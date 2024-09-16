AGATHA ALL ALONG Gets A Groovy New Poster As Latest TV Spot Teases The Twisted Salem's Seven

The Agatha All Along premiere takes place later today and, with just a couple of days left before the two-episode premiere, we have another new look at the series highlighting the mysterious Salem's Seven.

In the comics, the Salem's Seven are Agatha Harkness' grandchildren. The children of Nicholas Scratch targeted Agatha when she decided to leave their coven to try and live a normal life as the nanny of Franklin Richards, son of the Fantastic Four's Reed and Sue Richards.

We've previously heard that the plan is for this version of the characters to be the descendants of the witches we saw Agatha kill in WandaVision, so it should be interesting to see how they're handled in Agatha All Along.

Marvel Television recently confirmed that the show will conclude with a two-episode finale on October 30, right in time for this year's Halloween. The social media embargo also lifts later and the review embargo on Wednesday night.

Check out that new TV spot, a poster, and another featurette for Agatha All Along in the X posts below.

In Agatha All Along, the infamous Agatha Harkness finds herself down and out of power after a suspicious goth Teen helps break her free from a distorted spell. Her interest is piqued when he begs her to take him on the legendary Witches' Road, a magical gauntlet of trials that, if survived, rewards a witch with what they’re missing.

Together, Agatha and this mysterious Teen pull together a desperate coven, and set off down, down, down The Road.

The series stars Kathryn Hahn, Joe Locke, Sasheer Zamata, Ali Ahn, Maria Dizzia, Paul Adelstein, Miles Gutierrez-Riley, Okwui Okpokwasili, with Debra Jo Rupp, with Patti LuPone, and Aubrey Plaza.

The executive producers are Kevin Feige, Louis D’Esposito, Brad Winderbaum, Mary Livanos and Jac Schaeffer, who is also the head writer and directed three episodes. Rachel Goldberg and Gandja Monteiro each direct three episodes of the original live-action series.

Agatha All Along premieres on September 18 at 6pm PT/9pm ET, with the first two episodes, exclusively on Disney+.