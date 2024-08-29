AGATHA ALL ALONG Gets Ready To Usher In Spooky Season On Awesome New SFX Magazine Cover

Halloween is fast approaching and the next Marvel Television series to hit Disney+, Agatha All Along, is very nearly here. See the WandaVision standout take centre stage on a new SFX Magazine cover...

News
By JoshWilding - Aug 29, 2024 04:08 PM EST
Filed Under: Agatha: Coven of Chaos

WandaVision revealed that it was "Agatha All Along" and, next month, we're going to pick up with Agatha Harkness in the appropriately titled Agatha All Along.

The Disney+ series will take her and a coven down the Witches' Road as Agatha attempts to regain the powers taken from her by the Scarlet Witch. Given the talent involved, we expect the spin-off to surprise everyone and likely be an important next chapter in the Multiverse Saga. 

Today, we have a new SFX Magazine cover featuring Kathryn Hahn's Agatha looking suitably mischievous as Halloween draws near. 

Marvel Television has assembled an impressive cast for Agatha All Along, including former Saturday Night Live cast member Sasheer Zamata. Talking to PinkNews, the actor shared her hope that the series will bring a new queer audience to the MCU. 

"I do think there’s a lot of queerness in witches, and being a witch, being the 'other,' you’re cast out by nature, and you’re pushed aside for many reasons," Zamata, who plays Jennifer Kale, explains. "There’s something to creating your own community and using the magic within. The reason that you are different is the reason that you’re special."

The comedian adds. "I love that the show shows so many different types of witches and so many different types of people. We have different ages, different races, different types of love being displayed. It’s really special. I think a lot of people will get a lot from it, but also I hope that queer audiences like it."

Check out this new SFX Magazine cover for Agatha All Along below and stay tuned because we'll surely soon get some new stills and interviews from the publication soon.

In Agatha All Along, the infamous Agatha Harkness finds herself down and out of power after a suspicious goth Teen helps break her free from a distorted spell. Her interest is piqued when he begs her to take him on the legendary Witches' Road, a magical gauntlet of trials that, if survived, rewards a witch with what they’re missing.

Together, Agatha and this mysterious Teen pull together a desperate coven, and set off down, down, down The Road. 

The series stars Kathryn Hahn, Joe Locke, Sasheer Zamata, Ali Ahn, Maria Dizzia, Paul Adelstein, Miles Gutierrez-Riley, Okwui Okpokwasili, with Debra Jo Rupp, with Patti LuPone, and Aubrey Plaza.

The executive producers are Kevin Feige, Louis D’Esposito, Brad Winderbaum, Mary Livanos and Jac Schaeffer, who is also the head writer and directed three episodes. Rachel Goldberg and Gandja Monteiro each direct three episodes of the original live-action series.

Agatha All Along premieres on September 18 at 6pm PT/9pm ET, with the first two episodes, exclusively on Disney+.

