Agatha: Coven of Chaos

"A witch is really just another name for a bad girl... is that right?"

The third episode of Agatha All Along is set to premiere on Disney+ later tonight (or tomorrow morning, depending on your timezone), and Marvel Studios has now shared a new clip featuring one member of Harkness' makeshift coven undergoing a very strange transformation.

At the end of episode 2, the characters began their perilous journey down the Witches' Road, and their first stop is a pleasant-looking house where they all magically don new outfits and decide to take a load off while enjoying a few glasses of wine.

Unfortunately, this little bonding session turns out to be their first trial, and the others notice that Sharon's face has begun to swell in a bizarre manner. 

Check out the clip below along with some new promo stills.

The new series focuses on Kathryn Hahn’s character, Agatha Harkness, from the acclaimed Marvel Studios’ series WandaVision, as she sets off on a dangerous, mysterious adventure filled with trials and tribulations. Showrunner Jac Schaeffer, who was the creative force behind WandaVision, directs the pilot episode.

"In Agatha All Along, the infamous Agatha Harkness finds herself down and out of power after a suspicious goth Teen helps break her free from a distorted spell. Her interest is piqued when he begs her to take him on the legendary Witches’ Road, a magical gauntlet of trials that, if survived, rewards a witch with what they’re missing. Together, Agatha and this mysterious Teen pull together a desperate coven, and set off down, down, down The Road…"

In addition to Kathryn Hahn, Agatha All Along stars Joe Locke, Sasheer Zamata, Ali Ahn, Maria Dizzia, Paul Adelstein, Miles Gutierrez-Riley, Okwui Okpokwasili, with Debra Jo Rupp, with Patti LuPone, and Aubrey Plaza. The executive producers are Kevin Feige, Louis D’Esposito, Brad Winderbaum, Mary Livanos and Jac Schaeffer. The directors for the series include Jac Schaeffer, Rachel Goldberg and Gandja Montiero.

Marvel Television’s Agatha All Along premieres September 18 at 6:00 p.m. PT/9:00 p.m. ET, with the first two episodes, exclusively on Disney+.

AGATHA ALL ALONG Showrunner Talks Scrapped Plans To Kill WANDAVISION's Quicksilver, Sigila Secrecy, And More
Related:

AGATHA ALL ALONG Showrunner Talks Scrapped Plans To Kill WANDAVISION's Quicksilver, Sigila Secrecy, And More
AGATHA ALL ALONG Poll Results: Find Out What CBM Readers Made Of The First Two Episodes
Recommended For You:

AGATHA ALL ALONG Poll Results: Find Out What CBM Readers Made Of The First Two Episodes
DISCLAIMER: ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]

ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
DocSpock
DocSpock - 9/25/2024, 5:58 PM

I'll watch it. I just hope they don't break into that horrible singing again though.
HashTagSwagg
HashTagSwagg - 9/25/2024, 6:04 PM
Do they really all sound like that throughout the episode?
User Comment Image

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder