AGATHA ALL ALONG Episode 3 Clip Sees A Member Of The Coven Undergo A Strange Transformation

"A witch is really just another name for a bad girl... is that right?"

The third episode of Agatha All Along is set to premiere on Disney+ later tonight (or tomorrow morning, depending on your timezone), and Marvel Studios has now shared a new clip featuring one member of Harkness' makeshift coven undergoing a very strange transformation.

At the end of episode 2, the characters began their perilous journey down the Witches' Road, and their first stop is a pleasant-looking house where they all magically don new outfits and decide to take a load off while enjoying a few glasses of wine.

Unfortunately, this little bonding session turns out to be their first trial, and the others notice that Sharon's face has begun to swell in a bizarre manner.

Check out the clip below along with some new promo stills.

The new series focuses on Kathryn Hahn’s character, Agatha Harkness, from the acclaimed Marvel Studios’ series WandaVision, as she sets off on a dangerous, mysterious adventure filled with trials and tribulations. Showrunner Jac Schaeffer, who was the creative force behind WandaVision, directs the pilot episode.

"In Agatha All Along, the infamous Agatha Harkness finds herself down and out of power after a suspicious goth Teen helps break her free from a distorted spell. Her interest is piqued when he begs her to take him on the legendary Witches’ Road, a magical gauntlet of trials that, if survived, rewards a witch with what they’re missing. Together, Agatha and this mysterious Teen pull together a desperate coven, and set off down, down, down The Road…"

In addition to Kathryn Hahn, Agatha All Along stars Joe Locke, Sasheer Zamata, Ali Ahn, Maria Dizzia, Paul Adelstein, Miles Gutierrez-Riley, Okwui Okpokwasili, with Debra Jo Rupp, with Patti LuPone, and Aubrey Plaza. The executive producers are Kevin Feige, Louis D’Esposito, Brad Winderbaum, Mary Livanos and Jac Schaeffer. The directors for the series include Jac Schaeffer, Rachel Goldberg and Gandja Montiero.

Marvel Television’s Agatha All Along premieres September 18 at 6:00 p.m. PT/9:00 p.m. ET, with the first two episodes, exclusively on Disney+.