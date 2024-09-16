AGATHA ALL ALONG Gets A Groovy New Poster As Latest TV Spot Teases The Twisted Salem's Seven

AGATHA ALL ALONG Gets A Groovy New Poster As Latest TV Spot Teases The Twisted Salem's Seven

Marvel Television has released a new poster, TV spot, and featurette for Disney+'s Agatha All Along and it offers a closer look at the show's lead villains, the mysterious Salem's Seven. Check it out...

News
By JoshWilding - Sep 16, 2024 02:09 PM EST
Filed Under: Agatha: Coven of Chaos

The Agatha All Along premiere takes place later today and, with just a couple of days left before the two-episode premiere, we have another new look at the series highlighting the mysterious Salem's Seven. 

In the comics, the Salem's Seven are Agatha Harkness' grandchildren. The children of Nicholas Scratch targeted Agatha when she decided to leave their coven to try and live a normal life as the nanny of Franklin Richards, son of the Fantastic Four's Reed and Sue Richards.

We've previously heard that the plan is for this version of the characters to be the descendants of the witches we saw Agatha kill in WandaVision, so it should be interesting to see how they're handled in Agatha All Along.

Marvel Television recently confirmed that the show will conclude with a two-episode finale on October 30, right in time for this year's Halloween. The social media embargo also lifts later and the review embargo on Wednesday night. 

Check out that new TV spot, a poster, and another featurette for Agatha All Along in the X posts below.

In Agatha All Along, the infamous Agatha Harkness finds herself down and out of power after a suspicious goth Teen helps break her free from a distorted spell. Her interest is piqued when he begs her to take him on the legendary Witches' Road, a magical gauntlet of trials that, if survived, rewards a witch with what they’re missing.

Together, Agatha and this mysterious Teen pull together a desperate coven, and set off down, down, down The Road. 

The series stars Kathryn Hahn, Joe Locke, Sasheer Zamata, Ali Ahn, Maria Dizzia, Paul Adelstein, Miles Gutierrez-Riley, Okwui Okpokwasili, with Debra Jo Rupp, with Patti LuPone, and Aubrey Plaza.

The executive producers are Kevin Feige, Louis D’Esposito, Brad Winderbaum, Mary Livanos and Jac Schaeffer, who is also the head writer and directed three episodes. Rachel Goldberg and Gandja Monteiro each direct three episodes of the original live-action series.

Agatha All Along premieres on September 18 at 6pm PT/9pm ET, with the first two episodes, exclusively on Disney+.

AGATHA ALL ALONG Star Kathryn Hahn On Potential FANTASTIC FOUR Team-Up & Show's LGBTQ+ Themes
Related:

AGATHA ALL ALONG Star Kathryn Hahn On Potential FANTASTIC FOUR Team-Up & Show's LGBTQ+ Themes
AGATHA ALL ALONG Showrunner Jac Schaeffer On Superhero Fatigue Debate: Every Story Is The Same Story
Recommended For You:

AGATHA ALL ALONG Showrunner Jac Schaeffer On Superhero Fatigue Debate: "Every Story Is The Same Story"
DISCLAIMER: ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]

ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
ItsNotForMeWahh
ItsNotForMeWahh - 9/16/2024, 2:55 PM
Hope it goes well, the trailer a while back had me interested.

Can't be worse than Secret Invasion.. right? Right???
SATW42
SATW42 - 9/16/2024, 2:57 PM
@ItsNotForMeWahh - there's no way because at the VERY LEAST Kathryn Hahn will make you laugh. Secret Invasion was utterly joyless AND bad.
SATW42
SATW42 - 9/16/2024, 2:58 PM
@ItsNotForMeWahh - only piece of Marvel content I didn't finish, technically. I still haven't started echo, but I'm sure once I start I'll see it through. I have zero interest in finishing Invasion
ItsNotForMeWahh
ItsNotForMeWahh - 9/16/2024, 3:00 PM
@SATW42 - I also haven't seen Echo. Took me having a business trip to watch The Marvel's.

My hope is that this captures the right fall spirit
SATW42
SATW42 - 9/16/2024, 3:04 PM
I'll say it again, I really think people are underestimating how much people like Kathryn Hahn and Aubrey Plaza. I don't believe this show is going to set the world ablaze or take over socials like Wandavision did (what I consider peak MCU tv) or like Daredevil probably will do, but it's not gunna be the bomb yall are anticipating either.

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder